'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey left scandalized by responses to question about bald men

Stars from the Real Housewives Franchise, Kandi Burrus-Tucker and Kyle Richards, cracked the host up

Among the things that "Family Feud" host Steve Harvey stands out for, he often faces jibes about his baldness. Producers of the show often like to mess around with him and come up with questions related to bald people. In a recent episode of the celebrity spinoff of the show, Harvey nearly lost his mind after the stars from the "Real Housewives" franchise, Kandi Burrus-Tucker and Kyle Richards, gave some wild answers to a survey question about baldness.

Screenshot showing Harvey's reaction to one of the answers (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

While the game was all fun, things went a little wild in one round where Kyle's daughter, Sophia, faced off against Kandi's daughter, Riley Burruss. With the two at the podium, Harvey read the survey question, "We asked 100 women, name something you do to a bald man's head to get him in the mood." The game started with the wild answer, "massage" from Sophia, who won the chance for her team to play further.

The turn then went to Farrah, who didn't even wait for the host to repeat the question. As soon as Harvey walked up to her, she yelled, "Lick it" without giving it a thought. "What? Wait a minute. What'd you say?" Harvey asked, and when she repeated the answer, the host turned to the board and said, "Lick it! Get yourself a new car!"

Screenshot showing Harvey pointing to the board (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

Surprisingly, the answer showed up on the board, and the turn passed on to Kyle's daughter, Alexia. "Okay, Steve, let's settle down. Back to the kids," Harvey said before hesitantly reading the suggestive question. Alexia came up with "kiss it," which also showed up on the board.

Next up was Kyle's youngest daughter, Portia, who is in high school. Thus, Harvey just couldn't walk up to her and read the somewhat raunchy question. So, he walked up to Kyle instead and asked her to read the question.

Screenshot showing Kyle Richards reading the question (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

Portia came up with the funny answer, "put a wig on him," which cracked up the room but didn't show up on the board. "See, at your age, you can't imagine yourself with a bald-head dude, 'cause everybody in high school got hair," the host joked.

Screenshot showing Harvey's reaction to the answer (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

Things then went downhill for the Richards as the next few players failed to get a single answer on the board. The turn circled back to Farrah, who needed to save the round for the team. While her raunchy answer, "take it to the bedroom," got the host excited, it unfortunately didn't show up on the board, and the turn was forwarded to the Burrus-Tucker family.

Screenshot showing Harvey clapping for Farrah's answer (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

Harvey then walked over to the other team, and Kandi took charge of answering the question. "I'm gonna say straddle it," she said, making the host visibly uncomfortable. "You know how you hear something, you don't know what to do, your underarms start itching and stuff?" Harvey said.

Luckily for the Richards, the answer didn't show up on the board, and they won the round.

