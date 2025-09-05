ECONOMY & WORK
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist.
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey says player is 'all over the board' after hearing his wild answer

The contestant's answer made the host single him out in the most hilarious manner.
PUBLISHED 7 HOURS AGO
Screenshots showing Steve Harvey and the contestant on "Family Feud" (Cover image source: YouTube | Family Feud)
Screenshots showing Steve Harvey and the contestant on "Family Feud" (Cover image source: YouTube | Family Feud)

Steve Harvey doesn't lose an opportunity to roast "Family Feud" contestants over silly answers, and he makes sure that it's hilarious. But one contestant's answer made the host laugh so hard that he said that the player was “all over the board.” It was a great segment in which even the contestant played along and made it even funnier.

via GIPHY

 

Harvey read out the question, “Name something that would be hard to go two days without doing.” A woman named Kimberley hit her buzzer first and said, “Taking a bath.” That was the number two answer on the board, and her competitor Nick answered, “Sleeping,” which wasn't higher on the board despite being valid.

As a result, the Runnels family got the chance to play, and a contestant, Trina, said, “Checking my phone.” That was one of the correct answers. Next up was a man named Tiger, who said that he couldn’t go two days without eating. That was also one of the correct answers.

Screenshot showing Steve Harvey with the contestants. (Image credit: YouTube | Family Feud)
Screenshot showing Steve Harvey with the contestants. (Image source: YouTube | Family Feud)

Next up was a woman named Ratonia, who said that she was a professor of social work at Texas Women’s University. She answered, “Talking,” which unfortunately wasn't on the board. Next up was Joy, who answered, “Using the restroom.” That answer was up on the board. When it was Kimberley's turn again, she said, “Seeing.” That seemed like a good answer, but unfortunately, it was not on the board, and this was the family’s second strike.

Trina was next, and she said, “Smoking.” That was one of the answers on the board as well. Tiger then answered, “Steve, I’m gonna say having sex.” The host could not help but laugh at this answer and mocked the contestant over it. “You’re trying to tell me you can’t go two days?” he asked. “I’m saying it’s hard, Steve. That’s what I’m saying,” the response came from the contestant.

Screenshot showing Steve Harvey and the Runnels family. (Image credit: YouTube | Family Feud)
Screenshot showing Steve Harvey and the Runnels family. (Image source: YouTube | Family Feud)

“You’re all over this board,” the host added. “After two days, you can’t eat or drink no more. Two days of no sex, you quit bathing. Two days of no sex, you're constipated. Two days of no sex, you don’t even talk on the damn phone. Two days, you can’t sleep. That’s you, Tiger?” However, Harvey was highly surprised when that answer popped up on the board.

“I didn’t think that was going to be up there, Tiger. I ain’t gonna lie to you,” he said. After that, the Runnels family got all three strikes as the next answer was incorrect. However, the competing family was not able to steal the game, and Tiger and his team won the round.

FAMILY FEUD
