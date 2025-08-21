'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey breaks down at his podium begging for a sensible answer

At one point, the host was begging the players to give just one sensible answer.

While the fans of "Family Feud" crack up at the stone-faced reactions of the host, Steve Harvey, sometimes they feel bad for him as well. Like the time when Harvey almost broke down at the podium, begging the players to share at least one sensible answer to the survey question related to a hidden gift birthday cake. With his legs barely holding up, Harvey made it through the round eventually, struggling.

Screenshot showing Steve Harvey's reaction to the gameplay (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

Harvey was playing the game with the Barrios and the Fisher family. With the two contestants, Darlene and Chris, from the respective teams at the podium, the host asked the question, "We asked 100 married women. If your man were in jail, name something you might hide in the birthday cake you baked for him." Chris buzzed in first to answer with "Naked pictures," which didn't show up on the board. The turn then went to Darlene, who could say nothing but "A picture of me," which was about the same. While she didn't realize the mistake, Harvey nearly broke down as it was taking too long for him to get through the question.

Screenshot showing Harvey's reaction to Darlene's reaction (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

As Darlene's answer wasn't on the board, the turn went to Kiki, who answered with "Lingerie." The answer further broke the host, who now put his head down at the podium, pretending to cry. Unfortunately for the host, this response too did not show up on the board, and he had to go to another player, Stephanie from the Barrios family.

Screenshot showing Harvey breaking down at the podium (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

Luckily, Stephanie came up with the somewhat sensible answer, "Cigarettes." Finally, the answer showed up on the board, and nobody was more pleased than Harvey in the room. The host thanked the lord and rushed Darlene back to the podium to finish the game asap. "You playing? Just come on! Got no time for this here," he said. "What the hell are you thinking to pass for? Sitting up in here like you fittin' to guess the right answer," he further scolded the player.

Next up was Kristen to take the question, and she answered with "A love note," which earned the team their first strike. Harvey then quickly moved on to the next player, Kaylee. "You're married. Now your husband's in jail. Name something you might hide in the birthday cake you baked for him," the host asked. Kaylee didn't disappoint Harvey as she got the second most popular answer in the survey, "A cell phone."

Screenshot showing Harvey playing the game (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

However, things then went downhill for both the host and the team as the next contestant, Michelle, got the second strike with her answer, "Alcohol." "All right, we got 2 strikes now. We gotta be careful. The Fisher family can steal," Harvey said before asking the question to Darlene, again. While she got points with her answer, "Drugs," the family struck out after Stephanie failed to get another answer on the board. The turn then went to the Fisher family, who had the chance to steal all the points.

Their team lead, Cay, took charge of the question and answered with "Money," which showed up at the top spot on the board, handing them the win.

