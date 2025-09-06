ECONOMY & WORK
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey stunned after contestant mocked his marriage in wild TV moment

Not only the contestants, but the audience also took a dig at the host with their survey responses.
PUBLISHED 1 HOUR AGO
Screenshots showing Steve Harvey's reaction to the mockery (Cover image source: YouTube/Family Feud)
Screenshots showing Steve Harvey's reaction to the mockery (Cover image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

Fans of "Family Feud" know that the show often likes to make targeted jokes at its host, Steve Harvey. However, sometimes, the contestants and the live audience of the show find ways to mess with the host, even the questions that aren't directly related. For instance, there was a time when the players were asked to name celebrities who had been married at least three times. One contestant, Diane, chose to name Harvey despite his having only been married three times. What was more surprising for the host was that the answer showed up on the board as well.

Screenshot showing the shock on Harvey's face (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)
Screenshot showing the shock on Harvey's face (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

In the episode, Harvey was playing the game with the Stoneheck and the Miesbach families. After calling the players, Shannon, and Mallory from the respective teams to the podium, the host asked the survey question, "Past or present, name a celebrity who's been married at least 3 times." Shannon hit the buzzer first and answered with "Britney Spears," which did not show up on the board, when the turn went to Miesbach, who came up with "Michael Jackson," which also didn't show up. 

Screenshot showing Harvey playing the game (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)
Screenshot showing Harvey playing the game (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

The turn then went to Diane from the Stoneheck family, who hit the eye with her answer, "Steve Harvey." While the room erupted in laughter, Harvey was rather upset. Furthermore, when the answer showed up at the third position on the board, Harvey was shocked as he gestured the number three with his fingers. 

Screenshot showing Harvey's reaction to the response showing up at the third spot (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)
Screenshot showing Harvey's reaction to the response showing up at the third spot (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

The turn then went to Denver, who came up with the answer, "Johnny Depp," which earned the team their first strike. The next player, Tracy, got the winning momentum back with her answer, "Kim Kardashian." "She should have had more votes than me. Damn!" Harvey said, expressing his disappointment with the audience who voted for him. 

Screenshot showing Harvey talking to the audience (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)
Screenshot showing Harvey talking to the audience (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

The turn then went to Denver, who went with the unusual answer of "Johnny Carson," which earned the team their second strike. The turn then circled back to Shannon, who came up with the top answer of "Elizabeth Taylor." "That's what I'm talking about! She's been married about 13 damn times!" Harvey said, again looking to the audience who voted him for the third spot. The turn then circled back to Diane, who answered with "Brad Pitt," which got them their third and final strike.

Screenshot showing Harvey playing the game (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)
Screenshot showing Harvey playing the game (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

Harvey then walked over to the other team's podium, who now had the chance to steal all the points. After conferring with her team, Andy answered, "J. Lo (Jennifer Lopez)." While her team thought it was a good answer, it did not show up on the board, and the Stoneheck family won the round. Harvey then went on to reveal the remaining answer, which was "Tom Cruise" at the very last spot. "Y'all couldn't have voted for him higher than me?" Harvey asked the audience in shock. 

He then revealed the remaining answers, which were "Angelina Jolie," "Donald Trump," and "Zsa Zsa Gabor."  "Oh, I see how I'm getting played," Harvey said after reading the responses. 

