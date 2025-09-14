ECONOMY & WORK

'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey roasts contestant for her wild 'make love' answer

The contestant even apologized to Steve Harvey after her answer was called out.
PUBLISHED 8 HOURS AGO
Screenshots showing Steve Harvey and the contestant on "Family Feud." (Cover Image Source: YouTube | Family Feud)
Screenshots showing Steve Harvey and the contestant on "Family Feud." (Cover Image Source: YouTube | Family Feud)

It's not unusual for "Family Feud" contestants to come up with suggestive answers, but that doesn't mean Steve Harvey will let them get away with it. When one player kept coming up with such responses, the host decided to reprimand her. But eventually, the contestant’s family ended up winning the round from an unlikely position.

via GIPHY

 

The question Harvey had asked was, “___ love.” A contestant named Isabella hit the buzzer first and said, “Make.” Unfortunately, that answer was not on the board. It was Ashlie’s turn to answer next, and she said, “True.” ‘True love’ was one of the answers on the board, and the Anderson family got the chance to play further. However, before Harvey left the podium, he made his point clear to Isabella.

“All your answers, make love, condoms, go sit down somewhere,” he said. The contestant even apologized for her answer. Before asking the question to the Andersons, Harvey glanced back at Isabella, and then said, “Nice little Christian family over here.” A woman named Jackie was next, and she said, “Tough love.” That was surprisingly not there on the board.

Screenshot showing Steve Harvey with the contestants. (Image credit: YouTube | Family Feud)
Screenshot showing Steve Harvey with the contestants. (Image source: YouTube | Family Feud)

It was Patrick’s turn next, and he said, “First love,” and that answer was among the popular responses. A woman named Jaci was next, and she answered, “Mad love.” That, too, was up on the board. The next contestant said, “In love,” which was not on the board, and the family now had two strikes. It was Ashlie's turn again, and this time, she answered, “Real love.”

That was not there on the board either. Now, the Alaimo family had the chance to steal the game. A woman named Gigi came forward to answer, and she said, “Puppy love.” That was the number one answer on the board, and the family ended up winning the game. The remaining two answers were ‘undying love’ and ‘my love.’

Screenshot showing Steve Harvey with the Alaimos. (Image credit: YouTube | Family Feud)
Screenshot showing Steve Harvey with the Alaimos. (Image source: YouTube | Family Feud)

Fans were surprised by how some of the answers did not end up on the board, and this included Jackie’s “tough love” answer. They went ahead and made their thoughts clear in the comments section on the show's YouTube channel. “I was saying Puppy love from the start, but Tough Love should have been up there,” one fan commented. “How is Puppy Love number one, but In Love nowhere on the board?” asked another. “In love and Tough love were both good answers,” one more fan wrote.

