'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey scolds contestant for wasting time high-fiving her family members

The contestant took her own sweet time to come to the podium and Steve Harvey wasn't having it.
PUBLISHED 7 HOURS AGO
Screenshots showing Steve Harvey and the contestant on "Family Feud" (Cover Image Source: YouTube | Family Feud)

Steve Harvey often reprimands "Family Feud" contestants for stupid answers, but it's rare for him to do so when they share a light-hearted moment together. On one such occasion, a contestant took a little too long to respond to the host’s call and ended up being scolded. The host did a good job of turning it into a hilarious moment as even the contestant could not help but laugh at her own folly.

via GIPHY

 

Usually, Harvey calls contestants from both families to the podium. These contestants are immediately required to go to the center without taking much time because of limitations on the duration of the show. One contestant seemed to forget this and took her sweet time to go to the podium. Her name was Melissa, and she was from the Avery family. After Harvey called her name, she high-fived all of her team members before going ahead.

By the time she reached the podium, her opponent, Chris from the Bentcliff family, had already made his way up. He even extended his arm for a handshake, but it took Melissa some time to see it. “Oh. I’m sorry,” she said before shaking his hand. “You are distant,” Chris replied with a smile on his face. Harvey, however, had seen enough and decided to express his frustration.

Screenshot showing Steve Harvey and the contestants. (Image source: YouTube | Family Feud)

“Hey, listen to me. All this high-fiving on the way in, just come up to the podium. High-fiving… 30-minute show. It’s happening like y’all ain’t never seen each other before. 'Hey girl, how are you doing?' Child, get up to this podium,” he said. After all that was taken care of, it was time to play. Harvey asked, “Name something that you’d hate to be on when it malfunctions.”

Melissa was quick this time around as she got to her buzzer first and said, “A ship.” That was the number four answer on the board. Chris got the chance to answer next, and he said, “Roller coaster.” That was the number one answer on the board, and the Bentcliff family had the chance to play. Next up to answer was a man named Ethan, who said, “An airplane.”

Screenshot showing Steve Harvey with the Bentcliff family. (Image source: YouTube | Family Feud)

Unsurprisingly, that answer was also up there on the board. With just one answer remaining and no strikes, this was perhaps the easiest win in the history of the show. A woman named Cathy was next, and she said, “I’d hate to be on an elevator.” That answer was also on the board, and the Bentcliff family won the game with ease. Fans of the show, however, cared more about Harvey’s earlier interaction with Melissa.

“Teehee Steve Harey roasts podium gets me laughing! 😂 All answers cleared! And I agree with all of them!” one fan wrote. “I love how Steve Harvey roasts the Avery family for taking too long, only for the Bentcliff family to get all the answers right with no strikes at all,” added another.

