'Family Feud' contestant repeats an answer without having a clue that her teammate already said it

Steve Harvey saw an opportunity to turn it into a hilarious segment, and he was more than successful.
PUBLISHED 44 MINUTES AGO
Screenshots showing Steve Harvey (L) and the contestant on "Family Feud"
Screenshots showing Steve Harvey (L) and the contestant on "Family Feud"

"Family Feud" contestants consistently get roasted by host Steve Harvey for coming up with absurd answers or repeating answers that are already on the board. One contestant faced embarrassment when she gave an answer, while being clueless that it had already been mentioned by her teammate, but was able to redeem herself soon.

via GIPHY

 

Harvey read out the question, “Name something that’s spiky.” Baylee from the Shukwit family got to her buzzer first and said, “The little gumballs that fall off the trees.” It might have seemed unlikely to be on the board, but it was good enough for the ‘Cactus/Plant’ answer to open up. Next was Steve from the Brooks family.

He said, “A needle.” It was a smart answer, but it wasn’t on the list, and the Shukwits decided to play. Next was a woman named Faith who took a little time to think but answered, “Ball.” Unfortunately, it was not up there on the board. Next up was a man named KC who had a witty answer. “My drink,” he said, referring to a spiked beverage. It was a funny answer, but it was not on the board.

Screenshot showing the contestant KC on "Family Feud."
Screenshot showing the contestant KC on "Family Feud."

With two strikes, the Shukwits seemed to be in a perilous position, but Adam finally got an answer right for the team when he said, “Porcupine.” Next up was a woman named Michelle, and she was the highlight of the round. After hearing the question, she answered, “A drink.” She was oblivious to the fact that KC had given the same answer only a few moments ago.

Sensing this to be a potentially hilarious moment, Harvey went in for the kill. “Girl, where’d you get that answer from?” he asked with a huge smile on his face. Michelle, still oblivious, said, “Way in the back.” That’s when the host realized that she had no clue. “Way back there,” he said, referring to KC. However, the contestant still did not get it, and the host had to spell it out for her.

Screenshot showing Steve Harvey with the Shukwits.
Screenshot showing Steve Harvey with the Shukwits.

“KC said that already,” Harvey revealed, and Michelle was quite surprised. “Oh, he said that? He said Drink? Oh no,” she said. The kind host understood that it was an honest mistake and gave the contestant another chance. This time, she thought about it for a bit and said, “Hairy legs.” While that was not the exact answer, it was good enough to be deemed to be in the same category as the real answer, ‘Hair/Mohawk.’

Unfortunately, Michelle’s redemption wasn’t enough to make the family get through the round. However, when the Brooks family got the chance to steal, they too could not get the right answer. As a result, the Shukwits ended up winning anyway.

