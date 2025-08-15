'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey nearly falls down after hearing contestant's wild 'dead body' answer

The host wasn't prepared for the answer and lost his composure.

Steve Harvey usually reacts to weird answers on "Family Feud" with deadpan reactions and witty jibes. However, once in a while, he is off guard and literally struggles to maintain his balance. That’s what happened when a contestant gave a hilarious answer about hiding a dead body, and Harvey laughed so hard that he barely managed to avoid falling on the floor.

The host read out the question, “There is a dead body in your house. Cops will blame you. What do you do with the body?” A contestant named Liz got to her buzzer first and said, “Put it in the fridge.” That was the number two answer on the board. Andrea from the Royal family was next, and she said, “Bury it outside.”

That was the number one answer on the board, and her family decided to play. Harvey called it a Texas answer, and that’s what the next contestant also acknowledged. It was a woman named Ursula. After hearing the question again, she said, “Since I am from Texas, I am going to barbecue it.” The host was stunned upon hearing this and just stood there for a few moments staring at the contestant.

Screenshot showing Steve Harvey's reaction to Ursula's answer. (Image credit: YouTube | Family Feud)

“Oh, we just got a little Jeffery Dahmer family sitting over here,” Harvey quipped. Thankfully, that answer was up there on the board. Next up was a woman named Vanessa, who said that she’d cut the dead body up. Unfortunately, that answer was not on the board. Then a player named Mac gave an answer that made Harvey laugh uncontrollably.

The contestant gave a vivid description of what he was going to do if he found a dead body in his house. “I’mma prop it up in a chair, dress it up, to look like it’s…act like it’s asleep, Steve,” he said. Harvey could hardly keep his composure, but even so, he acted out the scene in a hilarious manner. Unfortunately, as funny as that whole bit was, the answer was not one of the right ones.

Screenshot showing Steve Harvey laughing at Mac's answer. (Image credit: YouTube | Family Feud)

Next to answer was a man named Gerald, who said that he’d drop the body in a vat of acid. While it is a logically sound idea, it is scary. Harvey walked away from the contestant in fear before revealing whether the answer was on the board or not. “Well, that’s not funny,” he said. That answer was not on the board either, and this gave the other family the chance to win the game. They, too, could not give one of the answers on the board, and the Royals ended up winning the game anyway.

