Steve Harvey mocks ‘Family Feud’ player for rewriting 'Little Red Riding Hood' with wild answer

Contestant Pamela's weird answer to a Little Red Riding Hood question caught the host completely off guard.
PUBLISHED 10 HOURS AGO
Screenshot showing the contestant and Steve Harvey's reaction to the answer on the board (Cover image source: YouTube/Family Feud)
Screenshot showing the contestant and Steve Harvey's reaction to the answer on the board (Cover image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

Fans of "Family Feud" know how good a host Steve Harvey is, and it's safe to say that they all would agree that he is a better roaster. Whenever a contestant slips up, Harvey doesn't miss a beat to playfully mock them, but surprisingly, sometimes it backfires. This happened once when a contestant named Pamela left the host baffled with a stupid answer to a Little Red Riding Hood question.

Screenshot showing the contestants mocking the host (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)
Screenshot showing the contestants mocking the host (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

In the episode, Harvey was playing the game with the Rietz and Pollard families. With two contestants, Pamela and Mark, at the podium, Harvey read the survey question, "Next time, what might Little Red Riding Hood bring with her in case she meets another wolf?" While Mark hit the buzzer first, he failed to come up with an answer. Pamela quickly took over and won her family a chance to play with the answer, "A gun." 

Harvey then moved on with the game, and it didn't take long for the answers to get weird. After Tricia won some points with her answer, "a knife," the turn went to Bruce, who came up with the funny response: "a trap." The answer cracked up Harvey, and it didn't show up on the board either. 

Screenshot showing Harvey playing the game (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)
Screenshot showing Harvey playing the game (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

The turn then went to Amy, and she said, "Steve, I think she should bring a bomb." Unfortunately, the answer wasn't on the board. The turn then went to Judy, who had the most peculiar answer. When Harvey read her the question, she said, "A smaller animal that the wolf would eat." While her team cheered the answer, Harvey wasn't amused. "Judy, you know, the object here, we're trying to make those panels flip over. You're just rewriting the story now," he said jokingly. "Little Red Riding Hood, you just turned into a Biblical story," Harvey went on to quip. 

Screenshot showing Harvey roasting the player (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)
Screenshot showing Harvey roasting the player (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

The host then moved on with the game and turned to the board to check if the answer was on the board. "Another sacrificial animal, in case you sacrifice something that you can throw at the wolf to honor the god of the forest," he said, pointing at the board. But to his surprise, the answer showed up on the board simply as "food." 

Screenshot showing Harvey's reaction (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)
Screenshot showing Harvey's reaction (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

While this left the host baffled, the contestants cheered and jumped in joy as they got the upper hand in the game. Harvey recovered quickly to finish the game. He then asked Pamela the question, and she answered with "a bat." Unfortunately, it didn't show up on the board, and the turn went to the Pollard family to steal all the points. 

Monique from the other team answered "Pepper spray" and won the round. Harvey then went on to reveal the last answer on the board, which was "axe." 

RELATED TOPICS FAMILY FEUD
