'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey threatened to quit the show if one answer showed up on the board

The question itself was a disturbing one and it's no surprise that the answers were also the same.

Steve Harvey stands out for his expressions to shocking and stupid answers on "Family Feud," but sometimes such answers do show up among top responses on the survey board. However, few have ever made him want to quit his job. That happened when the question was itself so inappropriate that each answer sounded weirder than the rest. After a point, Harvey just could not take it any longer and threatened to quit the show when he refused to accept that one particular answer could be on the board.

Harvey read out the question, “Name something a cheap person might use their earwax for.” Derrick from the Thomas family got to his buzzer first and gave the most obvious answer, which was food. “You just tripped everybody out,” the host said. However, that answer wasn’t too high up on the board. Jamicia from the Kindell family then said, “Lotion,” which was higher up.

The family decided to play out the round. Next up was a woman named Shayna. She answered, “Glue,” which was the number two answer on the board. Up next was Nate, and he was possibly one of Harvey’s favorite contestants. He could not think of any answer in time, and the host liked the fact that he did not have a mind that imagined an activity to be done with earwax. “That’s what I’m waiting on,” he said. “Somebody who thinks like me. I don’t know what the hell you do with earwax.”

Screenshot showing Steve Harvey and the contestants. (Image source: YouTube | Family Feud)

Harvey, however, was not prepared for what was about to come. He asked the same question to a contestant named Mo. “To brush their teeth, Steve,” he said. This was the answer that made the host want to quit the show. “If this is up here, I’mma quit,” he said. Thankfully, that answer was not up on the board, and it was also the second strike for the Kindell family.

Next up was a woman named Rolanda, who said a cheap person could use their earwax as tape. Unfortunately, that was not on the board, and her family’s final strike. The Thomas family had a chance to steal the game, and they seemed pretty confident. A woman named Dora stepped up and said, “Chapstick.” Harvey was amused by this answer. “Now that makes sense,” he said before turning towards the board.

Screenshot showing Steve Harvey with the Kindell family. (Image source: YouTube | Family Feud)

Turns out that it indeed was one of the answers up there, and the Thomas family won the game. Fans of the show loved the segment and made their feelings known in the comments section of the clip on YouTube. “Alternate Title: Answers on Family Feud that made Steve Harvey seriously question if the people around him are sane,” one fan wrote.

“I actually was thinking candles… jeez, Family Feud is running out of ideas for questions!” quipped another. “Food?? Lotion?? And they were on the board?!?! 😮,” a viewer commented.

