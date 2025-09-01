'Family Feud' contestant scares Steve Harvey with her dark response about her husband

Steve Harvey's reaction to each of the answers was absolutely hilarious to watch.

Steve Harvey has often roasted "Family Feud" contestants, and most of them take it well as part of the show. But rarely has anyone ever seen the host being scared of a player. It was seen when a contestant claimed that she would not hesitate to kill her man and then beat up his mistress. Although the answer may sound intimidating, it was understandable given the nature of the question.

Harvey read out the question, which was a fill-in-the-blank. He said, “The rules are simple. If a man cheats on me, I ___ him.” Terina was first to hit her buzzer, and she said, “Shoot him.” The blank look on the host’s face after hearing this answer said it all. Terina then added that her husband was “very faithful.”

“I guess he is. It ain’t the first time you’ve made this statement,” Harvey quipped. Her answer was number four on the board. Next up was a woman named Deedee who said, “Leave him.” That was the number one answer on the board, and this gave the chance to the Keel family to play f. Turns out Deedee had led an interesting life, which included celebrating her 21st birthday with Led Zeppelin.

Screenshot showing the contestant Deedee. (Image source: YouTube | Family Feud)

Next to answer from the Keels was a man named Chuck, who said that he’d beat the man who cheated on him. That answer was up on the board. Then Kassie said that she’d also cheat on her man if he cheated on her. That answer was also on the board, and this meant that there was only one answer remaining that was yet to be revealed.

A woman named Cindy was up next, who said that she’d burn all of this man’s stuff if she were cheated on. This was also an answer that shocked Harvey. “And based on all the women in here, that’s a good answer,” he said. Unfortunately, it was not correct. Next up was Rachel, who said that she’d sabotage her man, but that was not on the board either. Deedee was next, and this time, she said she’d forgive her man.

Screenshot showing Steve Harvey with the Keel family. (Image source: YouTube | Family Feud)

That was not on the board either. Now, the Noa family had the chance to steal the win. Terina, who said that she’d kill her man for cheating, had the chance to win the game. After hearing the question, she answered, “Beat up the mistress.” Once again, Harvey was left shocked by her answer. He could not help but put down his cards.

“The thing I like about Mama Terina here is that she didn’t go to the kids for that answer at all. Now, she done already killed him, that was her first answer. Now, she whooping somebody’s a**,” the 68-year-old said. Unfortunately, that answer was not correct, and the Keels won the round.

