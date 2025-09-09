ECONOMY & WORK
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey asks contestant not to be 'too specific' about his dark answer

The contestant seemed to have an oddly detailed plan for disposing dead bodies.
PUBLISHED 7 HOURS AGO
Screenshots showing the contestant and Steve Harvey on "Family Feud." (Cover Image Source: YouTube | Family Feud)
Screenshots showing the contestant and Steve Harvey on "Family Feud." (Cover Image Source: YouTube | Family Feud)

Some contestants on “Family Feud” often give answers that are a bit suspicious, and it doesn’t take long for Steve Harvey to turn it into a light-hearted moment. That’s what happened in an earlier episode of the show in which a contestant had a dark plan about how to dump a dead body. After hearing the answer, the host had to ask the contestant not to be so specific, jokingly implying that they had experience in such matters.

via GIPHY

 

Harvey was asking survey questions as is the norm for the show, and on this occasion, the question was, “Name a mobster’s favorite place to dump a body.” A contestant named Angelica got to her buzzer first and said, “The garbage.” That was the number two answer on the board. Her opponent on the podium, Brooke, said, “A cemetery.” Unfortunately, that was not up there on the board.

As a result, the Mauro family got the chance to play out the game to win. Next up to answer was a man named Steven. “In a lot of concrete,” he said. That answer was up there on the board. With only two more remaining to be revealed, the family had a real chance of winning the round. Next up was a man named Nicho, who said that he’d put a dead body in the ocean to hide it.

Screenshot showing Steve Harvey with the contestants. (Image credit: YouTube | Family Feud)
Screenshot showing Steve Harvey with the contestants. (Image source: YouTube | Family Feud)

That was the number one answer on the board. A woman named Maria was up next, who said she’d dump a dead body “at the opponent’s front door.” Harvey was not too impressed by this answer. “Yeah, she’s never killed anybody,” he said. Unsurprisingly, that answer was not there on the board. Next up was a man named John, and he was the one with the oddly specific answer, which made Harvey warn him.

“Gonna roll it up in some carpet and put it in the woods,” he said. The host could not help but laugh at this answer before making his point. “John, don’t be too specific,” he said, still struggling to contain his laughter. Unfortunately, that answer was not there on the board either. Angelica’s turn finally came around, and this time, she said that she’d dump a dead body in a motel.

Screenshot showing John and Steve Harvey. (Image credit: YouTube | Family Feud)
Screenshot showing John and Steve Harvey. (Image source: YouTube | Family Feud)

It was a good answer, but unfortunately, it was not up on the board. With one answer remaining, the Hill family had a slim chance of taking the game away from the Mauros. A man named Jeff answered the question. “You've got to put him in the back of that trunk,” he said. The contestant seemed pretty confident about it, but it was misplaced as the board showed the giant red X. The final answer was revealed to be ‘desert.’

