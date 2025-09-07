ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / ECONOMY & WORK

'Family Feud' contestant says he doesn't want to have kids since driving them around is a hassle

The contestant had his priorities sorted even though his answer didn't find many takers.
PUBLISHED 8 HOURS AGO
Screenshots showing the contestant and Steve Harvey on "Family Feud." (Cover Image Source: YouTube | Family Feud)
Screenshots showing the contestant and Steve Harvey on "Family Feud." (Cover Image Source: YouTube | Family Feud)

"Family Feud" contestants often come up with absurd answers to match the top responses from surveys displayed on the board. But some are very honest about things, even if their answers may not be popular among people. When Steve Harvey asked why someone would not want to have kids, one such contestant simply said that they needed to be driven around everywhere for several years, and that was something he simply didn't want to do.

via GIPHY

 

The host read out the question, “Name something adults see kids do that makes them not want to have kids,” and Fady was first to hit his buzzer, before answering, “Cry.” That was the number one answer on the board, and the Dermarkar family decided to play the game.

Next up to answer was Michelle, who said, “Have an accident in their pants.” That too was on the board. Next was Patrick, who already had three kids and knew exactly what annoyed him about kids. His reply was, “Eat boogers,” and the answer was up on the board as well.

Screenshot showing Steve Harvey with the contestants. (Image credit: YouTube | Family Feud)
Screenshot showing Steve Harvey with the contestants. (Image source: YouTube | Family Feud)

A man named Paul was next, and he was the one who did not want to become a chauffeur for children. “Alright, I don’t have kids, but they need to be driven everywhere, and that seems pretty annoying,” he said. Harvey could not help but laugh at this answer and said, “That’s from the guy who doesn’t have any kids. You gotta take ‘em places.” Unfortunately, that answer was not on the board, and the family suffered their first strike.

For the Dermarkars, that was when their luck ran out as the remaining two answers were also wrong. Now, the Peterson family had the chance to steal the game. A woman named Sharri was the one to answer, and she said, “Fighting.” Unfortunately, that was not on the board either, and the Dermarkars won the round anyway.

Kids have been on the receiving end of several shocking answers on the show, but perhaps no one except one father said that he expected to see his kids in hell. The question Harvey had asked for this particular round was, “If you went to Hell, who would you expect to see in the welcoming committee?” and the Casal family got the chance to play.

After usual answers like Satan, someone’s ex, and someone’s boss the audience was left stunned when a man named Michael said, “My kids.” The contestant almost immediately regretted the answer, and unsurprisingly, it was not on the board either.

More on Market Realist

'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey is more famous than Tom Cruise — but he's not too pleased about it

'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey wasn't ready for powerful answers from women about their husbands

'Family Feud' contestant scares Steve Harvey with her dark response about her husband

RELATED TOPICS FAMILY FEUD
MORE ON MARKET REALIST
'Shark Tank' contestants take Kevin O'Leary for a bicycle ride — win $200,000 deal with two judges
SHARK TANK
'Shark Tank' contestants take Kevin O'Leary for a bicycle ride — win $200,000 deal with two judges
Kevin O'Leary teamed up with another shark to make the offer after the two fought for a deal.
7 hours ago
'Family Feud' contestant says he doesn't want to have kids since driving them around is a hassle
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' contestant says he doesn't want to have kids since driving them around is a hassle
The contestant had his priorities sorted even though his answer didn't find many takers.
8 hours ago
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison pays $350 for old Pepsi cooler even though it was 'pretty beat up'
PAWN STARS
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison pays $350 for old Pepsi cooler even though it was 'pretty beat up'
The guest said that he had purchased it for $750, about 15 years ago, which was way too much money.
10 hours ago
Big changes are coming to ‘The Price is Right’ — here’s what fans can expect
PRICE IS RIGHT
Big changes are coming to ‘The Price is Right’ — here’s what fans can expect
Thankfully, none of the cast members will be changed and fans are excited about the changes.
1 day ago
'Pawn Stars' guest wanted $10,000 for Babe Ruth's check — then the expert showed up
PAWN STARS
'Pawn Stars' guest wanted $10,000 for Babe Ruth's check — then the expert showed up
The guest even had the signature authenticated, but it did not fetch him what he wanted.
1 day ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey roasts player from one of his 'favorite families' over silly mistake
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey roasts player from one of his 'favorite families' over silly mistake
The host then brutally trolled one of the contestants for a mistake he refused to see.
1 day ago
'Shark Tank' contestants with millions in sales but zero profit fail to get a deal from judges
SHARK TANK
'Shark Tank' contestants with millions in sales but zero profit fail to get a deal from judges
The sharks were baffled that the entrepreneurs did not even have a plan to become profitable.
2 days ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey says player is 'all over the board' after hearing his wild answer
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey says player is 'all over the board' after hearing his wild answer
The contestant's answer made the host single him out in the most hilarious manner.
2 days ago
'Family Feud' contestant confesses to hating his kids — host Steve Harvey shouts in excitement
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' contestant confesses to hating his kids — host Steve Harvey shouts in excitement
The host even gave justification for the contestant's shocking answer.
2 days ago
Steve Harvey stunned by ‘Family Feud’ player’s answer on what real men use instead of toilet paper
FAMILY FEUD
Steve Harvey stunned by ‘Family Feud’ player’s answer on what real men use instead of toilet paper
The host's hilarious expression after hearing the absurd answer will surely go down in the game show's history.
3 days ago
'Pawn Stars' guest let down as expert values photograph he wanted $1,500 for at just $300
PAWN STARS
'Pawn Stars' guest let down as expert values photograph he wanted $1,500 for at just $300
The guest hoped to getv $1,500 for it but was only offered a couple hundred bucks.
3 days ago
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison spent $6,000 on a Jaguar — then his dad almost crashed it
PAWN STARS
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison spent $6,000 on a Jaguar — then his dad almost crashed it
The old man wanted the car to be painted black as well, which would have cost a lot of money.
3 days ago
'Price is Right' contestant misses out on winning a car just because of a single number
PRICE IS RIGHT
'Price is Right' contestant misses out on winning a car just because of a single number
It seemed like she was going to win the car and some more after almost nailing the game.
4 days ago
'Shark Tank' contestant gets forbidden from taking Kevin O'Leary's greedy deal by other judges
SHARK TANK
'Shark Tank' contestant gets forbidden from taking Kevin O'Leary's greedy deal by other judges
While the founder of Hampton Adams got a $500,000 offer, he chose not to go for it.
4 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' fans spot a new secret addition to the show in video posted by Maggie Sajak
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' fans spot a new secret addition to the show in video posted by Maggie Sajak
Fans of the show quickly picked up on the new detail which must have meant to be a secret.
4 days ago
'Shark Tank' contestants value their business at $10 million — but fail to convince a single judge
SHARK TANK
'Shark Tank' contestants value their business at $10 million — but fail to convince a single judge
The entrepreneurs were not able to present the numbers that might have instilled some confidence.
4 days ago
'Shark Tank' contestant who pays customers to spit in tubes gets $200,000 deal with Mark Cuban
SHARK TANK
'Shark Tank' contestant who pays customers to spit in tubes gets $200,000 deal with Mark Cuban
The entrepreneur's mission to "save mankind" and his life's story impressed all of the sharks.
5 days ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey is more famous than Tom Cruise — but he's not too pleased about it
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey is more famous than Tom Cruise — but he's not too pleased about it
Tom Cruise was not the only celebrity who was ranked lower than the popular game show host.
5 days ago
'Price is Right' player wears her lucky shoes to the show and ends up winning $10,000 in Plinko
PRICE IS RIGHT
'Price is Right' player wears her lucky shoes to the show and ends up winning $10,000 in Plinko
The contestant also revealed that those shoes had lights in them before winning big.
5 days ago
'Family Feud' contestant scares Steve Harvey with her dark response about her husband
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' contestant scares Steve Harvey with her dark response about her husband
Steve Harvey's reaction to each of the answers was absolutely hilarious to watch.
6 days ago