'Family Feud' contestant blurts out confusing answer — Steve Harvey asks 'what's wrong with you?'

The host had to ask the contestant what was wrong with her after hearing the answer.

"Family Feud" contestants coming up with absurd answers isn't something new, but sometimes the host, Steve Harvey, can't help but wonder what the logic behind such responses must be. One such answer by a nervous player named Erin from the Golden family left Harvey confused.

As part of the Fast Money round, two members of the family had to answer the same five survey questions with the goal of scoring 200 points. The family could win $20,000 in this game, and Erin was the first from the Goldens to step up. She was doing pretty well until the final question, which was, “Adam and Eve ate the forbidden fruit. When you’re on a diet, what forbidden food do you eat?”

The contestant answered chocolate. The next question was, “At what age do men go from oversexed to over it?” Erin answered, “40.” Harvey then asked for a word that rhymed with gold, and the contestant said, “Hold.” He then asked who usually starts a feud inside the family, and Erin said that it’s usually her. Finally, the host asked, “Name the last thing that you cracked.”

Screenshot showing Steve Harvey and the contestant Erin. (Image source: YouTube | Family Feud)

With time running out, the contestant seemed lost, and in a moment of hesitation, said, “My butt.” Harvey’s expression upon hearing that answer was epic. There was clear confusion on this face. “What is wrong with you?” he asked. “I don’t know. I’m nervous,” Erin said. Unfortunately, she did not do very well as she was only able to score 52 points, leaving the lion’s share of the work to be done by her teammate.

The next contestant from the Golden family was a man named Lee. Harvey informed him of the massive task ahead, but he also said that there were some big answers that could get the points he needed to win. For the forbidden food question, the contestant said, “Pizza.” Next, he answered “50” for the question related to age, and when it came to a word rhyming with gold, he said "cold."

Screenshot showing Steve Harvey and the contestant Lee. (Image source: YouTube | Family Feud)

When he was asked who usually starts fights in the family, he said Erin’s name. Erin had also said she was the one who usually started the feuds. For the final question, Lee said that the last thing he cracked was his back. While these seemed like decent answers, they were not good enough to give the Golden family the win. The contestant was only able to score 34 points, bringing the total tally to 86 points.

