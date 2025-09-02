'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey is more famous than Tom Cruise — but he's not too pleased about it

Tom Cruise was not the only celebrity who was ranked lower than the popular game show host.

It's not surprising that "Family Feud" host Steve Harvey is one of the most popular TV show anchors today, but he is rated higher than Hollywood A-listers as well. The 68-year-old was shocked to learn that he was rated higher than celebrities like Tom Cruise and Angelina Jolie in a rather infamous survey.

He read out the question, “Past or present, name a celebrity who has been married at least three times.” Shannon from the Stonecheck family hit the buzzer first and said, “Britney Spears.” That answer was unfortunately not on the board. Mallory from the Miesbach family then said, “Michael Jackson.” Unfortunately, that was not one of the answers either.

Diane Stonecheck then got the chance to answer, and she said, “Steve Harvey,” which was the number three answer on the board, and left the host stunned. No one could top that answer in that moment, and as a result, the Stonecheck family got the chance to play the game. This was a tough question, and not a lot of people were able to get the correct answers. A woman named Tracy said, “Kim Kardashian,” and that one was up on the board.

Screenshot showing Steve Harvey on the podium with the contestants. (Image source: YouTube | Family Feud)

However, it was below Steve Harvey's name. “She should have had more votes than me. Damn,” Harvey said. The next person who got a correct answer for the Stonechecks was Shannon when she said, “Elizabeth Taylor.” Harvey liked the answer and said that she had been married “about 13 damn times.” That was indeed the number one answer on the board. However, that was the last correct answer the family gave before getting all three strikes.

With most of the answers on the board yet to be revealed, the Miesbach family had a shot at winning the round. And that is exactly what they did. A man named Andy was the one to answer, and he said, “J Lo,” referring to Jennifer Lopez. That was the number two answer on the board, and the family won that round. Now, it was time for the remaining answers to be revealed.

Screenshot showing Steve Harvey and Andy. (Image source: YouTube | Family Feud)

The number eight answer was Tom Cruise, which shocked Harvey. “Y’all couldn’t have voted for him higher than me?” he asked the studio audience with his arms wide in the air. The number six answer was Angelina Jolie, which invoked a similar reaction. “Oh, okay. I see how I’m getting played,” he quipped. The number five answer was Donald Trump, which shocked the host as well.

Harvey clearly did not enjoy being more known than all of these wildly popular celebrities when it came to multiple marriages.

