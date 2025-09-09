'Family Feud' contestant says Snoop Dogg could cause her grandpa's death in wild TV moment

Steve Harvey's expression after hearing the answer was worth a million dollars.

"Family Feud" contestants often come up with answers that leave Steve Harvey puzzled or trigger savage comebacks from him. But rarely has someone leveled allegations against a celebrity on the show. That’s what happened when one contestant claimed that their grandfather might die by consuming something made by Snoop Dogg. Snoop Dogg is not only known for his music but also for his cannabis brand.

The question that the contestant faced was, “Tell me something grandpa might do if he ate one of Snoop Dogg’s pot brownies?” A woman named Peggy got to her buzzer first, and she said, “Fall asleep.” That was the number one answer on the board, and as a result, the Lattimore family got the chance to play.

Next up to answer was a woman named Dezha, who believed her grandpa would laugh after consuming pilot brownies. That answer was also on the board. A’Tiyanna was the one who gave the shocking answer. “He might die,” the contestant said. Host Steve Harvey was in shock for a few moments after hearing this as he blankly stared at the contestant, completely speechless.

Screenshot showing Steve Harvey with the contestants. (Image source: YouTube | Family Feud)

He was even more surprised to find the answer on the board. Up next was a woman named Bryasha, who said, “Gramp’s got to get the munchies, Steve. He’s got to eat,” she said. That answer was also on the board. Up next was a man named Shahuan, who said that grandpa would hit on grandma after consuming Snoop’s brownies. That answer was up on the board as well.

Harvey looked confused as he apparently had no idea that cannabis could make people do that. Next up was Peggy, who said grandpa would start dancing after feeling the effects of those brownies. That answer was on the board as well. At this point, the Lattimores had given six answers, and they were all correct. Harvey could not help but be impressed.

Screenshot showing Steve Harvey with the Lattimores. (Image source: YouTube | Family Feud)

“You know something, family? We done finally found something y’all know about. They ain’t got a damn strike yet,” he said. However, with only a couple of answers remaining, the family got all three strikes while getting only one of the two remaining answers correct. However, it did not matter much as the other family could not give a correct answer either. This meant that the Lattimore family, which seemed to know a whole lot about consuming cannabis, won the round with a high degree of dominance.

