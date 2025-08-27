'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey makes fun of player's dance moves, wonders 'what that's about'

The host did not hold back on his roast, but the contestant took it all in good humor.

Steve Harvey has made a name for himself on “Family Feud,” making fun of contestants’ answers and mannerisms. His roasts are one of the reasons why viewers tune in to watch the show. That is exactly what the 68-year-old did after a contestant did a little dance after getting one answer right. The funniest part of it all was that the player's family ended up losing that round after she did her celebration.

Harvey was asking survey questions as is the norm for the show, and in this case, the question was, “Name something a man has that he loves to show off to other men.” A contestant named Sunni from the Clay family was first to her buzzer, and she said, “His car.” That was the number one answer on the board, and the Clays got the chance to play out and win the game.

However, before that could happen, Sunni danced her way back to her family, which took the host by surprise. Sure enough, he stood in front of her and mocked the moves she performed. “I don’t know what that’s about, but every time she go up there, that’s what she do,” he said. The contestant took it in the right spirit and laughed it off. Now, it was time for the Clays to play the game.

Screenshot showing Steve Harvey on the podium with the contestants. (Image Source: YouTube | Family Feud)

Next up to answer was a contestant named Aaron, who said, “His girl.” That was the number two answer on the board. Unfortunately, that was the only stroke of luck the family had for the rest of the game. The next three answers were all wrong, meaning that the Clays got three strikes. What was a little surprising was that none of them gave one of the most obvious answers. Their competitors, however, took full advantage of the situation.

Yolanda from the McLemore family had the chance to win the game. When asked to name something a man would love to show off to other men, she said, “His money, Steve.” That answer was up there on the board, and the family ended up winning the round. Only two answers were left to be revealed on the board, and they were "Muscles/6-pack" and "Power tools."

Screenshot showing Steve Harvey with the McLemore family. (Image Source: YouTube | Family Feud)

Harvey also made fun of one of the answers given by a member of the Clays. The contestant was a man named Akkili, whom the host called “Happy.” He had said that a man would love to show off his shoes to other men. The host laughed at the answer a little before walking to the center of the stage and saying, “Hey, what’s up, man? What’s happening? Have you seen these?” He pointed to his shoes while doing so. When the Clays said that the answer was going to be up there, the host had a blunt reply. “No, it’s not,” he said and was proven right.

