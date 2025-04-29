'Family Feud' answer board mocks Steve Harvey about his baldness — but he got the last laugh

Harvey also looked at Mary Beth at the end, and exclaimed that he had a lot more than just hair.

Steve Harvey is effortlessly funny while roasting contestants on "Family Feud," and he can also take a joke when the producers mock him with questions about baldness. There have been several instances when Steve Harvey trolls a player over an answer that seems stupid to him, but he ends up in an awkward position when the answer turns up on the board. This did happen on one occasion when an answer that he didn't like for suggesting that his baldness was unattractive was one of the top responses. However, the rest of the answers to the survey on the board indicated that Harvey had everything else that made a person attractive.

Screenshot showing Harvey having the last laugh (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

The survey question for the round was, "A woman might put in her dating ad 'I only want to date men who have' what?" While the first few responses went well, one contestant said, "hair." When the response showed up on the survey board, it was a clear jibe at bald people, such as Harvey himself. However, the host had the last laugh as the other responses included "$10.3 million", "Humour", and "Integrity," which are things that he does have.

Screenshot showing Harvey's reaction at the end of the round (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

Before Harvey got savage, the round began with the two players, Roosevelt and Greg, facing off at the podium. Greg from the Corvetto family got the top answer, "Money," which showed up as "$10.3 million" on the board, and his team chose to play the game.

Screenshot showing the player (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

Everything was going well as Harvey got answers from the other family members, until he reached a player named Mary Beth. The woman came up with the hilarious answer, "Hair." As the audience gasped, the player apologized to the host, saying, "Sorry Steve!" But, Harvey wasn't going to let this slide, and he roasted the player, saying, "That's why you ain't got no grandkids! You know, it's the little mean stuff like that," he said to the player.

Screenshot showing Harvey roasting Mary Beth (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

To add to Harvey's embarrassment, the response showed up at the fifth spot on the board. As the room erupted in laughter, Harvey looked visibly upset. However, he came up with a perfect response, and said, "Yeah, well look at number one!" while showing off his deep pockets to indicate he had $10 million. As the question was passed on to the rest of the family members, they came up with answers such as "A nice butt", "Muscles," and more. Unfortunately, the Corvetto family got three strikes, and their competitors, the Broaduos family, got a chance to steal all the points. But they failed to do so, and the Corvettos won the round.

Harvey revealed the remaining couple of answers, which were "Integrity" and "Humour/fun". "See! I got all of that! I just ain't got no damn hair!" Harvey exclaimed while he looked at Mary Beth.