ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / NEWS

'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey baffled by suggestive answer coming from elderly player

It was hard for Harvey to digest what he was hearing from the senior players.
PUBLISHED 11 HOURS AGO
Screenshots showing Steve Harvey's reactions to some of the answers (Cover image source: YouTube | Family Feud)
Screenshots showing Steve Harvey's reactions to some of the answers (Cover image source: YouTube | Family Feud)

"Family Feud" host Steve Harvey is usually witty with his comebacks to weird answers, but suggestive responses sometimes make things awkward for him. On one occasion, he was stumped by elderly members of a family. Stumped by answers from senior members of the Flam family, Harvey was left with no comebacks to their shocking responses.

Screenshot showing Harvey's reaction to one of the answers (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)
Screenshot showing Harvey's reaction to one of the answers (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

After calling Bobby and Vincent, from the respective teams, to the podium, the host cracked up even before reading the question to them. "This is a fill-in-the-blank," Harvey said, laughing with his head down. He then went on to finish the question, "I got a big fat what?"

Screenshot showing Harvey reading the question (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)
Screenshot showing Harvey reading the question (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

Vincent hit the buzzer first, and he went with the sober answer, "Unfortunately, belly." Luckily for him, the answer showed up on the board at the second spot, giving him a great chance at winning the question. When Bobby's answer, "Wallet," showed up below Vincent's, the Flam family chose to play.

Things soon got tricky as the turn went to the mom of the family, Dale. Unlike her husband, she chose to take the bold route and mentioned her backside as the answer. The answer thoroughly shocked Harvey as it came from one of the senior members of the team. The host chose not to roast the player, but he went on to react in his signature style to the response. Luckily for the team, Dale's answer showed up on the board, and they won more points.

Screenshot showing Harvey's reaction to Dale's answer (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)
Screenshot showing Harvey's reaction to Dale's answer (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

The turn then went to Adam, who again tried to turn the tide around with his response, "a husband." But the answer didn't show up on the board, and the team got their first strike. The following players of the team, Corey and Ami, chose to take the creative route, and they came up with answers like "for men, their package," and "a baby." While one answer showed up on the board, the other got them the second strike. In the end, it was up to Vincent to save the round, but his answer, "a mortgage," failed to achieve that goal, and team Flam struck out.

Screenshot showing Harvey at the Johnson family's podium (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)
Screenshot showing Harvey at the Johnson family's podium (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

But the game wasn't over for the Flam family or Harvey yet. As the turn went to the Johnson family, who now had the chance to steal all the points, things got a little personal for the host. As he walked up to the team's lead, Patricia asked the question, and she answered it with "lips," which fans know is a sensitive subject for Harvey. When she told the host it was Marcus who gave that answer, Harvey went to confront him. "You said that about me, didn't you, Marcus?" Harvey yelled. "You just tried to get me back, didn't you, Marcus?" he added. 

In the end, the answer was no good as it didn't show up on the board. This meant the Flam family won the round and got to keep all their points. 

More on Market Realist:

'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey hypes up contestant whose voice sounded like it was made for TV

'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey shakes a leg with contestant after hearing his wild answer

'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey couldn't believe what this contestant would do to fend off a bear

RELATED TOPICS FAMILY FEUD
MORE ON MARKET REALIST
'Antiques Roadshow' guest stunned after hearing the value of 1959 painting she received as gift
ANTIQUES ROADSHOW
'Antiques Roadshow' guest stunned after hearing the value of 1959 painting she received as gift
The painting had been with the guest for 30 years, and she was curious about it.
10 hours ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey baffled by suggestive answer coming from elderly player
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey baffled by suggestive answer coming from elderly player
It was hard for Harvey to digest what he was hearing from the senior players.
11 hours ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestants lose $40,000 after nearly solving a puzzle in unfortunate TV moment
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' contestants lose $40,000 after nearly solving a puzzle in unfortunate TV moment
The best friends, Hanna Chung and Laura Tarpley, got tricked by just one word in the end.
1 day ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant leaves Ryan Seacrest gasping as she loses $40,000 over a single letter
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant leaves Ryan Seacrest gasping as she loses $40,000 over a single letter
The player, Shannon Hunt got the host excited before missing the puzzle by a few letters.
1 day ago
'Shark Tank' contestant and Daymond John close a $25,000 deal while getting booed by other judges
SHARK TANK
'Shark Tank' contestant and Daymond John close a $25,000 deal while getting booed by other judges
The founder of Hairfin managed to make it through the heckling to get a deal.
1 day ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant makes comeback after a slump — solves a tricky puzzle to win car
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant makes comeback after a slump — solves a tricky puzzle to win car
The player, Jeff Richardson put up a stunning performance to drive home a new car.
2 days ago
'Shark Tank' judge Kevin O'Leary calls Barbara Corcoran 'greedy' — snatches deal to hurt her ego
SHARK TANK
'Shark Tank' judge Kevin O'Leary calls Barbara Corcoran 'greedy' — snatches deal to hurt her ego
Since Kevin O'Leary made the offer just to mess with Corcoran, the deal hit the Shark where it hurts.
2 days ago
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison pays $18,000 for rare book but won't buy George Washington's letter
PAWN STARS
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison pays $18,000 for rare book but won't buy George Washington's letter
Harrison chose to pass on the most important item of the collection for a strange reason.
2 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' player loses $40,000 due to one letter — fans say she needed '5 more seconds'
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' player loses $40,000 due to one letter — fans say she needed '5 more seconds'
The contestant, Alexa Kalanz was doing well throughout the game despite a rough start.
2 days ago
'Shark Tank' contestant owns only 25% of her company — still gets $400,000 deal from Daymond John
SHARK TANK
'Shark Tank' contestant owns only 25% of her company — still gets $400,000 deal from Daymond John
Despite having just 25% ownership of her company, Meagan Bowman managed to bag a $400,000 deal.
3 days ago
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison pays a fortune for torn $20 bill — says he might keep it for himself
PAWN STARS
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison pays a fortune for torn $20 bill — says he might keep it for himself
In the end, Harrison felt like he hit the jackpot as he knew every collector would be after the item.
3 days ago
'Price is Right' fan gets former contestants to reveal things they weren't allowed to say
PRICE IS RIGHT
'Price is Right' fan gets former contestants to reveal things they weren't allowed to say
Former players and audience members shared how the show deals with controversial statements.
4 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant loses $40,000 over tricky puzzle — fans call it 'harder than it looks'
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant loses $40,000 over tricky puzzle — fans call it 'harder than it looks'
Fans were divided on whether Adam Wredberg's Bonus Round puzzle was solvable or not.
4 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest gasps in disbelief after expert revealed the value of her vintage glass vase
ANTIQUES ROADSHOW
'Antiques Roadshow' guest gasps in disbelief after expert revealed the value of her vintage glass vase
The guest who didn't think much of her vintage vase was left in shock.
4 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant solves $40,000 puzzle instantly — fans call it a 'miracle'
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant solves $40,000 puzzle instantly — fans call it a 'miracle'
The lucky win delighted the fans as the contestant, Sunita Baru took home more than $50,000.
5 days ago
'Shark Tank' contestants tackle a zombie on set — end up scoring $200,000 deal with Barbara Corcoran
SHARK TANK
'Shark Tank' contestants tackle a zombie on set — end up scoring $200,000 deal with Barbara Corcoran
Chris and Jeanie Rodgers didn't just beat up the zombie on the show, but also had him present their product to the judges.
5 days ago
‘Price is Right’ viewers argue some games are nearly impossible to win and we get why
PRICE IS RIGHT
‘Price is Right’ viewers argue some games are nearly impossible to win and we get why
Fans on Reddit complained complained that some games are either overly difficult by design or favor only physically fit contestants.
5 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' fans slam puzzle that cost player $40,000 — even Ryan Seacrest called it 'tricky'
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' fans slam puzzle that cost player $40,000 — even Ryan Seacrest called it 'tricky'
Contestant Joey Sweet took the loss in stride, but the show's viewers weren't happy with the puzzle selection.
6 days ago
'Jeopardy' host Ken Jennings was nearly 'stabbed' with a knife — then it took an unusual turn
JEOPARDY
'Jeopardy' host Ken Jennings was nearly 'stabbed' with a knife — then it took an unusual turn
A lot of things on set were put to the test during the "Is it real or is it cake?" challenge, including the host.
6 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' player was close to winning $40,000 but her fumble turned out to be a painful watch
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' player was close to winning $40,000 but her fumble turned out to be a painful watch
Fans were left disappointed after the contestant, Alicia Slagle, failed to guess an easy phrase in the finale.
6 days ago