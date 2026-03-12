ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / ECONOMY & WORK

Trump’s immigration agenda won him votes — but what about his promise on American jobs?

The answer isn't clear yet, but early signs point to his policy backfiring in a bad way.
PUBLISHED 22 MINUTES AGO
Jobseekers lining up at a job fair (Cover image source: Getty Images | Joe Raedle)
Jobseekers lining up at a job fair (Cover image source: Getty Images | Joe Raedle)

A hardline approach to immigration is what Donald Trump campaigned on and won for, but the point was to ensure that US-born workers can get the jobs that are usually handled by immigrants. Trump’s anti-immigration drive has been highly effective if you simply look at how many foreign nationals have come into and gone out of the country, but that has not translated into there being more jobs that Americans would be willing to do.

(Cover Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Kevin Dietsch)
US President Donald Trump. (Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Kevin Dietsch)

A recent report in Fortune states that from February 2025 to February 2026, labor force participation for US-born workers over the age of 16 fell from 61.4% to 61%. This data is from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. The labor market has not had a lot of new jobs added, as in 2025, only 181,000 jobs were added. In fact, there is an argument that the crackdown on immigration has led to a decline in jobs for US-born workers.

Representative cover image of Stephen Greene looking to land a job | Getty Images | Photo by Joe Raedle
Representative cover image of a person looking to land a job | Getty Images | Photo by Joe Raedle

That’s what National Foundation for American Policy (NFAP) senior fellow Mark Regets believes. “Most economic research shows that immigration increases employment opportunities for the US-born, so it would not be surprising if reducing immigration harms American workers,” he said. “A company unable to find the workers it needs for some roles could shut down operations rather than continuing.” Regets also believes that the country was losing immigrants who were helping the American economy grow.

A demonstrator helps carry an American flag as immigrants rights supporters march downtown during a 'March for Dignity (Image source: Getty Images/Photo by Mario Tama)
A demonstrator helps carry an American flag as immigrant rights supporters march. (Image source: Getty Images/Photo by Mario Tama)

Since Trump took power for the second time last year, the exodus of immigrants has been notable. As per the Brookings Institution, the country saw between 10,000 and 295,000 people leave. As a result, for the first time in about 50 years, America achieved net negative migration. The NFAP also reported a decline of 596,000 foreign-born workers since the start of 2026.

But it's not only the immigrants who are leaving. Emigration has also gained equal traction. According to a report published by the Wall Street Journal, many Americans are leaving the country for better job opportunities elsewhere, some place they consider safe and affordable, both of which have affected Trump's approval ratings negatively.

Representative image of job seekers. (Image credit: Getty Images | Photo by SDI Productions)
Representative image of job seekers. (Image credit: Getty Images | Photo by SDI Productions)

Experts believe that the US simply cannot sustain a healthy growth rate without immigrants, as there are simply not enough Americans who are willing or skilled enough to do those jobs. “Our workforce is disproportionately made up of immigrants relative to their share of the population, and because of that we…really can’t sustain a high level of job growth with the US-born population alone, because there just aren’t enough bodies, essentially, to do that,” Tara Watson, a Brookings economist and professor of economics at Williams College, had said earlier.

Representative Image Source: Getty Images | Chip Somodevilla
US President Donald Trump. (Image Source: Getty Images | Chip Somodevilla)

“For years, nativists in Congress and the administration have wrongly claimed that immigrants are behind the growth in debt and that the U.S. immigration system allowed foreigners to take advantage of Americans’ generosity,” David Bier, Cato Institute director of immigration studies, had expressed. “Our data completely repudiates this view. Immigrants are subsidizing the U.S. government.”

More on Market Realist

Coastal state loses over 180,000 residents to domestic migration over high taxes

Tim Walz proposes $10 million aid package to immigrant-owned businesses — Republicans hit back

New bill could expose information of SNAP applicants to ICE — key details revealed

MORE ON MARKET REALIST
California's climate crackdown is threatening refineries — and motorists could pay the price
ECONOMY & WORK
California's climate crackdown is threatening refineries — and motorists could pay the price
As regulators tighten rules and refineries shut down, the Golden State, also known as the ‘fuel island’, grapples with extremely high gas prices.
21 minutes ago
Trump’s immigration agenda won him votes — but what about his promise on American jobs?
ECONOMY & WORK
Trump’s immigration agenda won him votes — but what about his promise on American jobs?
The answer isn't clear yet, but early signs point to his policy backfiring in a bad way.
22 minutes ago
Thousands of sleepsuits recalled as babies could choke on them — return ASAP for refunds
ECONOMY & WORK
Thousands of sleepsuits recalled as babies could choke on them — return ASAP for refunds
Find out how to identify the affected products and what steps to take.
28 minutes ago
Some Americans are even skipping meals to afford healthcare costs — Yes, it's that bad
ECONOMY & WORK
Some Americans are even skipping meals to afford healthcare costs — Yes, it's that bad
From skipping meals to avoiding driving, Americans have been backed into a corner financially.
1 hour ago
This tech company just fired 1,600 employees — so it can spend more on AI
ECONOMY & WORK
This tech company just fired 1,600 employees — so it can spend more on AI
The company followed the likes of Block and Oracle in axing thousands of jobs.
2 hours ago
‘Price Is Right’ contestant loses $10,000 — not for lack of skill, but for lack of luck
PRICE IS RIGHT
‘Price Is Right’ contestant loses $10,000 — not for lack of skill, but for lack of luck
In the end, it all came down to luck, and the contestant simply did not have that.
2 hours ago
Oil price hike sparked off by the war could make life more expensive for Americans
ECONOMY & WORK
Oil price hike sparked off by the war could make life more expensive for Americans
US consumers could witness another wave of inflation in March despite the IEA releasing oil reserves
1 day ago
US Senate members can now use ChatGPT and other AI tools for official work
ECONOMY & WORK
US Senate members can now use ChatGPT and other AI tools for official work
There are safeguards to the use of the technology but day-to-day activities are allowed.
1 day ago
'Price Is Right' contestant's T-shirt seemingly jinxed his shot at winning a $24,000 car
PRICE IS RIGHT
'Price Is Right' contestant's T-shirt seemingly jinxed his shot at winning a $24,000 car
The contestant came quite close to winning but it was not to be.
1 day ago
Expert warns the US federal budget deficit could top $2 trillion by 2036 if unchecked
ECONOMY & WORK
Expert warns the US federal budget deficit could top $2 trillion by 2036 if unchecked
A budget watchdog has sounded the alarm, warning that this would not be sustainable.
1 day ago
Flying taxis could soon be a reality as FAA green-lights tests in 26 American states
ECONOMY & WORK
Flying taxis could soon be a reality as FAA green-lights tests in 26 American states
Multiple states are taking part in testing programs to ensure that the dream becomes reality soon.
1 day ago
Homebuyers are once again investing in the same thing that led to the 2008 financial crisis
ECONOMY & WORK
Homebuyers are once again investing in the same thing that led to the 2008 financial crisis
Homeowners are going for adjustable mortgage rates in record rates, reminiscent of the 2008 crisis.
2 days ago
'Price Is Right' contestant gives herself an early birthday present after playing the perfect game
PRICE IS RIGHT
'Price Is Right' contestant gives herself an early birthday present after playing the perfect game
The contestant’s win was impressive, as the game she played is not easy to get right.
2 days ago
'Price is Right' player had accepted her loss — then a review took everyone by surprise
PRICE IS RIGHT
'Price is Right' player had accepted her loss — then a review took everyone by surprise
The contestant was just happy to be on the show but a surprise win made her experience even better.
2 days ago
Former Obama advisor reveals the impact of Middle East crisis for low-income Americans
ECONOMY & WORK
Former Obama advisor reveals the impact of Middle East crisis for low-income Americans
People are already struggling with affordability and the war could make things a lot worse.
2 days ago
Popular seafood recalled across 9 states over norovirus risk — key details revealed
ECONOMY & WORK
Popular seafood recalled across 9 states over norovirus risk — key details revealed
If consumed, the products could pose serious health risks to some people.
2 days ago
Oil prices in the US have hit $110 a barrel as it soars to a level not seen in years
ECONOMY & WORK
Oil prices in the US have hit $110 a barrel as it soars to a level not seen in years
The Trump administration has assured that prices will be back to normal within weeks.
3 days ago
Oracle to fire 30,000 employees to cut costs — plans to spend billions on AI to replace them
ECONOMY & WORK
Oracle to fire 30,000 employees to cut costs — plans to spend billions on AI to replace them
The move reflects a broader shift in tech as companies redirect money from payroll to AI infrastructure
3 days ago
Trump's latest move has led to a surge in gas prices — but his administration says don't panic
ECONOMY & WORK
Trump's latest move has led to a surge in gas prices — but his administration says don't panic
The Energy Secretary said that the uptick in gas prices would only a few weeks.
3 days ago
'Price Is Right' host Drew Carey recalls ignoring heart attack signs due to a cartoon stereotype
PRICE IS RIGHT
'Price Is Right' host Drew Carey recalls ignoring heart attack signs due to a cartoon stereotype
Carey even ended up having chili spaghetti after feeling the symptoms for the first time.
3 days ago