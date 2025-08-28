Steve Harvey drops his card after elderly 'Family Feud' contestant surprises him with wild answer

The contestant, Diane, gave a couple of cheeky answers that caught Steve Harvey off guard.

Some “Family Feud” contestants have been able to shock Steve Harvey with their answers, and his reactions to them have usually been hilarious. That’s what happened in an earlier episode of the show in which a couple of answers given by an elderly contestant shocked the host so much that he had to put his cards down from his hand. It was an incredible moment, but the family was not able to win the round.

The host was asking survey questions as is the norm for the show, and in this case, the question was, “Name a sound that ruins a moment of romance.” Denver from the Stonecheck family was the first to the buzzer, and he said, “A fart.” That was the number one answer on the board, and the Stonechecks decided to play out the rest of the round for a better chance of winning.

Next up was a woman named Shannon who answered, “A burp.” That answer was correct as well, which led to the contestant in question, Diane. After hearing the question, she answered, “A door opening.” The host immediately burst into laughter after hearing the answer. “Shut the door!” Harvey exclaimed after high-fiving the contestant. Thankfully, that answer was on the board, which meant that the Stonecheck family had a fantastic start to proceedings.

Screenshot showing Steve Harvey with the contestants on the podium. (Image source: YouTube | Family Feud)

Next up to answer was the younger Denver of the family. He said that a sound that could ruin a moment of romance was that of a ringtone. That answer was up there on the board as well. Up next was Tracy, who also gave one of the right answers when she said, “Baby crying.” The family had gotten four out ot the five answers right without a single strike.

However, that is where their luck ran out, as none of the next three answers were correct, which gave the other family, the McLemores, the chance to steal the game. But before that could happen, Diane made sure that she made a memorable moment with Harvey. Her turn came around eventually, and this time, she answered, “Either one saying stop.”

Screenshot showing the contestant. (Image source: YouTube | Family Feud)

The contestant might have chuckled after saying this, but the look of shock on the host’s face was as apparent as it gets. Harvey looked at Diane for a few moments before setting his card down on the table in front of him. “Miss Diane, you’re surprising me,” he said. “First it was “Shut that damn door” and “What you mean stop? No, we in here now, ain’t no stopping,” he added.

It made for a hilarious moment, but unfortunately, that answer was not on the board either. The McLemores had the chance to win, but it was not going to be easy, as there was only one answer left. Yolanda got the chance to answer, and she said, “A house alarm.” Luckily, that answer was correct, and they won that round.

More on Market Realist

'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey couldn't believe what this contestant would do to fend off a bear

'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey shakes a leg with contestant after hearing his wild answer

Steve Harvey Has Been Hosting 'Family Feud' a Lot Longer Than Most Fans Might Think