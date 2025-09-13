'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey stunned by contestant's answer about neighbor and her husband

The host was left shocked after hearing the answer as he mouthed "wow" a couple of times.

"Family Feud" contestants often end up giving answers that could get them in trouble with their spouses and family members. As a host, Steve Harvey also reprimands people who end up in such awkward situations. But he was shocked when a contestant said she’d not be happy if she ever found out that her husband and her neighbor were fooling around behind her back.

The host read out the question, “Name something of yours you’d hate to find out your neighbor used without asking.” A woman named Shanell was first to the buzzer, and she said, “My car.” That was the number two answer on the board. Next up, it was Nancy’s turn, and she said, “Money.” Unfortunately, that was not on the board.

This gave the Pugh family a chance to win the game. Up next was a woman named Ethelyn, who said, “Well, Mr Harvey, if she uses my husband, it’s gonna be a big problem.” The crowd cheered the answer while Harvey looked shocked. “Wow,” he said a couple of times before turning to the board. That answer was on the board. Next up was a man named Jakeen, who took some time before answering the question.

“I would say my garbage. Don’t put your trash in my trash. My trash can,” he said. The host seemed to relate to the answer as he turned to the board. Unfortunately, it was not up there on the board. A man named Terrell was next, and he said that he’d hate to see his neighbor using his lawnmower. That was the number one answer on the board. Next up was a woman named Taneisha, who said, “My address. They’re using my address.” It seemed like a good answer, but it was not among the answers. Shanell’s turn came around again, and she said she’d hate to see her neighbor use her garden hose, which was one of the right answers. Ethelyn’s turn was next, and she said, “My house.” Unfortunately, it was not up on the board, and that was the third strike for the Pugh family.

The Shradar family now had the chance to steal the game, and that is exactly what they did. A woman named Julie said, “The pool.” That was one of the correct answers, and the family won the game from an unlikely position. Fans, however, cared more about Evelyn’s answer about a husband earlier.

“I was expecting someone to say husband or spouse, but I didn’t think it would actually be on the board. 🤣,” one fan commented. “My trampy spouse 😂,” another added.

