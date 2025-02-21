ECONOMY & WORK
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey starts belly dancing with contestant in unexpected TV moment

Fans often fail to realize that the host of Family Feud is quite the dancer as well.
PUBLISHED 13 MINUTES AGO
Before Steve Harvey became the host of "Family Feud," the man known as the 'Original Kings of Comedy' was already showing off his many talents. While he is known for his quick wit and signature straight-faced reactions, he likes to shake a leg and flaunt his moves as well. In one instance, Harvey even stopped the show to perform a 'belly dance' with a contestant.

Screenshot showing Harvey dancing with the contestant
Screenshot showing Harvey dancing with the contestant (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

In the episode, Harvey was conducting his usual hosting duties, interacting with the two teams. As he walked up to the Patel family, she asked the team leader Noor to introduce everyone on the team. There was one member who caught the attention of the host for her unique name, Ielaf.

"She got a different name and everything," Harvey said as he walked over to the player. During their conversation, Ielaf shared that she worked for a non-profit organization that helped people pay bills for people in times of crisis or emergencies. However, it was Ielaf's second job that piqued everyone's interest. 

Screenshot showing Harvey talking to Ielaf
Screenshot showing Harvey talking to Ielaf (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

Ielaf told Harvey that after clocking out of her 9 to 5 job, she works as a professional belly dancer. While Harvey was taken aback, he was curious to know what belly dancing entailed. The contestant told Harvey that she was ready to demonstrate as she pulled out a shimmery gold chain to tie around her waist, and told Harvey that they were going to do it together. Harvey put up a strong resistance saying that he could never belly dance. When the audience kept cheering, he snapped at them saying, "Listen, I've been in this business since I was 27 years old. I've had a lot of people clap for me. That doesn't make me do nothing."

Screenshot showing Harvey resisting
Screenshot showing Harvey resisting (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

However, Ielaf was having none of Harvey's tantrums as she gave him a waistband of his own and started belly dancing next to the host. After some hesitation, Harvey gave in and joined Ielaf to shake it on stage. While it wasn't exactly belly dancing Harvey tried his best. He seemed to be enjoying it a lot as he danced away with the waistband around his neck. He even gave some of his signature facial expressions in the process. 

Screenshot showing Harvey dancing
Screenshot showing Harvey dancing (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

In the end, Harvey admitted that it was fun and thanked Ielaf for making him join in. Turns out it wasn't the first time Harvey went belly dancing on Family Feud. A few years ago, another contestant made Harvey shake it on stage as well. 

 

In the previous instance, the player named Shirley, who worked as a belly dancing instructor, made Harvey dance with a little less effort than Ielaf. In the episode, the host showed some elaborate moves that couldn't be classified under belly dancing as well. Nevertheless, he had the audience cheering "Go Steve." In the end, he went on to take over the show from Shirley and struck a classic "Dancing With The Stars" pose at the end with the player.

 

