'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey shakes a leg with contestant after hearing his wild answer

The host of the show loved the answer and did not hold back on expressing his feelings.
Steve Harvey's most common reaction to absurd answers on "Family Feud" is to come up with savage jibes that make the audience laugh. But on rare occasions, an answer can make him shake a leg. That’s what happened in an earlier episode of the show in which a contestant’s lewd answer made the host dance. That answer was even up on the board, which made the segment even more hilarious. It was clearly his favorite answer out of the ones that he heard that day.

Harvey read out the question, “The world is ending in one hour. Where do you tell the Uber driver to take you?” Seng from the Clay family was first to his buzzer, and he said, “To the bar.” It was the number four answer on the board. Joanne from the Johnson family then answered, “To home.”

That was the top answer, and the family decided to play the game. They did a pretty good job and almost cleared the board. Next in line was Jon, who said he’d go to the beach if the world were ending in an hour. That was up on the board. A contestant named Emily was next, who said that she’d go to her favorite restaurant. That was also up there on the board. Clint was next, and he said he’d go to the casino.

Screenshot showing Steve Harvey on the podium with the contestants. (Image credit: YouTube | Family Feud)
Screenshot showing Steve Harvey on the podium with the contestants. (Image source: YouTube | Family Feud)

Harvey found the answer amusing, and that was up there as well. Next up was a woman named Molly, who said she’d go to Church. That was the number two answer. It was Joanne’s turn to answer, and she said, “For a massage.” Unfortunately, that was the first strike for the family. Jon was to answer next, and he said, “Strip club.”

That was the answer Harvey loved, and he danced with the contestant. Turns out that it was up on the board as well. Then Emily said that she’d go to the airport to get out of there. That answer was not on the board, as no airport was going to be able to save her. When it was Clint's turn, he said, “Back in time.”

Screenshot showing Steve Harvey asking the question to Jon. (Image credit: YouTube | Family Feud)
Screenshot showing Steve Harvey asking the question to Jon. (Image source: YouTube | Family Feud)

That was a smart answer that the host appreciated. However, it was not on the board. With only one answer left to be revealed on the board, the Clay family now had the chance to steal the game. However, their “amusement park” answer was not on the board either. The Johnsons took the win as a result, and the final answer was revealed to be ‘Store/Shopping.’

