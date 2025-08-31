'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey baffled by suggestive answer coming from elderly player

It was hard for Harvey to digest what he was hearing from the senior players.

"Family Feud" host Steve Harvey is usually witty with his comebacks to weird answers, but suggestive responses sometimes make things awkward for him. On one occasion, he was stumped by elderly members of a family. Stumped by answers from senior members of the Flam family, Harvey was left with no comebacks to their shocking responses.

Screenshot showing Harvey's reaction to one of the answers (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

After calling Bobby and Vincent, from the respective teams, to the podium, the host cracked up even before reading the question to them. "This is a fill-in-the-blank," Harvey said, laughing with his head down. He then went on to finish the question, "I got a big fat what?"

Screenshot showing Harvey reading the question (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

Vincent hit the buzzer first, and he went with the sober answer, "Unfortunately, belly." Luckily for him, the answer showed up on the board at the second spot, giving him a great chance at winning the question. When Bobby's answer, "Wallet," showed up below Vincent's, the Flam family chose to play.

Things soon got tricky as the turn went to the mom of the family, Dale. Unlike her husband, she chose to take the bold route and mentioned her backside as the answer. The answer thoroughly shocked Harvey as it came from one of the senior members of the team. The host chose not to roast the player, but he went on to react in his signature style to the response. Luckily for the team, Dale's answer showed up on the board, and they won more points.

Screenshot showing Harvey's reaction to Dale's answer (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

The turn then went to Adam, who again tried to turn the tide around with his response, "a husband." But the answer didn't show up on the board, and the team got their first strike. The following players of the team, Corey and Ami, chose to take the creative route, and they came up with answers like "for men, their package," and "a baby." While one answer showed up on the board, the other got them the second strike. In the end, it was up to Vincent to save the round, but his answer, "a mortgage," failed to achieve that goal, and team Flam struck out.

Screenshot showing Harvey at the Johnson family's podium (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

But the game wasn't over for the Flam family or Harvey yet. As the turn went to the Johnson family, who now had the chance to steal all the points, things got a little personal for the host. As he walked up to the team's lead, Patricia asked the question, and she answered it with "lips," which fans know is a sensitive subject for Harvey. When she told the host it was Marcus who gave that answer, Harvey went to confront him. "You said that about me, didn't you, Marcus?" Harvey yelled. "You just tried to get me back, didn't you, Marcus?" he added.

In the end, the answer was no good as it didn't show up on the board. This meant the Flam family won the round and got to keep all their points.

