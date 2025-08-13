ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / NEWS

'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey left scandalized by responses to question about bald men

Stars from the Real Housewives Franchise, Kandi Burrus-Tucker and Kyle Richards, cracked the host up
PUBLISHED 11 HOURS AGO
Screenshot showing Steve Harvey's reaction to Kandi Burruss-Tucker's answer (Cover image source: YouTube/Family Feud)
Screenshot showing Steve Harvey's reaction to Kandi Burruss-Tucker's answer (Cover image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

Among the things that "Family Feud" host Steve Harvey stands out for, he often faces jibes about his baldness. Producers of the show often like to mess around with him and come up with questions related to bald people. In a recent episode of the celebrity spinoff of the show, Harvey nearly lost his mind after the stars from the "Real Housewives" franchise, Kandi Burrus-Tucker and Kyle Richards, gave some wild answers to a survey question about baldness. 

Screenshot showing Harvey's reaction to one of the answers (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)
Screenshot showing Harvey's reaction to one of the answers (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

While the game was all fun, things went a little wild in one round where Kyle's daughter, Sophia, faced off against Kandi's daughter, Riley Burruss. With the two at the podium, Harvey read the survey question, "We asked 100 women, name something you do to a bald man's head to get him in the mood." The game started with the wild answer, "massage" from Sophia, who won the chance for her team to play further.

The turn then went to Farrah, who didn't even wait for the host to repeat the question. As soon as Harvey walked up to her, she yelled, "Lick it" without giving it a thought. "What? Wait a minute. What'd you say?" Harvey asked, and when she repeated the answer, the host turned to the board and said, "Lick it! Get yourself a new car!"

Screenshot showing Harvey pointing to the board (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)
Screenshot showing Harvey pointing to the board (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

Surprisingly, the answer showed up on the board, and the turn passed on to Kyle's daughter, Alexia. "Okay, Steve, let's settle down. Back to the kids," Harvey said before hesitantly reading the suggestive question. Alexia came up with "kiss it," which also showed up on the board.

Next up was Kyle's youngest daughter, Portia, who is in high school. Thus, Harvey just couldn't walk up to her and read the somewhat raunchy question. So, he walked up to Kyle instead and asked her to read the question.

Screenshot showing Kyle Richards reading the question (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)
Screenshot showing Kyle Richards reading the question (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

Portia came up with the funny answer, "put a wig on him," which cracked up the room but didn't show up on the board. "See, at your age, you can't imagine yourself with a bald-head dude, 'cause everybody in high school got hair," the host joked.

Screenshot showing Harvey's reaction to the answer (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)
Screenshot showing Harvey's reaction to the answer (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

Things then went downhill for the Richards as the next few players failed to get a single answer on the board. The turn circled back to Farrah, who needed to save the round for the team. While her raunchy answer, "take it to the bedroom," got the host excited, it unfortunately didn't show up on the board, and the turn was forwarded to the Burrus-Tucker family. 

Screenshot showing Harvey clapping for Farrah's answer (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)
Screenshot showing Harvey clapping for Farrah's answer (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

Harvey then walked over to the other team, and Kandi took charge of answering the question. "I'm gonna say straddle it," she said, making the host visibly uncomfortable. "You know how you hear something, you don't know what to do, your underarms start itching and stuff?" Harvey said.

Luckily for the Richards, the answer didn't show up on the board, and they won the round.

More on Market Realist:

'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey was so stunned to hear this answer that he wanted to burn his cards

‘Family Feud’ host Steve Harvey has an unexpected reaction to contestant’s 'girlfriend' answer

'Family Feud' answer board mocks Steve Harvey about his baldness — but he got the last laugh

RELATED TOPICS FAMILY FEUD
MORE ON MARKET REALIST
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant gives a shout out to his wife watching at home before winning $40,000
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant gives a shout out to his wife watching at home before winning $40,000
The player, Brandon Rothstein had cracked the puzzle even before the timer kicked off.
10 hours ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey left scandalized by responses to question about bald men
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey left scandalized by responses to question about bald men
Stars from the Real Housewives Franchise, Kandi Burrus-Tucker and Kyle Richards, cracked the host up
11 hours ago
‘Pawn Stars’ boss Rick Harrison brings a football icon to verify his own signature on memorabilia
PAWN STARS
‘Pawn Stars’ boss Rick Harrison brings a football icon to verify his own signature on memorabilia
Emmitt Smith was happy to authenticate his signature on a photo from his first NFC Championship game.
12 hours ago
‘Wheel of Fortune’ player breaks unlucky streak of landing on bankruptcy wedge to win $60,000
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
‘Wheel of Fortune’ player breaks unlucky streak of landing on bankruptcy wedge to win $60,000
Melissa Brickey seemed to be caught up in a loop of losing her winnings — until she finally escaped her unlucky streak.
1 day ago
Steve Harvey mocks ‘Family Feud’ player for rewriting 'Little Red Riding Hood' with wild answer
FAMILY FEUD
Steve Harvey mocks ‘Family Feud’ player for rewriting 'Little Red Riding Hood' with wild answer
Contestant Pamela's weird answer to a Little Red Riding Hood question caught the host completely off guard.
1 day ago
'Jeopardy' champion Amy Schneider explains how the show changed the way she looks at herself
JEOPARDY
'Jeopardy' champion Amy Schneider explains how the show changed the way she looks at herself
Speaking to CBS News, Schneider shared how the show made her not care about her looks
3 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' host Ryan Seacrest's jaw drops as contestant solves puzzles in seconds to win big
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' host Ryan Seacrest's jaw drops as contestant solves puzzles in seconds to win big
With one-letter and sub two second solves, Carmetta Wells put up a great show.
3 days ago
'Pawn Stars' seller left heartbroken after a painting she bought for $12,000 turned out to be fake
PAWN STARS
'Pawn Stars' seller left heartbroken after a painting she bought for $12,000 turned out to be fake
The seller who was hopeful that she could bag a fortune for her thrift store find left empty handed.
3 days ago
'Jeopardy' host Ken Jennings reveals his early career plans — just before he became the show's host
JEOPARDY
'Jeopardy' host Ken Jennings reveals his early career plans — just before he became the show's host
Speaking to the LA Times, the "Jeopardy!" host shared personal details on his journey with trivia.
3 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant breaks down in tears after solving a tough puzzle worth $40,000
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant breaks down in tears after solving a tough puzzle worth $40,000
Emotions got the best of Amy Nardin every single time she solved puzzles on the show.
3 days ago
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison spends a whopping $9,000 on a tiny book called 'Dance of Death'
PAWN STARS
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison spends a whopping $9,000 on a tiny book called 'Dance of Death'
After Harrison found out that the 16th-century book was the real deal, he couldn't let it go.
3 days ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey loses his mind after hearing wild answers on sports team
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey loses his mind after hearing wild answers on sports team
When the contestants had to name sports teams named after birds, they left the host baffled.
4 days ago
'Jeopardy!' host Ken Jennings finally addresses the hardest part about his job: 'They make you...'
JEOPARDY
'Jeopardy!' host Ken Jennings finally addresses the hardest part about his job: 'They make you...'
The host opened up about what goes on behind the scenes and in his mind while filming the show.
4 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' fans call out producers over tough puzzle that cost contestant a Ford Bronco
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' fans call out producers over tough puzzle that cost contestant a Ford Bronco
The player, Ryan Halsey, took the game by storm in the initial rounds but was stumped in the finale.
5 days ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey was so stunned to hear this answer that he wanted to burn his cards
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey was so stunned to hear this answer that he wanted to burn his cards
Sometimes the host of Family Feud just wants the chaos to end as it gets too much.
5 days ago
‘Family Feud’ host Steve Harvey has an unexpected reaction to contestant’s 'girlfriend' answer
FAMILY FEUD
‘Family Feud’ host Steve Harvey has an unexpected reaction to contestant’s 'girlfriend' answer
The show took a hilarious turn when a contestant gave a bold answer that caught the host completely off guard.
5 days ago
‘Wheel of Fortune’ contestant follows Ryan Seacrest’s advice — but still loses $40,000 in bonus round
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
‘Wheel of Fortune’ contestant follows Ryan Seacrest’s advice — but still loses $40,000 in bonus round
Despite talking through her guesses, Carrie Trujillo couldn't crack the puzzle and failed to win $40,000.
5 days ago
'Shark Tank' contestants get two judges to team up and push out Kevin O'Leary for a $500,000 deal
SHARK TANK
'Shark Tank' contestants get two judges to team up and push out Kevin O'Leary for a $500,000 deal
Robert Herjavec and Lori Greiner rubbed it in O'Leary's face by celebrating their deal with Phoozy
6 days ago
'Shark Tank' contestants won't take no for an answer — end up with $100,000 deal against all odds
SHARK TANK
'Shark Tank' contestants won't take no for an answer — end up with $100,000 deal against all odds
Duc and Lisa Nguyen's stubbornness paid off, as the co-founders of Baubles + Soles got Daymond John as a partner.
6 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant gets Ryan Seacrest to reveal personal stories before winning $63,700
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant gets Ryan Seacrest to reveal personal stories before winning $63,700
The player got the host to be candid about his fears and his mother's opinion on him.
6 days ago