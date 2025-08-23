'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey nearly loses it after hearing contestant’s wild 'Robin' answer

It was a witty answer, but the respondents of the survey didn't think that way.

Steve Harvey is one of the most hilarious game show hosts on TV with his witty jibes and inimitable facial expressions on "Family Feud." His reactions to absurd answers by contestants consistently crack up the audience. But sometimes the tables are turned, and Harvey is left laughing uncontrollably. In an earlier episode, the comedian turned host had his mouth wide open after hearing a contestant’s witty answer to a question.

The host had asked contestants to fill in the blanks for a question, "Robin ___." To this, a contestant named Aaron from the Clay family replied, "Hood." Robin Hood was the number one answer on the board, and Aaron decided to play the rest of the game with his family for a chance to win.

There were only four answers on the board for this one, and it seemed like the family would win it all in minutes. Next up was a man named Akkili, who answered, “Williams.” Robin Williams was the number four answer on the board. Then Brittney answered, “Thicke.” The host liked that answer very much and appreciated the contestant for saying it.

Screenshot showing Steve Harvey with the contestants. (Image source: YouTube | Family Feud)

“That’s my boy right there, Robin Thicke,” he said. That answer was also on the board. Now, only one answer remained, and the Clays did not even get one strike. Next in line was a man named Sang, who said, “Banks.” This made the phrase Robin Banks, which sounded like robbing banks. Harvey loved the answer and could not control his laughter. The rest of the contestants also burst out laughing.

“R-O-B-B-I-N. We're robbing banks up in here. Put your hands up,” he said. As good as the answer was, it was not on the board. Next up was a woman named Sunni who said, “Robin Woods.” The host was confused by this answer, but the contestant clarified that it was the name of an author. Harvey did not know that and thought that Sunni was trying to do something similar to Sang. Either way, that answer was not on the list.

Screenshot showing Steve Harvey and Sang. (Image credit: YouTube | Family Feud)

It was Aaron’s turn again, and he answered, “And Batman.” This made the phrase Robin and Batman. While that made sense, people usually say ‘Batman and Robin’ and not the other way around. Unsurprisingly, it was not among the top responses as well. This was the third strike, and now, the Myers family had the chance to steal the game. A contestant named Pam said, “Robin eggs.” This truly was a confusing answer, and it was no surprise that it was not on the board either. The Clays won as a result, and the final answer was revealed to be Robin Redbreast.

