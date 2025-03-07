'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey shows off his slick dance moves and it's seriously impressive

This wasn't the first time that Harvey won hearts with his moves on the show alongside contestants.

Steve Harvey may be known for reactions that range from awkward to cheeky on "Family Feud," but he is always in rhythm while flaunting his dance moves, even though he might not know all dance forms. Time and again, Harvey has proved that, apart from being a great host, he is a smooth dancer as well. The host once demonstrated his skills by dancing the 'Chicago Step' on air and garnered appreciation from fans.

Screenshot showing Harvey dancing (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

During the episode, Harvey was playing the game with the Franklin family, who had just won the face-off. To start the round, Harvey went up to the team and, as usual, asked for an introduction from the players. One of the team members, Brigette, shared that they proudly started a small organization called the "Midwest Steppers of Omaha," which taught people how to do the 'Chicago Step.' Intrigued by the dance form, Harvey asked the player to show some moves to the audience. "Me and you or me and someone else?" the contestant asked, to which the host confidently replied, "Well, come on down," offering himself as a dance partner.

Screenshot showing Harvey taking the stage (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

As they took center stage, Harvey called for some music. The two then went on to dance together, and the host stole the show. He embraced Bridgette in a balett stance and spun her around from left to right. The two exchanged steps before Harvey did the tilt and broke off to show his smooth moves.

Screenshot showing Harvey dancing with the contestant (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

After the dance session, Bridgette bowed to the audience and went back to the podium, while Harvey complimented the contestant for her dance. "You're smooth," the player said, returning the compliment. Viewers at home were equally impressed with the host's moves. "He is one smooth dude from his clothes to his confidence to even how he carries himself overall. Much respect," @irene-monique89 commented on YouTube. "Steve, you are smoking fire. You can do EVERYTHING. Those legs don't play," @cherryjanes5681 pointed out.

Even the fans who are dancers and musicians themselves enjoyed the show. "I create beats! I fell in love with the music at first I'm from Chicago an they did that right," @bree_amputee wrote.

This wasn't the first time that Harvey won hearts with his smooth moves. In another episode, the host showed off his belly dancing skills when he came across a dancer. In the episode, Harvey learned that a contestant named Ielaf worked a second job as a professional belly dancer. As Harvey asked her to show some moves, the player insisted that the host should join her as well. After putting up some resistance, Harvey caved in. The contestant pulled out a shimmery gold waistband for herself and Harvey, who chose to use it as a scarf. The host then proceeded to show the world his Belly Dancing moves.

Harvey even brought out some of his signature facial expressions in the process. In the end, the host admitted that it was a lot of fun and thanked the contestant for the performance.