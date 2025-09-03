'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey wasn't ready for powerful answers from women about their husbands

While Harvey was expecting to hear some funny responses, the ladies blew his mind with their powerful answers.

"Family Feud" host Steve Harvey looks for opportunities to roast contestants over stupid answers, but powerful responses catch him off guard. No matter what he has heard, some players manage to get the better of Harvey. Like the time when an all-women team left the host shocked with their answers to a question about husbands. While Harvey was expecting to hear some funny responses, the ladies blew his mind with their powerful answers.

Screenshot showing Harvey's defeated reaction (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

When Harvey asked the question, "We asked 100 married women: What would you do if someone thought your husband was your son?" Leah buzzed in first and stumped Harvey with her simple but effective answer, "Smile". While Harvey wasn't amused, the answer showed up at the second spot on the board. Next was Deshea, who answered the question with "Look at your husband," but it didn't show up. Thus, Leah won the face-off for her team to play the question.

Screenshot showing Harvey playing the game at the podium (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

The game then went smoothly until the turn circled back to one of the players, named Noelle. With two strikes on the board, it was up to her to save the round for the team, but she chose to make a power move in the end. After Harvey repeated the question, she looked him dead in the eye and said, "I’d tell my husband, 'Dress like a damn man and not a kid.'" The response shook Harvey as he quietly took a step away from the podium.

Screenshot showing Harvey's reaction to Noelle's answer (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

Unfortunately for Noelle, the answer did not show up on the board, and her team lost the round. Nevertheless, they managed to entertain Harvey through the round before making the power move. Initially, after Leah, the turn went to April, who started with the not-so-powerful answer, "I would cry." Despite being weak, the answer showed up at the top spot on the board.

Things kept running smoothly as the turn went to Noelle, who, in her first attempt, said she would be "mortified." Unlike her second answer, this response earned her points, and her team went ahead with a clean slate. The game carried on as Harvey moved on to the next set of players, Esther, and Bethany. The two players answered the question with "Tell them off" and "Be flattered," both of which earned more points. However, the team then lost the momentum as they gave three unpopular answers, including Noelle's power answer, to strike out.

Screenshot showing the Keith family playing the game (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

The turn then went to the Vade family, who had the chance to steal all the points. Walking up to the team's lead, Diane, Harvey repeated the question, "What would you do if someone thought your husband was your son?" The player came up with the answer "Give them a dirty look," which, unfortunately for them, wasn't on the board.

Thus, in the end, the Keith family won the round, kept all the points, and flexed about their answers.

