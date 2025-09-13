ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / ECONOMY & WORK

'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey stunned by contestant's answer about neighbor and her husband

The host was left shocked after hearing the answer as he mouthed "wow" a couple of times.
PUBLISHED 7 HOURS AGO
Screenshots showing the contestant and Steve Harvey on "Family Feud" (Cover Image Source: YouTube | Family Feud)
Screenshots showing the contestant and Steve Harvey on "Family Feud" (Cover Image Source: YouTube | Family Feud)

"Family Feud" contestants often end up giving answers that could get them in trouble with their spouses and family members. As a host, Steve Harvey also reprimands people who end up in such awkward situations. But he was shocked when a contestant said she’d not be happy if she ever found out that her husband and her neighbor were fooling around behind her back.

via GIPHY

 

The host read out the question, “Name something of yours you’d hate to find out your neighbor used without asking.” A woman named Shanell was first to the buzzer, and she said, “My car.” That was the number two answer on the board. Next up, it was Nancy’s turn, and she said, “Money.” Unfortunately, that was not on the board.

This gave the Pugh family a chance to win the game. Up next was a woman named Ethelyn, who said, “Well, Mr Harvey, if she uses my husband, it’s gonna be a big problem.” The crowd cheered the answer while Harvey looked shocked. “Wow,” he said a couple of times before turning to the board. That answer was on the board. Next up was a man named Jakeen, who took some time before answering the question.

Screenshot showing Steve Harvey with the contestants on the podium. (Image credit: YouTube | Family Feud)
Screenshot showing Steve Harvey with the contestants on the podium. (Image source: YouTube | Family Feud)

“I would say my garbage. Don’t put your trash in my trash. My trash can,” he said. The host seemed to relate to the answer as he turned to the board. Unfortunately, it was not up there on the board. A man named Terrell was next, and he said that he’d hate to see his neighbor using his lawnmower. That was the number one answer on the board. Next up was a woman named Taneisha, who said, “My address. They’re using my address.” It seemed like a good answer, but it was not among the answers. Shanell’s turn came around again, and she said she’d hate to see her neighbor use her garden hose, which was one of the right answers. Ethelyn’s turn was next, and she said, “My house.” Unfortunately, it was not up on the board, and that was the third strike for the Pugh family.

Screenshot showing Steve Harvey with the Pugh family. (Image credit: YouTube | Family Feud)
Screenshot showing Steve Harvey with the Pugh family. (Image source: YouTube | Family Feud)

The Shradar family now had the chance to steal the game, and that is exactly what they did. A woman named Julie said, “The pool.” That was one of the correct answers, and the family won the game from an unlikely position. Fans, however, cared more about Evelyn’s answer about a husband earlier.

“I was expecting someone to say husband or spouse, but I didn’t think it would actually be on the board. 🤣,” one fan commented. “My trampy spouse 😂,” another added.

More on Market Realist

'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey roasts player from one of his 'favorite families' over silly mistake

Steve Harvey Has Been Hosting 'Family Feud' a Lot Longer Than Most Fans Might Think

'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey breaks down at his podium begging for a sensible answer

RELATED TOPICS FAMILY FEUD
MORE ON MARKET REALIST
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison refused to buy Steven Tyler's harmonica and for a good reason
PAWN STARS
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison refused to buy Steven Tyler's harmonica and for a good reason
The seller lacked any solid proof and as a result, nobody on the show wanted to offer him a deal.
3 hours ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey in disbelief after contestant's unusual answer about drunk people
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey in disbelief after contestant's unusual answer about drunk people
The contestant wished that bars gave free alcohol to those already drunk out of their minds.
4 hours ago
'Jeopardy' champion uses humor to fire back at troll who claims she won because of 'DEI'
JEOPARDY
'Jeopardy' champion uses humor to fire back at troll who claims she won because of 'DEI'
It would have been easy for Amy Schneider to respond harshly to the accusations, but she remained cool and collected.
5 hours ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey stunned by contestant's answer about neighbor and her husband
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey stunned by contestant's answer about neighbor and her husband
The host was left shocked after hearing the answer as he mouthed "wow" a couple of times.
7 hours ago
Steve Harvey accuses 'Family Feud' contestant of hitting him — then things took an unexpected turn
FAMILY FEUD
Steve Harvey accuses 'Family Feud' contestant of hitting him — then things took an unexpected turn
The contestant went on to win $20,000 for her family despite the awkward moment.
1 day ago
'Shark Tank' contestants made $2 million selling ice cream — but still failed to impress judges
SHARK TANK
'Shark Tank' contestants made $2 million selling ice cream — but still failed to impress judges
The entrepreneurs might have hoped that a third of their company would attract a shark, but it didn't.
1 day ago
'Price is Right' contestant loses everything but can't stop laughing as she got to meet Drew Carey
PRICE IS RIGHT
'Price is Right' contestant loses everything but can't stop laughing as she got to meet Drew Carey
She was just happy to be on the show and was not disappointed about leaving empty-handed.
1 day ago
'Shark Tank' contestants pick Mark Cuban as investor, but Daymond John called it a 'terrible deal'
SHARK TANK
'Shark Tank' contestants pick Mark Cuban as investor, but Daymond John called it a 'terrible deal'
Things got heated as all of the sharks took shots at each other for a chance to cut a deal.
1 day ago
'Shark Tank' contestant helps men dress for success and to impress women — fails to get a deal
SHARK TANK
'Shark Tank' contestant helps men dress for success and to impress women — fails to get a deal
The entrepreneur was selling a DVD set about men's grooming, which was priced at a whopping $297.
2 days ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey shows he can laugh at himself during an answer about bald men
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey shows he can laugh at himself during an answer about bald men
Some might have expected the host to be a bit upset but he was entertained.
2 days ago
'Shark Tank' contestants sell their entire company to Mark Cuban and Lori Greiner for just $100,000
SHARK TANK
'Shark Tank' contestants sell their entire company to Mark Cuban and Lori Greiner for just $100,000
The entrepreneurs had initially asked for $50,000 for a 50% stake in the company.
2 days ago
'Price is Right' model Manuela Arbelaez finally reveals what fans can expect in the next season
PRICE IS RIGHT
'Price is Right' model Manuela Arbelaez finally reveals what fans can expect in the next season
She had uploaded photos and videos from a taping on her Instagram stories.
2 days ago
'Jeopardy' champion reveals the lesson from Alex Trebek that helped him build his career
JEOPARDY
'Jeopardy' champion reveals the lesson from Alex Trebek that helped him build his career
The former contestant was a star on the show in 2017, winning $413,000 over 13 games.
3 days ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey scolds contestant for wasting time high-fiving her family members
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey scolds contestant for wasting time high-fiving her family members
The contestant took her own sweet time to come to the podium and Steve Harvey wasn't having it.
3 days ago
'Shark Tank' judge Robert Herjavec spends big on pet speaker deal, but founder loses way more equity
SHARK TANK
'Shark Tank' judge Robert Herjavec spends big on pet speaker deal, but founder loses way more equity
Other investors said no, and Robert Herjavec was not flexible at all, leaving the contestant in a tough spot.
3 days ago
'Pawn Stars' fans slam Corey Harrison for turning down a Lamborghini over minor price gap
PAWN STARS
'Pawn Stars' fans slam Corey Harrison for turning down a Lamborghini over minor price gap
Viewers believe that the Lamborghini was worth way more than what Corey Harrison was willing to pay.
3 days ago
'Jeopardy' host Ken Jennings breaks silence on his future after rumors of his exit
JEOPARDY
'Jeopardy' host Ken Jennings breaks silence on his future after rumors of his exit
The 51-year-old has been a part of the show for many years and fans absolutely love him.
4 days ago
'Family Feud' contestant says Snoop Dogg could cause her grandpa's death in wild TV moment
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' contestant says Snoop Dogg could cause her grandpa's death in wild TV moment
Steve Harvey's expression after hearing the answer was worth a million dollars.
4 days ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey asks contestant not to be 'too specific' about his dark answer
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey asks contestant not to be 'too specific' about his dark answer
The contestant seemed to have an oddly detailed plan for disposing dead bodies.
4 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest says 'I could never sell it' after hearing value of his grandpa's painting
ANTIQUES ROADSHOW
'Antiques Roadshow' guest says 'I could never sell it' after hearing value of his grandpa's painting
The artwork from the guest's grandfather, Henry Siddons Mowbray was too important for him to let go.
5 days ago