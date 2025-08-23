'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey showed off his moves when contestants played music onstage

The Bobek family, who came dressed in Polish Highlander attire, had the host grooving to their tunes.

Anyone who watches "Family Feud" knows how much Steve Harvey loves to bust a move on the stage. Thus, when a family band graced the show, it was natural for the host to dance to their tunes. The Bobek family, who came dressed in Polish Highlander attire for the occasion, wasted no time whipping out their instruments and making Harvey a part of the band. He did not back down from the challenge either, as he showed off some of his signature moves.

Screenshot showing Harvey dancing with the Bobek family (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

In the episode, Willowbrook Orchestra Director Jan Bobek went up against the DeCuo family for a chance to win $20,000. With Jan and Dominique at the podium, Harvey asked the survey question, "Name something a hospital nurse might do to a male patient, a lot slower if he's a hottie." Dominique hit the buzzer first and answered the question with "Give him his medication," which wasn't on the board. Jan picked up the pieces and got the top answer, "Sponge bath," to play the round.

Screenshot showing Harvey playing the game (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

Before Harvey went ahead with the game, he asked Jan about the outfit he was wearing. The contestant shared that it was traditional Polish Highlander attire, and they were a family band from Chicago. Naturally, Harvey got curious and permitted them to play some tunes. The team then brought out their instruments and played a tune they specifically made for the show. "Okay. That's a tambourine?" Harvey asked before getting handed an instrument himself. As the family band played their music, Harvey showed off his stylish moves on the stage.

Screenshot showing Harvey grooving to the tunes (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

After all the singing and dancing, Harvey applauded the family band and went ahead with the game. The turn went to the next player, Daniel, and the player chose to high road Harvey with the quirky answer, "An enema." This brought out the famous stone-faced reaction from Harvey as he said, "Who do you know wants a slow enema?" to roast the player. Turns out the host was correct, as the answer wasn't on the board and the Bobeks got their first strike.

The turn then went to Danuta, and the host asked the same question, "Name something a hospital nurse might do to a male patient, a lot slower if he's a hottie." She took the smart route and came up with the sensible answer, "Take his temperature." The answer showed up on the board, and the team got their first points.

Screenshot showing Harvey's reaction to an answer (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

The turn then passed on to Matt, who, like Daniel, chose to give a risky answer. "Gonna say, prostate exam," he said, to get another reaction from the host. Unfortunately for the team, the answer didn't show up on the board, and they got their second strike. It was now down to Jeffrey to save the round for his team. However, he failed as his answer, "A thorough exam," wasn't on the board.

The turn then went back to the DeCuo family, and Dominique took charge once again. After conferring with her team, she answered with "Take his blood". Luckily for the Bobeks, the answer wasn't on the board, and they got to keep all the points.

More on Market Realist:

'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey breaks down at his podium begging for a sensible answer

Steve Harvey Has Been Hosting 'Family Feud' a Lot Longer Than Most Fans Might Think

'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey nearly falls down after hearing contestant's wild 'dead body' answer