'Celebrity Family Feud' host Steve Harvey stunned as Kristin Chenoweth's answer gets bleeped out

Even the star herself responded to the social media buzz and said her answer was an "oopsie."
PUBLISHED 3 HOURS AGO
Screenshots showing Steve Harvey and Kristin Chenoweth on Celebrity Family Feud (Cover image source: YouTube/Family Feud)
Being a quick-witted comedian with impeccable comic timing, Steve Harvey doesn't miss a beat before roasting contestants on "Family Feud." However, sometimes even the seasoned host is rendered speechless, and on one occasion, beloved TV and Broadway star Kristin Chenoweth outsmarted him with her X-rated answer on the show. 

Screenshot showing Harvey talking to Chenoweth
Back in 2022, the"Schmigadoon!" star appeared on "Celebrity Family Feud" to compete against a team led by "Hocus Pocus" actress Kathy Najimy. Before the first round kicked off, Harvey introduced Chenoweth, saying, “You know what, I’m really good with people. You are an exceptionally nice person.” He then went on to ask the first question of the game with Chenoweth and Najimy on the buzzer. “We asked 100 women, after the lips, what’s your favorite part of a man to kiss?” Harvey asked.

Chenoweth was the first to hit the buzzer but she hesitated to say what was on her mind. After a brief pause, she said, “It rhymes with" but the rest of her answer was totally bleeped out. Later, the official YouTube handle of the show revealed that it rhymed with "heinous."

Screenshot showing Chenoweth answering the questions (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)
As soon as Chenoweth spoke, the studio audience and fellow contestants responded with shock and laughter. “I’m sorry. I’m a good Christian girl. Forgive me," she pleaded. However, the person who was shocked the most was the host who had just commended the contestant. “‘Nicest woman I’ve ever met… Oh, my god, I can just tell you’re a wonderful person,'” the host said, before jokingly repeating Chenoweth's bleeped-out answer. “Welcome to Sunday night TV, folks," he added. 

Screenshot showing Steve Harvey mocking Chenoweth (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)
When they turned to the board, they found that the 100 women surveyed for their replies to the question, didn't respond with anything that rhymed with "heinous." After Chenoweth failed to get her team on the board, Najimy's team took over to play the round. However, they could only guess four of the six answers giving Chenoweth's team a chance to steal the points. 

When Harvey went over to their desk, the actress/singer was giggling. "Can we ask anybody else?" Harvey joked while looking at her. However, this time, she came up with "hands" as a response, which unfortunately wasn't on the board either. 

 

The suggestive answer soon went viral with fans making jokes on it on social media. "We haven't even gone 5 minutes and we got the bleep button.

Good Christian Girl. Bruh" @ChillGamerMac wrote on X (formerly Twitter). 

Even Chenoweth responded to one of the comments, retweeting a fan who called her bleeped answer “everything." “It was an ‘oopsie!’” the singer replied.

 

Despite this early setback and mild embarrassment, Chenoweth's team managed to win the game and play the Fast Money round. The team nominated Chenoweth as the first player for the game. Playing fiercely, she managed to get a total of 95 points on the board leaving her teammate Josh with some work to do. 

 

Josh took on the survey questions and he went on to successfully take the team over 200 points. Thus, they won a bonus of $25,000 from the Kristen Chenoweth Arts and Education Fund.

3 hours ago
