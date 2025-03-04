ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / NEWS

'Family Feud' fans thought Steve Harvey was 'having a stroke' after one answer showed up on board

Harvey thought his time was up as he couldn't take the stupid answers on the show anymore.
PUBLISHED 1 HOUR AGO
Screenshots showing Steve Harvey pretending to have a heart attack (Cover image source: YouTube/Family Feud)
Screenshots showing Steve Harvey pretending to have a heart attack (Cover image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

Stupid and outright absurd answers aren't new for Steve Harvey, who has spent more than a decade hosting "Family Feud," and now he uses them as an opportunity to roast contestants. But there's always an answer once in a while that catches the comedian-turned-host off guard. He nearly had a heart attack on TV after hearing one such bizarre response on the show. 

Screenshot showing Steve Harvey losing balance
Screenshot showing Steve Harvey losing balance (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

As part of the episode, the Piergrassi family and the Scott family were facing off in the third round of the game to score a lead for the Bonus Round. Harvey called Laura and Chava from their respective families to the podium and asked, "Name a word or phrase that starts with pot."

Screenshot showing the two contestants at the podium
Screenshot showing the two contestants at the podium (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

Laura was the first to hit the buzzer, and she answered with "Potluck". Luckily for her team, the response showed up at the top spot on the board, and they got to play the question. The turn then went to Linda, who answered the question with "Pot roast". Unfortunately, the response did not resonate with the survey, and the team got its first strike. Next was Maurice, who came up with the answer "Pot belly." That too did not show up on the board, and the team got two strikes in a row. With just one chance left, the turn went to Scott, who came up with a controversial answer. "I'll never hear the end of it, but Pothead," he said. Harvey immediately jumped on the opportunity and roasted the player, saying, "It's not what you said. It's the enthusiasm you had. That's what threw me." 

Screenshot showing Harvey mocking the player
Screenshot showing Harvey mocking the player (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

Luckily, the answer showed up on the board, and the turn then went to Nick, who answered with "Pot pie," which also turned up on the board, earning the family a chance to move forward for the win. While things were going ahead normally, the mood was about to change as the turn went back to Laura. The player who had previously scored the top answer came up with the bizarre answer, "Pot-tato." While Harvey saw how stupid the answer was, both her team and the audience cheered the player for it. Harvey snapped at the audience, saying, "Why are you all clapping?"

Screenshot showing Harvey's reaction to the answer
Screenshot showing Harvey's reaction to the answer (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

This didn't shake the player's confidence who asked the host, "Does it start with Pot?" While Harvey conferred, he added that no one says the word potato like that. The host seemed confident that the answer wouldn't be on the board as he said, "I am gonna start walking towards the Scott family now." However, to the host's astonishment, the answer showed up on the number two spot on the board, and Harvey nearly lost his balance and clutched his chest as if he was having a heart attack.

Screenshots showing Harvey getting a heart attack
Screenshots showing Harvey getting a heart attack (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

He then profusely apologized to Laura and nearly broke down while doing so. "Oh my goodness! I am so sorry!" the host said to the player. Laura smiled smugly at the host and mocked him for trying to walk away from her.

 

Harvey's reactions made the fans crack up as they kept the joke going on in the comments of the YouTube clip. "Steve: I’m just gonna start walking this way. Let’s see if it’s up there…POT-ATO! Steve proceeds to have a heart attack," @ConnorMiller417 wrote

Screenshot of a comment cherishing the moment (Image source: YouTube/@faylambert6475)
Screenshot of a comment cherishing the moment (Image source: YouTube/@faylambert6475)

Some fans were truly concerned about the host. "I legitimately thought that Steve was having a stroke when I first saw the POTato video," @Achuidian179 commented. "That answer looks like it physically hurt Steve," @chrissimmons9743 added.

MORE ON MARKET REALIST
'Family Feud' fans thought Steve Harvey was 'having a stroke' after one answer showed up on board
NEWS
'Family Feud' fans thought Steve Harvey was 'having a stroke' after one answer showed up on board
Harvey thought his time was up as he couldn't take the stupid answers on the show anymore.
1 hour ago
Pat Sajak’s real height leaves fans wondering why he always looked much shorter next to Vanna White
NEWS
Pat Sajak’s real height leaves fans wondering why he always looked much shorter next to Vanna White
While fans have debated the topic a lot, Sajak addressed the issue long before his retirement.
23 hours ago
'Price is Right' host Drew Carey seemed offended after reading what was written on player's T-shirt
NEWS
'Price is Right' host Drew Carey seemed offended after reading what was written on player's T-shirt
Carey made sure he kept reminding the contestant who the new legend on the show was.
1 day ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest struggles to breathe after expert reveals the staggering value of her item
NEWS
'Antiques Roadshow' guest struggles to breathe after expert reveals the staggering value of her item
The guest had no idea that she had the possession of one of the earliest and rarest scriptures.
1 day ago
Excited 'Price is Right' player gets too touchy with Drew Carey and then wins an Audi in wild moment
NEWS
Excited 'Price is Right' player gets too touchy with Drew Carey and then wins an Audi in wild moment
The woman who had it on her bucket list to appear on the show got to drive off in her dream car.
1 day ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey breaks his mic and throws it at contestant over his wild answer
NEWS
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey breaks his mic and throws it at contestant over his wild answer
Harvey couldn't control his laughter, but the player kept insisting that he was right.
1 day ago
Costco shopper who bought Kirkland chicken thighs noticed one major problem: "They used to have..."
COSTCO
Costco shopper who bought Kirkland chicken thighs noticed one major problem: "They used to have..."
There has been a surge in the price of eggs due to a shortage as well.
2 days ago
'Price is Right' fans call out Drew Carey for 'cheating' and helping Travis Kelce's mom win
NEWS
'Price is Right' fans call out Drew Carey for 'cheating' and helping Travis Kelce's mom win
Fans caught Carey red handed as he tried to help mama Kelce in the Showcase Showdown round.
2 days ago
Steve Harvey tells 'Family Feud' player 'you're so stupid' for risking his relationship over a top answer
NEWS
Steve Harvey tells 'Family Feud' player 'you're so stupid' for risking his relationship over a top answer
The host Steve Harvey told the player that he should have just taken the X.
2 days ago
'Price is Right' contestant has to play Hole in One to win a BMW — turns out, he's a golf course worker
NEWS
'Price is Right' contestant has to play Hole in One to win a BMW — turns out, he's a golf course worker
The contestant was also good at guessing the prices of items, and that made things too easy.
2 days ago
‘Shark Tank’ judges have a heated battle over a hat business — as one investor tried to steal the deal
NEWS
‘Shark Tank’ judges have a heated battle over a hat business — as one investor tried to steal the deal
O'Leary and Corcoran tried to speak but John was relentless in pushing his offer.
2 days ago
Youngest guest on 'Antiques Roadshow' says 'I'm gonna be rich' after expert revealed value of his item
NEWS
Youngest guest on 'Antiques Roadshow' says 'I'm gonna be rich' after expert revealed value of his item
The boy said that he wanted to be a collector in the future as well to get rich in life.
3 days ago
'Price is Right' contestant goes against her husband and risks it all for a brand new car: "I wanna go..."
NEWS
'Price is Right' contestant goes against her husband and risks it all for a brand new car: "I wanna go..."
The contestant proved that the wife is always right by making every choice count.
3 days ago
Costco shopper who bought the store chicken issues a major warning: "I just want people to..."
COSTCO
Costco shopper who bought the store chicken issues a major warning: "I just want people to..."
The practice has been banned in European countries according to the shopper.
3 days ago
Pat Sajak fires back at 'Wheel of Fortune' contestant who asked him 'what kind of puzzle is that?'
NEWS
Pat Sajak fires back at 'Wheel of Fortune' contestant who asked him 'what kind of puzzle is that?'
The host had been seeing the contestant criticize the show and finally gave it back.
4 days ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey hands over his card to woman as he felt awkward asking one question
NEWS
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey hands over his card to woman as he felt awkward asking one question
Harvey stuttered through the round as the question made him visibly uncomfortable.
4 days ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey throws his cards in anger and tells players 'y'all should be ashamed'
NEWS
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey throws his cards in anger and tells players 'y'all should be ashamed'
Even after someone mentioned the obvious word, the absurd answers didn't stop.
4 days ago
Pat Sajak scolds 'Wheel of Fortune' player after he made one major mistake: "Don't ever do it again"
NEWS
Pat Sajak scolds 'Wheel of Fortune' player after he made one major mistake: "Don't ever do it again"
Dixie took the scolding lightly as he went into the bonus round with confidence.
4 days ago
'Price is Right' player pulls off the 'greatest comeback' in show history — even Drew was in disbelief
NEWS
'Price is Right' player pulls off the 'greatest comeback' in show history — even Drew was in disbelief
Drew Carey was also on his toes as the contestant was racing against the clock to get the price right.
5 days ago
'Shark Tank' stars took their business skills to 'Family Feud' and played the game like absolute pros
NEWS
'Shark Tank' stars took their business skills to 'Family Feud' and played the game like absolute pros
The 'Sharks' beat the team of "The Talk" to head into the Bonus Round of the show.
5 days ago