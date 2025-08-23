ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / ECONOMY & WORK

'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey nearly loses it after hearing contestant’s wild 'Robin' answer

It was a witty answer, but the respondents of the survey didn't think that way.
PUBLISHED 11 HOURS AGO
Screenshots showing Steve Harvey on "Family Feud." (Cover image source: YouTube | Family Feud)
Screenshots showing Steve Harvey on "Family Feud." (Cover image source: YouTube | Family Feud)

Steve Harvey is one of the most hilarious game show hosts on TV with his witty jibes and inimitable facial expressions on "Family Feud." His reactions to absurd answers by contestants consistently crack up the audience. But sometimes the tables are turned, and Harvey is left laughing uncontrollably. In an earlier episode, the comedian turned host had his mouth wide open after hearing a contestant’s witty answer to a question.

via GIPHY

 

The host had asked contestants to fill in the blanks for a question, "Robin ___." To this, a contestant named Aaron from the Clay family replied, "Hood." Robin Hood was the number one answer on the board, and Aaron decided to play the rest of the game with his family for a chance to win.

There were only four answers on the board for this one, and it seemed like the family would win it all in minutes. Next up was a man named Akkili, who answered, “Williams.” Robin Williams was the number four answer on the board. Then Brittney answered, “Thicke.” The host liked that answer very much and appreciated the contestant for saying it.

Screenshot showing Steve Harvey with the contestants. (Image credit: YouTube | Family Feud)
Screenshot showing Steve Harvey with the contestants. (Image source: YouTube | Family Feud)

“That’s my boy right there, Robin Thicke,” he said. That answer was also on the board. Now, only one answer remained, and the Clays did not even get one strike. Next in line was a man named Sang, who said, “Banks.” This made the phrase Robin Banks, which sounded like robbing banks. Harvey loved the answer and could not control his laughter. The rest of the contestants also burst out laughing.

“R-O-B-B-I-N. We're robbing banks up in here. Put your hands up,” he said. As good as the answer was, it was not on the board. Next up was a woman named Sunni who said, “Robin Woods.” The host was confused by this answer, but the contestant clarified that it was the name of an author. Harvey did not know that and thought that Sunni was trying to do something similar to Sang. Either way, that answer was not on the list.

Screenshot showing Steve Harvey and Sang. (Image credit: YouTube | Family Feud)
Screenshot showing Steve Harvey and Sang. (Image credit: YouTube | Family Feud)

It was Aaron’s turn again, and he answered, “And Batman.” This made the phrase Robin and Batman. While that made sense, people usually say ‘Batman and Robin’ and not the other way around. Unsurprisingly, it was not among the top responses as well. This was the third strike, and now, the Myers family had the chance to steal the game. A contestant named Pam said, “Robin eggs.” This truly was a confusing answer, and it was no surprise that it was not on the board either. The Clays won as a result, and the final answer was revealed to be Robin Redbreast.

More on Market Realist

'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey breaks down at his podium begging for a sensible answer

Steve Harvey Has Been Hosting 'Family Feud' a Lot Longer Than Most Fans Might Think

'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey nearly falls down after hearing contestant's wild 'dead body' answer

RELATED TOPICS FAMILY FEUD
MORE ON MARKET REALIST
'Shark Tank' contestants get offered a life-changing $500,000 deal after nearly blowing it
SHARK TANK
'Shark Tank' contestants get offered a life-changing $500,000 deal after nearly blowing it
After a tough pitch and some criticism, Sheets Laundry Club founders Chris Videau and Chris Campbell managed to bag a deal.
8 hours ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey nearly loses it after hearing contestant’s wild 'Robin' answer
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey nearly loses it after hearing contestant’s wild 'Robin' answer
It was a witty answer, but the respondents of the survey didn't think that way.
11 hours ago
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison bought an arcade game for $1,000 — then Chumlee destroyed it
PAWN STARS
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison bought an arcade game for $1,000 — then Chumlee destroyed it
Chumlee wanted to try out the game even though he knew that it was already shot.
12 hours ago
'Shark Tank' contestant ignores Daymond John's offer as the judge calls his line of work 'overrated'
SHARK TANK
'Shark Tank' contestant ignores Daymond John's offer as the judge calls his line of work 'overrated'
The entrepreneur instead wanted to make a deal with guest shark Sir Richard Branson and some others.
13 hours ago
Want to be on ‘The Price Is Right’? Here’s your chance now
PRICE IS RIGHT
Want to be on ‘The Price Is Right’? Here’s your chance now
Every aspiring contestant needs to be a citizen of the United States of America.
1 day ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest in disbelief after hearing the real value of artwork she bought for $150
ANTIQUES ROADSHOW
'Antiques Roadshow' guest in disbelief after hearing the real value of artwork she bought for $150
"Well, is a great story, and it's just a great piece to you know to hang on to," the guest said after learning the real value of the folk art.
1 day ago
Steve Harvey called out after fans were disgusted by controversial jokes on 'Celebrity Family Feud'
FAMILY FEUD
Steve Harvey called out after fans were disgusted by controversial jokes on 'Celebrity Family Feud'
"Disgusting. Used to be a family-friendly show. Cancel Family Feud," a viewer criticized on X.
1 day ago
Millionaire explains brilliant Costco 'cents' trick that could help you save more than you realize
COSTCO
Millionaire explains brilliant Costco 'cents' trick that could help you save more than you realize
He explained how the final two digits of a price tag give a subtle indication regarding the product's condition.
2 days ago
FDA warns Walmart shoppers not to eat shrimp over risk of radioactive contamination
WALMART
FDA warns Walmart shoppers not to eat shrimp over risk of radioactive contamination
With active investigations now underway, it has been discovered that the products have been processed by BMS Foods of Indonesia.
3 days ago
Fans are urging 'Jeopardy' to revive one classic tradition that ended several years back
JEOPARDY
Fans are urging 'Jeopardy' to revive one classic tradition that ended several years back
"Starting in the mid-2000s, Jeopardy has been traveling less, probably due to budget constraints," a fan pointed out on Reddit.
4 days ago
Steve Harvey Has Been Hosting 'Family Feud' a Lot Longer Than Most Fans Might Think
FAMILY FEUD
Steve Harvey Has Been Hosting 'Family Feud' a Lot Longer Than Most Fans Might Think
"If my show gets canceled, I’ve got three more. I don’t have any free time, but I have 12 jobs," Harvey said.
4 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guests adopted a new family member after getting $110,000 for their heirloom
ANTIQUES ROADSHOW
'Antiques Roadshow' guests adopted a new family member after getting $110,000 for their heirloom
"It was just such a miracle that the sale of this beautiful piece could grow our family," the guest described.
4 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' stars Vanna White gets candid about retirement and her typical day at work
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' stars Vanna White gets candid about retirement and her typical day at work
“I’m still doing what I did the first day I started. I’m on TV as myself. I'm not playing another person," she said.
5 days ago
Walmart shoppers can now avoid AI chatbots and get human assistance with a simple method
WALMART
Walmart shoppers can now avoid AI chatbots and get human assistance with a simple method
With this trick, customers can by-pass the pre-recorded prompts and instructions.
5 days ago
'Jeopardy' host Ken Jennings reveals the most cringeworthy part of his job and we totally get why
JEOPARDY
'Jeopardy' host Ken Jennings reveals the most cringeworthy part of his job and we totally get why
The 51-year-old loves hosting the show, but there are some things he really doesn't like.
6 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant loses out on additional $40,000 prize because of a single word
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant loses out on additional $40,000 prize because of a single word
The audience let out a loud groan as the correct answer was revealed later on.
6 days ago
'Shark Tank' contestant takes off his shirt to flaunt his tan — signs $200,000 deal with Mark Cuban
SHARK TANK
'Shark Tank' contestant takes off his shirt to flaunt his tan — signs $200,000 deal with Mark Cuban
The sharks had a great experience during the pitch as the entrepreneurs had them entertained.
6 days ago
'Price is Right' player keeps screaming even while Drew Carey was talking after her thrilling win
PRICE IS RIGHT
'Price is Right' player keeps screaming even while Drew Carey was talking after her thrilling win
The contestant did not take Drew Carey's advice but was able to get the job done.
7 days ago
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison agrees to smash an item with a hammer to make sure it's real
PAWN STARS
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison agrees to smash an item with a hammer to make sure it's real
Getting the item smashed was the only way they could authenticate it as per the expert.
7 days ago
'Pawn Stars' host Chumlee once paid $600 to an elderly guest for a vintage Mickey Mouse toy
PAWN STARS
'Pawn Stars' host Chumlee once paid $600 to an elderly guest for a vintage Mickey Mouse toy
The toy was in perfect condition and the guest had even brought an intact box.
7 days ago