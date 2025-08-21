ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / NEWS

'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey breaks down at his podium begging for a sensible answer

At one point, the host was begging the players to give just one sensible answer.
PUBLISHED 6 HOURS AGO
Screenshot showing Steve Harvey's reaction to the answers (Cover image source: YouTube/Family Feud)
Screenshot showing Steve Harvey's reaction to the answers (Cover image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

While the fans of "Family Feud" crack up at the stone-faced reactions of the host, Steve Harvey, sometimes they feel bad for him as well. Like the time when Harvey almost broke down at the podium, begging the players to share at least one sensible answer to the survey question related to a hidden gift birthday cake. With his legs barely holding up, Harvey made it through the round eventually, struggling.

Screenshot showing Steve Harvey's reaction to the gameplay (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)
Screenshot showing Steve Harvey's reaction to the gameplay (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

Harvey was playing the game with the Barrios and the Fisher family. With the two contestants, Darlene and Chris, from the respective teams at the podium, the host asked the question, "We asked 100 married women. If your man were in jail, name something you might hide in the birthday cake you baked for him." Chris buzzed in first to answer with "Naked pictures," which didn't show up on the board. The turn then went to Darlene, who could say nothing but "A picture of me," which was about the same. While she didn't realize the mistake, Harvey nearly broke down as it was taking too long for him to get through the question.

Screenshot showing Harvey's reaction to Darlene's reaction (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)
Screenshot showing Harvey's reaction to Darlene's reaction (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

As Darlene's answer wasn't on the board, the turn went to Kiki, who answered with "Lingerie." The answer further broke the host, who now put his head down at the podium, pretending to cry. Unfortunately for the host, this response too did not show up on the board, and he had to go to another player, Stephanie from the Barrios family.

Screenshot showing Harvey breaking down at the podium (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)
Screenshot showing Harvey breaking down at the podium (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

Luckily, Stephanie came up with the somewhat sensible answer, "Cigarettes." Finally, the answer showed up on the board, and nobody was more pleased than Harvey in the room. The host thanked the lord and rushed Darlene back to the podium to finish the game asap. "You playing? Just come on! Got no time for this here," he said. "What the hell are you thinking to pass for? Sitting up in here like you fittin' to guess the right answer," he further scolded the player.

Next up was Kristen to take the question, and she answered with "A love note," which earned the team their first strike. Harvey then quickly moved on to the next player, Kaylee. "You're married. Now your husband's in jail. Name something you might hide in the birthday cake you baked for him," the host asked. Kaylee didn't disappoint Harvey as she got the second most popular answer in the survey, "A cell phone."

Screenshot showing Harvey playing the game (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)
Screenshot showing Harvey playing the game (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

However, things then went downhill for both the host and the team as the next contestant, Michelle, got the second strike with her answer, "Alcohol." "All right, we got 2 strikes now. We gotta be careful. The Fisher family can steal," Harvey said before asking the question to Darlene, again. While she got points with her answer, "Drugs," the family struck out after Stephanie failed to get another answer on the board. The turn then went to the Fisher family, who had the chance to steal all the points. 

Their team lead, Cay, took charge of the question and answered with "Money," which showed up at the top spot on the board, handing them the win. 

More on Market Realist:

Steve Harvey Has Been Hosting 'Family Feud' a Lot Longer Than Most Fans Might Think

'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey nearly falls down after hearing contestant's wild 'dead body' answer

'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey threatened to quit the show if one answer showed up on the board

RELATED TOPICS FAMILY FEUD
MORE ON MARKET REALIST
Costco shopper who purchased fresh salmon from the store notices something moving inside
COSTCO
Costco shopper who purchased fresh salmon from the store notices something moving inside
The TikToker warned fellow shoppers about the risks of infection from the salmon.
1 hour ago
'Shark Tank' contestant gets offers from four judges — makes two of them team up for $250,000 deal
SHARK TANK
'Shark Tank' contestant gets offers from four judges — makes two of them team up for $250,000 deal
With four sharks eager to invest, the founder of Kinfield knew how to get two of them to team up.
2 hours ago
'Wheel of Fortune' fans disappointed as contestant loses $100,000 over easily solvable puzzle
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' fans disappointed as contestant loses $100,000 over easily solvable puzzle
Shanquetta Cato, who participated in the 'Teacher's Week' did 'not get lucky' on the show.
3 hours ago
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison regrets calling expert, pays $4,500 over asking price for rare book
PAWN STARS
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison regrets calling expert, pays $4,500 over asking price for rare book
After his book expert, Rebecca, raved about the rare book, the pawn shop boss knew he had to make a deal.
5 hours ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey breaks down at his podium begging for a sensible answer
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey breaks down at his podium begging for a sensible answer
At one point, the host was begging the players to give just one sensible answer.
6 hours ago
'Wheel of Fortune' fans slam 'obscure' puzzle that cost contestants $40,000 in the bonus round
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' fans slam 'obscure' puzzle that cost contestants $40,000 in the bonus round
The long and difficult Bonus Round that cost Toya Johnson-Moore and Dionna Houston dearly.
1 day ago
'Shark Tank' judge Mark Cuban offers better deal to contestant just to cut off 'greedy' Kevin O'Leary
SHARK TANK
'Shark Tank' judge Mark Cuban offers better deal to contestant just to cut off 'greedy' Kevin O'Leary
Cuban swooped in to save Alexander Simone, the founder of ProntoBev from Mr Wonderful's greed.
1 day ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest gasps and says 'my Lord' after hearing the value of his cartridge box
ANTIQUES ROADSHOW
'Antiques Roadshow' guest gasps and says 'my Lord' after hearing the value of his cartridge box
The man who brought the box on his shoulder had no idea that it was a relic of the American Revolutionary War.
1 day ago
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison plays hardball to buy American Revolution document for $5,000
PAWN STARS
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison plays hardball to buy American Revolution document for $5,000
Harrison got a great deal for the historically significant document.
1 day ago
'Shark Tank' judges team up to persuade entrepreneurs to take Daymond John’s life-changing offer
SHARK TANK
'Shark Tank' judges team up to persuade entrepreneurs to take Daymond John’s life-changing offer
When the founders of Flated hesitated to close the deal, all the other Sharks came together.
1 day ago
Struggling to reach Walmart’s top shelf? One customer’s clever trick could change that
WALMART
Struggling to reach Walmart’s top shelf? One customer’s clever trick could change that
TikTok creator, Crissy shared a little win for all the short shoppers out there.
2 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' fans call player 'the best contestant ever' as she solved $40,000 puzzle in seconds
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' fans call player 'the best contestant ever' as she solved $40,000 puzzle in seconds
The player, Lisa Thomas's phenomenal comeback after falling behind initially.
2 days ago
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison offers $85,000 for Hollywood icon's bike — it still wasn't enough
PAWN STARS
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison offers $85,000 for Hollywood icon's bike — it still wasn't enough
While Harrison wanted to get the Steve McQueen owned 1940's Indian Bike, he couldn't make a deal.
2 days ago
'Jeopardy' host Ken Jennings makes playful but risky joke that most fans didn’t see coming
JEOPARDY
'Jeopardy' host Ken Jennings makes playful but risky joke that most fans didn’t see coming
While he has a spotless track record on screen, Jennings loves to have fun behind the scenes.
3 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant stuns Ryan Seacrest by solving puzzle in two seconds in wild moment
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant stuns Ryan Seacrest by solving puzzle in two seconds in wild moment
The contestant, Desiree Kramer pulled off a stunning sub-two second win in the finale.
3 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest brings an NFL player's old painting and gets a staggering valuation
ANTIQUES ROADSHOW
'Antiques Roadshow' guest brings an NFL player's old painting and gets a staggering valuation
The painting from former NFL Player Ernie Barnes turned out to be one of the most valuable pieces.
3 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant's perfect run ends with a $40,000 loss after failing to solve final puzzle
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant's perfect run ends with a $40,000 loss after failing to solve final puzzle
Contestant Eleni Kapetanakis faced a rather unusual 'Place' category puzzle on the show.
3 days ago
‘Pawn Stars’ boss Rick Harrison haggles for Tony Soprano’s tie — gets it for half the asking price
PAWN STARS
‘Pawn Stars’ boss Rick Harrison haggles for Tony Soprano’s tie — gets it for half the asking price
The seller brought the original tie and handkerchiefs worn by James Gandolfini on 'The Sopranos.'
4 days ago
‘Wheel of Fortune’ fans call $100,000 loss 'heartbreaking' after contestant fumbles easy puzzle
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
‘Wheel of Fortune’ fans call $100,000 loss 'heartbreaking' after contestant fumbles easy puzzle
Fans said they weren't 'having a few laughs' after Kiana Moreland missed the $100,000 jackpot.
4 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' fans call out 'borderline impossible' bonus round puzzle as player loses $40,000
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' fans call out 'borderline impossible' bonus round puzzle as player loses $40,000
'I had no idea it existed,' one viewer said after contestant Auriel Heath failed to guess the rare dish.
4 days ago