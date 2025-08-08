ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / NEWS

‘Family Feud’ host Steve Harvey has an unexpected reaction to contestant’s 'girlfriend' answer

The show took a hilarious turn when a contestant gave a bold answer that caught the host completely off guard.
PUBLISHED 20 MINUTES AGO
Screenshot showing Steve Harvey's reaction to the answer (Cover image source: YouTube/Family Feud)
Screenshot showing Steve Harvey's reaction to the answer (Cover image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

Survey questions on "Family Feud" have become increasingly too much to handle, not for the contestants, but for its host, Steve Harvey. As soon as a slightly suggestive question comes up, contestants show no hesitation in sharing answers that send Harvey into a frenzy. That's also what happened when a player named Sayyid was asked to name a place where he would want to put his phone on silent. His answer left the audience stunned and Harvey in hysterics.

Screenshot showing the two players and Harvey at the podium (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)
Screenshot showing the two players and Harvey at the podium (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

In the episode, Harvey was playing the game as usual with two contestants, Sayyid and Ross, at the podium. The survey question was, "Name a place you really should put your phone on vibrate [silent]." With only the top four answers to guess, Sayyid hit the buzzer first and let out a coy smile, as if he had something controversial to say. He answered the question with, "At your girlfriend's house."

Screenshot showing Sayyid smiling at the host (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)
Screenshot showing Sayyid smiling at the host (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

The answer immediately sent Harvey into a fit of laughter. Meanwhile, Sayyid's competitor, Ross, cheered him on, telling him it was a good answer. The contestant tried to justify his answer by claiming that some "quality time" with your significant other is important. Harvey then came around to compliment the sneaky answer as well, saying, "I hear you, boy, quality time! I know, that's right. You've got to spend some quality time."

Screenshot showing Harvey pointing at the contestant (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)
Screenshot showing Harvey pointing at the contestant (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

Unfortunately for Sayyid, his creative answer wasn't on the board, and then it was time for Ross to take a guess. The player answered the question with "at a funeral," which showed up in the third position on the board, winning his team a chance to play. Harvey then went up to the next player on the team, Emily, and repeated the question. The young player came up with the sensible answer, "At work," which also showed up on the board in the last place, earning the team more points.

Screenshot showing Harvey playing the game (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)
Screenshot showing Harvey playing the game (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

Harvey then moved on to the next player, Steve, who came up with "Movie theater," which was on the board. With just one answer remaining and the team being on a roll, it was up to the family's mom, Christine, to bring it home. "You have only one answer left. If it's there, your family wins the game; if not, you're still alive with no strikes," Harvey said before reading the question. As soon as the host finished, Christine didn't waste a second to answer, "church."

While Harvey didn't think it was a good answer, it showed up at the top spot, handing the win to the Kahans. The family celebrated the round win in a big group hug.

More on Market Realist:

'Family Feud' contestant repeats an answer without having a clue that her teammate already said it

'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey tells contestant to 'sit down' as she takes too long to answer

'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey puts up a hilarious act to mock contestant's 'parents' answer

RELATED TOPICS FAMILY FEUD
MORE ON MARKET REALIST
‘Family Feud’ host Steve Harvey has an unexpected reaction to contestant’s 'girlfriend' answer
FAMILY FEUD
‘Family Feud’ host Steve Harvey has an unexpected reaction to contestant’s 'girlfriend' answer
The show took a hilarious turn when a contestant gave a bold answer that caught the host completely off guard.
20 minutes ago
‘Wheel of Fortune’ contestant follows Ryan Seacrest’s advice — but still loses $40,000 in bonus round
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
‘Wheel of Fortune’ contestant follows Ryan Seacrest’s advice — but still loses $40,000 in bonus round
Despite talking through her guesses, Carrie Trujillo couldn't crack the puzzle and failed to win $40,000.
1 hour ago
'Shark Tank' contestants get two judges to team up and push out Kevin O'Leary for a $500,000 deal
SHARK TANK
'Shark Tank' contestants get two judges to team up and push out Kevin O'Leary for a $500,000 deal
Robert Herjavec and Lori Greiner rubbed it in O'Leary's face by celebrating their deal with Phoozy
21 hours ago
'Shark Tank' contestants won't take no for an answer — end up with $100,000 deal against all odds
SHARK TANK
'Shark Tank' contestants won't take no for an answer — end up with $100,000 deal against all odds
Duc and Lisa Nguyen's stubbornness paid off, as the co-founders of Baubles + Soles got Daymond John as a partner.
23 hours ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant gets Ryan Seacrest to reveal personal stories before winning $63,700
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant gets Ryan Seacrest to reveal personal stories before winning $63,700
The player got the host to be candid about his fears and his mother's opinion on him.
1 day ago
‘Shark Tank’ contestant makes bold demands and still convinced two judges to invest in his company
SHARK TANK
‘Shark Tank’ contestant makes bold demands and still convinced two judges to invest in his company
Justin Baer, founder of Collars & Co., was looking for mentorship from the Sharks in addition to a $300,000 investment.
1 day ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant's kids heartbroken as they won't get a dog after her $40,000 loss
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant's kids heartbroken as they won't get a dog after her $40,000 loss
She said that her husband may still have to buy a dog as America may hold him accountable.
1 day ago
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison agrees to pay generous money for a world map from 1700s
PAWN STARS
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison agrees to pay generous money for a world map from 1700s
When Harrison knew that the 18th-century map was the real deal, he made a genuine offer.
1 day ago
‘Wheel of Fortune’ contestant wins a Mini Cooper — 10 years after her sister appeared on the show
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
‘Wheel of Fortune’ contestant wins a Mini Cooper — 10 years after her sister appeared on the show
10 years after her sister’s win, Chelsea Hall hit the jackpot on ‘WoF’ with a brand new Mini Cooper and a cash prize.
2 days ago
'Shark Tank' contestants bring all five judges together for a joint $250,000 deal in rare TV moment
SHARK TANK
'Shark Tank' contestants bring all five judges together for a joint $250,000 deal in rare TV moment
The co-founders of BuggyBeds wowed the Sharks so much, they were "itching" to invest, and offered a $250k deal.
2 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest holds her chest after hearing about cost of repairing family's gold clock
ANTIQUES ROADSHOW
'Antiques Roadshow' guest holds her chest after hearing about cost of repairing family's gold clock
The guests were left stunned to find out just how much the repairs would cost.
2 days ago
'Pawn Stars' guest feels robbed as Paul McCartney's guitar that she paid $12,000 turned out fake
PAWN STARS
'Pawn Stars' guest feels robbed as Paul McCartney's guitar that she paid $12,000 turned out fake
Unfortunately for the seller, she allegedly got robbed of a significant amount of money.
3 days ago
'Shark Tank' judge Kevin O'Leary called a product 'poopoo on a stick' but he was proven wrong
SHARK TANK
'Shark Tank' judge Kevin O'Leary called a product 'poopoo on a stick' but he was proven wrong
Not only did the co-creators of FlingGolf get a $300,000 deal, they proved Mr Wonderful wrong.
3 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest left in disbelief after hearing the real value of his Larry Bird-signed shoes
ANTIQUES ROADSHOW
'Antiques Roadshow' guest left in disbelief after hearing the real value of his Larry Bird-signed shoes
The guest never imagined the old, autographed sneakers that his mom acquired could be worth so much.
3 days ago
'Jeopardy' host Ken Jennings and Matt Damon win $1 million prize on 'Who Wants to be a Millionaire'
JEOPARDY
'Jeopardy' host Ken Jennings and Matt Damon win $1 million prize on 'Who Wants to be a Millionaire'
The gameshow whiz did it again by bagging the top prize on yet another trivia test.
3 days ago
'Jeopardy' champion Scott Riccardi clears the air after speculation that he lost a game on purpose
JEOPARDY
'Jeopardy' champion Scott Riccardi clears the air after speculation that he lost a game on purpose
Riccardi took to Reddit to clear the air around his stunning loss which was facing scrutiny.
4 days ago
'Price is Right' viewers reveal what they feel are the dumbest prizes ever on the show
PRICE IS RIGHT
'Price is Right' viewers reveal what they feel are the dumbest prizes ever on the show
Fans gathered on the show's unofficial Reddit forum to discuss the 'dumb and useless' items.
4 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' player who won $40,000 at last moment now wants to compete on 'Jeopardy!'
JEOPARDY
'Wheel of Fortune' player who won $40,000 at last moment now wants to compete on 'Jeopardy!'
The contestant, Matt Benton expressed he wanted to enjoy the moment before thinking of the future.
5 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest almost cries after hearing the value of items left behind by her late mom
ANTIQUES ROADSHOW
'Antiques Roadshow' guest almost cries after hearing the value of items left behind by her late mom
The guest who treasured the collection had no idea how significant it was.
5 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' fans blame unusual puzzle that left a contestant lose out on $40,000
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' fans blame unusual puzzle that left a contestant lose out on $40,000
Even the contestant admitted that there was no way he could've got the answer.
5 days ago