'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey roasts player from one of his 'favorite families' over silly mistake

The host then brutally trolled one of the contestants for a mistake he refused to see.

Steve Harvey's interactions with contestants on "Family Feud" are usually in the spotlight for the way he roasts or rebukes people over stupid answers. But in an earlier episode of the show, he claimed one particular family to be one of his favorites. Although he brutally roasted one of the contestants of that family just a few moments later, for an answer that was already up on the board. It was a hilarious segment, and the host even thanked the contestant after he figured out what had gone wrong.

His question for that episode was, “When it’s strip poker night at the nursing home, name an article of clothing it takes the folks forever to remove,” and Larry hit his buzzer first to say, “The bra.” That answer was up there on the board. His competitor was not able to give the right answer, which gave the Randle family a chance to win the game.

Before going over and asking the question to the other family members, Harvey revealed that the Randles were some of his favorite contestants, as they had appeared on the show so often. “You know what’s really shocking? Y’all win the challenge round quite often. Just have to keep coming back on. One of my favorite families,” he said, much to the joy of the Randles.

Screenshot showing the Randle family. (Image source: YouTube | Family Feud)

Now, it was time for them to answer, and Leslie said, “Pants, Steve,” which was up there on the board. Lydia was up next, and she said, “Tennis shoes.” That was up there as well. Next up was a woman named Lowery, who answered ‘women’s underwear.’ That too was up there on the board. The family could not have gotten off to a better start in the round.

Lynn was next, and she said, “Pantyhose.” That was the number one answer on the board. It read, “Socks/Support Hose.” Larry must not have seen the board, as he said, “Socks.” Harvey knew that the contestant had messed up and wanted to see how long it would take for him to realize his mistake. “What do you think your chances are of socks being up there?” he asked.

Screenshot showing Larry and Steve Harvey. (Image credit: YouTube | Family Feud)

Oblivious to the facts, Larry claimed that there was a 75% chance of it being one of the two remaining answers. “Man, have you ever bent over to take your socks off?” he asked as Harvey was not accepting the answer just yet. The host realized that this was a good opportunity to make things even more interesting. “How much are you willing to bet that socks are 6 or 7?”

Larry said that if he was right, he’d get an autograph from Harvey. The host agreed he had terms of his own. “Okay. And if it ain’t, you’re gonna have to come out here and get into a track stance, and show me how you set up in the blocks,” he said. Larry then saw the top answer and realized his error. He even did what Harvey asked him to do. “I wasn’t even playing on that, my bad,” he said.

