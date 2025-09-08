'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey left clueless about Disney princesses mentioned by players

The only name that the host was familiar with throughout the round was Cinderella.

Steve Harvey is quick to chastise and even roast "Family Feud" contestants for ill-informed responses about subjects that he has an interest in. But when the host is asking questions about things he never follows, he is clueless about the answers. It happened when the host asked contestants about the names of female Disney characters. It turned out that Harvey himself isn’t much of a Disney fan after all, and he had little to no idea what the contestants were talking about. This made the segment hilarious as he struggled with the answers.

It all started with the question, “Tell me a female Disney character a Disney-loving mom might name her daughter,” and a woman named A’Tiyanna got to her buzzer first, and she said, “Moana.” Harvey had absolutely no idea who that was, despite the character having featured in a successful movie in the recent past.

A’Tiyanna’s competitor, Cindi, was up next, and she said, “Tiana.” Of course, Harvey had no idea who that was either, but the answer was not on the board. Next, a woman named Braysha said, “Ariel.” That was the number one answer on the board. “Who are y’all talking about?” the host asked. It was a bit surprising to the contestants that he did not know about "The Little Mermaid," one of the most popular Disney characters.

Screenshot showing Steve Harvey with two contestants. (Image source: YouTube | Family Feud)

Either way, the Lattimore family decided to play the round. The next answer came from a man named Shahaun, and the host believed that he did not know anything about female Disney characters. “I know good and hell well that you don’t know this. Put the X on the board,” Harvey said. Despite the host’s skepticism, Shahaun surprised him as he said, “Belle,” which was one of the answers on the board.

Then a woman named Peggy said, “Cinderella.” This was the first name so far that Harvey was familiar with. “Oh, now you want to try to be regular. Oh, now you want to name the baby Cinderella,” he said. Dezha was next, and she said, “Snow White.” Unfortunately, that was not on the board.

Screenshot showing Steve Harvey's reaction to the Cinderella answer. (Image source: YouTube | Family Feud)

A’Tiyanna’s turn came around again, and this time, she said, “Pocahontas.” But Harvey still had absolutely no idea about her, and it was not on the board either. Braysha then said, "Jane," whom the host also did not know.

That was the third strike, and now, the McClenty family had the chance to steal the game. A man named Derrick said, “Steve, we’re gonna go with Elsa.” The "Frozen" princess’s name was up on the board, and the McClentys won the round.

