'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey left in disbelief after hearing contestant's morbid answer

Steve Harvey had a hard time believing the contestant's answer, but she was outdone by her teammate.

"Family Feud" contestants usually come up with answers that Steve Harvey roasts them for to get a few laughs from the audience. But someone sharing how they wish to die isn't what people expect on the show. The host was just as shocked as anyone else when a contestant answered that she wanted to die in a wreck. The contestant, however, kept on repeating that she wanted to go in a quick manner, and the best way to achieve that, according to her, was a devastating accident.

Harvey had asked contestants what they’d like to do while they die. A woman named Raven from the Harvis family got to her buzzer first and said, “Making love.” That was the number three answer on the board. Now, Molly from the Ham family had the chance to guess a more popular answer. Unfortunately, she said, “Cooking,” which was not up there.

The Harvis family decided to play out the game as a result. Next to answer was a man named Antoine, who said that he’d like to pass away in his sleep. Unsurprisingly, that was the number one answer on the board. Cleven was up next, and he said that he’d like to die talking to his loved ones. However, that answer was not on the board, and the family got its first strike.

Screenshot showing Steve Harvey with the contestants at his podium. (Image source: YouTube | Family Feud)

Then a woman named Katrina said that she’d die in a wreck. “I would probably go quick, fast, and in a hurry, in a wreck,” she said. Harvey was surprised after hearing this, as no one ever wishes to be in a wreck that proves fatal. Katrina, however, believed that it was the fastest way to go without feeling much pain. Unfortunately, that answer was not on the board.

Katrina’s wasn’t the only shocking answer from the Harvis family. Up next was a man named Kerry. He thought about the question for a little bit and came up with the brilliant answer, “I wouldn’t die.” The host had an even tougher time believing what he had heard and almost immediately walked away from the table. “This is not a choice,” he said.

Screenshot showing Steve Harvey walking away after hearing Kerry's answer. (Image source: YouTube | Family Feud)

“This question, you are going to die. We want to know how you like to go. You are dying twice in here. They say die twice. They want to know how you wanna go, Kerry has decided, 'Damn it. I don’t want to die.' Well, Kerry, a lot of people don’t want to die. But we're all leaving here one day,” Harvey added.

That was the final strike, and now, the Ham family had the chance to steal the win. Molly had a chance to amend her error earlier in the round, and she made the most of it. The contestant said that she’d like to go out being happy. That was the number two answer on the board, and the Hams emerged victorious.

