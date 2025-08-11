'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey rejects a contestant's answer even before checking the board

The contestant had also accepted defeat before the board revealed whether it was right ot wrong.

It's one thing for "Family Feud" host Steve Harvey to roast a contestant over a stupid response, but to completely reject an answer without bothering to look at the board is a bit too much. He is supposed to take every answer into account, no matter how stupid it may sound. But, in an earlier episode of the show, the 68-year-old rejected an answer from a contestant and said that it was wrong before even checking the board. Luckily for him, he was right.

Harvey had asked the question, “Name a reason someone wouldn’t want their picture on social media.” It was a celebrity edition of the show with NFL players. One team comprised of stars who played offense, and the other comprised those who played defense. Devin from the offense team got to his buzzer first and said, “Teeth fell out.”

Screenshot showing Steve Harvey with the contestants on the podium. (Image credit: YouTube | Family Feud)

That was up there on the board, and the team decided to play out the round. Next to answer was Ronnie. “They wanted,” he said, implying that they were wanted by the authorities. Harvey could not help but laugh at the answer. Thankfully, it was up on the board. Next up was Lesean, and he said, “Cheating.” That was on the board as well. It was a great start for the team, but things were not going to remain that way.

Jerome was up next, and that’s when it happened. He leaned into the microphone and said, “Not home.” Harvey was confused by this, and so the contestant said the answer again. “Okay, you’re just gonna say it again,” the host said, before adding, “I’m gonna tell you, they're gonna want to know what you mean by that. You're just making statements now.” The contestant then explained his reasoning behind the answer.

Screenshot showing Steve Harvey and Jerome. (Image credit: YouTube | Family Feud)

“Well, people have been robbing people when they see you’re not home,” Jerome said with a smile on his face. He knew in that moment that it was a stupid answer and accepted defeat. “Look, I can’t keep pressing this brother about this. This is the answer he wants to give,” Harvey said. “I’ve lost, man,” the contestant conceded. There was nothing left to do but move on with the game at this point.

“Yeah, let’s just go. Let’s give him this ‘X’ and get this over with,” Harvey added. The host was right as the giant ‘X’ popped up on the board, and Jerome had a moment to forget. Things did not fare all that great for the team afterwards either, as both the answers that followed were also wrong. That was three strikes, meaning the NFL defense team could steal the game. Unfortunately, they gave an incorrect answer as well, which handed the win to the offense team.

