'Family Feud' contestant says he doesn't want to have kids since driving them around is a hassle

The contestant had his priorities sorted even though his answer didn't find many takers.

"Family Feud" contestants often come up with absurd answers to match the top responses from surveys displayed on the board. But some are very honest about things, even if their answers may not be popular among people. When Steve Harvey asked why someone would not want to have kids, one such contestant simply said that they needed to be driven around everywhere for several years, and that was something he simply didn't want to do.

The host read out the question, “Name something adults see kids do that makes them not want to have kids,” and Fady was first to hit his buzzer, before answering, “Cry.” That was the number one answer on the board, and the Dermarkar family decided to play the game.

Next up to answer was Michelle, who said, “Have an accident in their pants.” That too was on the board. Next was Patrick, who already had three kids and knew exactly what annoyed him about kids. His reply was, “Eat boogers,” and the answer was up on the board as well.

Screenshot showing Steve Harvey with the contestants. (Image source: YouTube | Family Feud)

A man named Paul was next, and he was the one who did not want to become a chauffeur for children. “Alright, I don’t have kids, but they need to be driven everywhere, and that seems pretty annoying,” he said. Harvey could not help but laugh at this answer and said, “That’s from the guy who doesn’t have any kids. You gotta take ‘em places.” Unfortunately, that answer was not on the board, and the family suffered their first strike.

For the Dermarkars, that was when their luck ran out as the remaining two answers were also wrong. Now, the Peterson family had the chance to steal the game. A woman named Sharri was the one to answer, and she said, “Fighting.” Unfortunately, that was not on the board either, and the Dermarkars won the round anyway.

Kids have been on the receiving end of several shocking answers on the show, but perhaps no one except one father said that he expected to see his kids in hell. The question Harvey had asked for this particular round was, “If you went to Hell, who would you expect to see in the welcoming committee?” and the Casal family got the chance to play.

After usual answers like Satan, someone’s ex, and someone’s boss the audience was left stunned when a man named Michael said, “My kids.” The contestant almost immediately regretted the answer, and unsurprisingly, it was not on the board either.

