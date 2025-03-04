'Family Feud' fans thought Steve Harvey was 'having a stroke' after one answer showed up on board

Harvey thought his time was up as he couldn't take the stupid answers on the show anymore.

Stupid and outright absurd answers aren't new for Steve Harvey, who has spent more than a decade hosting "Family Feud," and now he uses them as an opportunity to roast contestants. But there's always an answer once in a while that catches the comedian-turned-host off guard. He nearly had a heart attack on TV after hearing one such bizarre response on the show.

Screenshot showing Steve Harvey losing balance (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

As part of the episode, the Piergrassi family and the Scott family were facing off in the third round of the game to score a lead for the Bonus Round. Harvey called Laura and Chava from their respective families to the podium and asked, "Name a word or phrase that starts with pot."

Screenshot showing the two contestants at the podium (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

Laura was the first to hit the buzzer, and she answered with "Potluck". Luckily for her team, the response showed up at the top spot on the board, and they got to play the question. The turn then went to Linda, who answered the question with "Pot roast". Unfortunately, the response did not resonate with the survey, and the team got its first strike. Next was Maurice, who came up with the answer "Pot belly." That too did not show up on the board, and the team got two strikes in a row. With just one chance left, the turn went to Scott, who came up with a controversial answer. "I'll never hear the end of it, but Pothead," he said. Harvey immediately jumped on the opportunity and roasted the player, saying, "It's not what you said. It's the enthusiasm you had. That's what threw me."

Screenshot showing Harvey mocking the player (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

Luckily, the answer showed up on the board, and the turn then went to Nick, who answered with "Pot pie," which also turned up on the board, earning the family a chance to move forward for the win. While things were going ahead normally, the mood was about to change as the turn went back to Laura. The player who had previously scored the top answer came up with the bizarre answer, "Pot-tato." While Harvey saw how stupid the answer was, both her team and the audience cheered the player for it. Harvey snapped at the audience, saying, "Why are you all clapping?"

Screenshot showing Harvey's reaction to the answer (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

This didn't shake the player's confidence who asked the host, "Does it start with Pot?" While Harvey conferred, he added that no one says the word potato like that. The host seemed confident that the answer wouldn't be on the board as he said, "I am gonna start walking towards the Scott family now." However, to the host's astonishment, the answer showed up on the number two spot on the board, and Harvey nearly lost his balance and clutched his chest as if he was having a heart attack.

Screenshots showing Harvey getting a heart attack (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

He then profusely apologized to Laura and nearly broke down while doing so. "Oh my goodness! I am so sorry!" the host said to the player. Laura smiled smugly at the host and mocked him for trying to walk away from her.

Harvey's reactions made the fans crack up as they kept the joke going on in the comments of the YouTube clip. "Steve: I’m just gonna start walking this way. Let’s see if it’s up there…POT-ATO! Steve proceeds to have a heart attack," @ConnorMiller417 wrote.

Screenshot of a comment cherishing the moment (Image source: YouTube/@faylambert6475)

Some fans were truly concerned about the host. "I legitimately thought that Steve was having a stroke when I first saw the POTato video," @Achuidian179 commented. "That answer looks like it physically hurt Steve," @chrissimmons9743 added.