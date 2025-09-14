'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey schools Toni Braxton's sisters for supporting each other

The host is otherwise quick to reprimand families for backing absurd answers.

"Family Feud" host Steve Harvey is known to lose his mind when contestants spend too much time discussing answers with family members, or when families back the most absurd responses by players. But on one occasion, Harvey was quick to reprimand pop sensation Toni Braxton and her sisters for their lack of support for a family member. It happened when all the other sisters were disappointed by a contestant named Trina.

Harvey's question to the celebrity family was, "Name something a wife would hate to see her ex-husband buy right after their divorce." Trina was about to answer the question when her sister Tamar quickly jumped in to tell the host that Trina had just got divorced. While Trina's response, "A new ring for another woman," did earn her point, the response in her other turn, which was, "A car seat," left the sisters with a look of disappointment, as a shocked Tamar asked, "A who?"

This is when Harvey decided to step in and school the sisters on how to react to a fellow family member's answers. He told them, “When your family gives an answer, you’re supposed to say, ‘Good answer, good answer, good answer!”

But the comedian turned host also makes it a point to reprimand contestants who waste his time celebrating with the family, even before playing the game. Harvey was playing the game with the Bentcliff and the Avery family. While the host was trying to get the face-off going, the contestants, Chris and Melissa from the respective teams, took a little too long to get to the podium. While Chris had to take a long walk from the far end of the podium, Melissa was caught up high-fiving, hugging, and shaking hands with her teammates on the way.

By the time they made it to the podium, Harvey was almost livid. "Hey, listen to me. All this high-fiving on the way in, just come up to the podium," the host said with a fed-up look on his face. "High-fiving in a 30-minute show. It's happening like y'all ain't never seen each other before," he added before mocking Melissa's quirks. "'Hey, girl, how are you doing? How are you doing?' Child, get up to this podium!" Harvey said, mimicking the player.

The host then didn't waste more time and got on with the survey question, "Name something that you'd hate to be on when it malfunctions." While Melissa was slow to the podium, she was quick to hit the buzzer and answer with "A ship". While the answer showed up on the board, Chris got the better of the face-off as his answer, "Roller coaster," took the top spot on the board.

The Bentcliff family got to play the game, and seemed to be on a roll as Ethan's answer too showed up on the board.

The turn then went to Cathy, who just had to get the one remaining answer on the board to win the round for her team. After Harvey walked up to her and repeated the question, she answered, saying, "I'd hate to be on an elevator." The response impressed Harvey as he stood in shock and simply said, "Wow."

The answer showed up on the board, and the Bentcliff family won the round with a clean sweep.

