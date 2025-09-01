'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey warns men in the audience against following player's suggestion

The host was stunned to hear the answer and made his public service announcement.

"Family Feud" contestants come up with some of the most absurd answers in their attempts to make sure that their take matches the most popular responses in a survey. Steve Harvey usually takes such opportunities to make the studio audience laugh through witty jibes. But on one occasion, he warned the male members of the studio audience against following a player's suggestion. One of the contestants had given a rather shocking answer, and the host was quick to make sure that no one was influenced by it.

The question was, “Name an animal a wife doesn’t mind her husband calling her.” A man named Donald was the first to hit his buzzer, and he said, “Cat.” That was the number one answer on the board. As a result, the Gentzler family got the chance to play further.

The next player, Shardeah, said, “A bunny,” which was on the board as well, and Dani answered that a wife would not mind being called a tiger by her man. That too was one of the correct answers. The family was off to a fantastic start, and then Didi's answer made the host warn the male members of the studio audience.

Screenshot showing Steve Harvey with the contestants. (Image source: YouTube | Family Feud)

“Well, I’ve heard my mom call this to my dad before, but how about piggy?” she asked. There was a nervous applause from the audience, and Harvey knew exactly what to do in that moment. “Hey, fellas, don’t do that,” he said, before adding, “I don’t care how you say…don’t do it. It ain’t no cute way."

Unsurprisingly, that answer was not up there on the board. Next up to answer was a woman named Saundra, who believed “lioness” was an appropriate answer. Luckily for her, it was on the board. It was Donald’s turn again, and this time, he got real close to the microphone and whispered, “Foxy lady.” The host was a bit taken aback, but “fox” was one of the answers on the board.

Screenshot showing Harvey and Donald. (Image source: YouTube | Family Feud)

Next was Shardeah again, and she said “bear.” This made the host chuckle a little bit, but then the contestant clarified that she meant honey bear. “Yeah, honey bear. Say that then. 'Come on over here, bear. Hey, bear, come on over here with your strong self. Bring all that weight over here,'” Harvey quipped. That wasn’t up there either.

Dani was next, and this time, she said, “Minx.” Unfortunately, that was not up there either, and now, the Charest family had the chance to steal the game. A woman named Taylor said, “A cougar.” However, that was not on the board either, and the Gentzler family won the game.

