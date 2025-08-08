‘Family Feud’ host Steve Harvey has an unexpected reaction to contestant’s 'girlfriend' answer

The show took a hilarious turn when a contestant gave a bold answer that caught the host completely off guard.

Survey questions on "Family Feud" have become increasingly too much to handle, not for the contestants, but for its host, Steve Harvey. As soon as a slightly suggestive question comes up, contestants show no hesitation in sharing answers that send Harvey into a frenzy. That's also what happened when a player named Sayyid was asked to name a place where he would want to put his phone on silent. His answer left the audience stunned and Harvey in hysterics.

In the episode, Harvey was playing the game as usual with two contestants, Sayyid and Ross, at the podium. The survey question was, "Name a place you really should put your phone on vibrate [silent]." With only the top four answers to guess, Sayyid hit the buzzer first and let out a coy smile, as if he had something controversial to say. He answered the question with, "At your girlfriend's house."

The answer immediately sent Harvey into a fit of laughter. Meanwhile, Sayyid's competitor, Ross, cheered him on, telling him it was a good answer. The contestant tried to justify his answer by claiming that some "quality time" with your significant other is important. Harvey then came around to compliment the sneaky answer as well, saying, "I hear you, boy, quality time! I know, that's right. You've got to spend some quality time."

Unfortunately for Sayyid, his creative answer wasn't on the board, and then it was time for Ross to take a guess. The player answered the question with "at a funeral," which showed up in the third position on the board, winning his team a chance to play. Harvey then went up to the next player on the team, Emily, and repeated the question. The young player came up with the sensible answer, "At work," which also showed up on the board in the last place, earning the team more points.

Harvey then moved on to the next player, Steve, who came up with "Movie theater," which was on the board. With just one answer remaining and the team being on a roll, it was up to the family's mom, Christine, to bring it home. "You have only one answer left. If it's there, your family wins the game; if not, you're still alive with no strikes," Harvey said before reading the question. As soon as the host finished, Christine didn't waste a second to answer, "church."

While Harvey didn't think it was a good answer, it showed up at the top spot, handing the win to the Kahans. The family celebrated the round win in a big group hug.

