'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey joins a belly dancing contestant and steals the show with his moves

The "Family Feud" host showcased one of his many talents, leaving the audience in awe.

Being the host of “Family Feud” wasn't Steve Harvey's first stint in the spotlight, since he had been a comedian and even had his own sitcom called "The Steve Harvey Show." Being a man of many talents, Harvey likes to show off a few dance moves on the game show he now hosts as well. Harvey might not be an expert in any particular dance form, but the man has a lot of rhythm. Which is why it didn't take long for him to pull off a few belly dancing moves with a contestant.

The contestant was named Shirley, who was representing the Ebrahimi family on the show. Originally from Iran, her mother had emigrated to the United States many years ago. “My mom brought us over from Iran over 30 years ago, and we’ve been living the American Dream ever since,” she said. “Yeah,” the host replied. “We like that,” he added as the crowd gave them a round of applause.

Screenshot showing the Ebrahimi family on "Family Feud" (Image source: YouTube | Family Feud)

“I also like to belly dance. I’m a belly dance instructor,” she continued, before adding, “so I was wondering if you’d like to dance with me.” Harvey stood there for a moment before accepting the offer. Shirley then made her way to the stage and delivered a graceful performance. Harvey joined in midway, but he did more of a shuffle than a belly dance. He did shake his hips a bit towards the end, but he never seemed to go out of beat.

Fans loved the moment and showed appreciation for the contestant and Harvey in the comments on YouTube. “Shirley is AMAZING here!!! And I love seeing Steve Harvey get down!!” one user named @Monsie2010 commented. “She hit it, but Steve stole the show,” @crunchevo8974 added. “Steve nailed it,” user @Shyam9884577468 wrote.

While this was an incredible moment on the show, it’s not the only time Harvey has tried belly dancing on “Family Feud.” During a different episode of the show, the contestant who made him dance was a woman named Ielaf from the Patel family. Apart from doing a 9-to-5 job at a non-profit organization, Ielaf was a professional belly dancer who wasn’t shy to show off her skills.

She even gave Harvey a waistband, even though he was a bit reluctant at first. Harvey took some time to see the moves before joining in, and he seemed to be having a lot of fun. He did not, however, tie the waistband around his waist like he was supposed to. Instead, he put it over his shoulder. In the end, he thanked Ielaf for the experience.

Fans loved this moment as well and commented on YouTube how impressed they were with the performance. “Steve is cool in any situation on Family Feud,” one user named @doreensino3582 commented. “Steve & Ielaf are breaking down & busting moves on the dance floor,” quipped @danbaranowski.