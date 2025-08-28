ECONOMY & WORK
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey hypes up contestant whose voice sounded like it was made for TV

The host noted that contestant was already a crowd favorite, and his kind gesture made Josh feel like a star.
PUBLISHED 6 HOURS AGO
Screenshots showing Steve Harvey and the contestant on "Family Feud." (Cover Image Source: YouTube | Family Feud)

Steve Harvey is famous for making fun of “Family Feud” contestants, but once in a while, he uses that same energy to hype some of them up. That’s what happened in an earlier episode of the show in which a contestant’s oratory skills impressed the host so much that he made him feel like a superstar. Harvey had already said that this contestant was a fan favorite, and the audience in the studio truly appreciated the gesture.

The host was asking survey questions as is the norm for the show, and on this occasion, the question was, “A mother knows it’s time to stop breastfeeding when her child does what?” Fady was first to the buzzer, and he said, “Walks.” That was the number seven answer on the board. Lyndsey was next, and she said, “Bites that nipple.”

Harvey was a little taken aback by this answer, as he said that “bites” would have been good enough. Either way, that was the number one answer, and the Gillam family got the chance to play the game. Next up to answer was an elderly woman named Billie, and she said, “Keeps whining for it.” Unfortunately, that was not up there on the board. Up next was a woman named Tonya, and she said, “When the baby can speak.”

Screenshot showing Steve Harvey on the podium with the contestants. (Image Source: YouTube | Family Feud)

That answer was up there on the board. Up next was Josh, and he was the one who impressed Harvey the most. The contestant had a fantastic voice with which he could have a fine career in hosting or announcing. “Josh, you got too many fans out here,” the 68-year-old said, which drew a loud cheer from the studio audience. He was asked to read out the question by the host, and he did it in an incredible manner.

When it was time for him to answer, Josh said, “When he doesn’t accept it anymore.” The moment the bell sounded, which meant that the answer was on the board, Harvey could not contain his excitement. He pointed at the contestant in the most dramatic fashion and said, “Josh is on the board!” The contestant was excited about it all as well, and he did not attempt to hide it.

Screenshot showing Steve Harvey and Josh. (Image Source: YouTube | Family Feud)

However, despite all the hype, the Gillam family was not able to give all the answers before getting all three strikes. This gave a great opportunity to the other family to steal the game. A woman named Monica was up next to answer. “Well, Steve, I know I stopped when my baby spit up,” she said. Unfortunately, that was not on the board, and the Gillams took the game anyway.

The highlight of the round was definitely Josh’s announcing skills and how well the crowd reacted to Harvey hyping him up. Perhaps someday in the future, he too could become a successful game show host.

