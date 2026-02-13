ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / ECONOMY & WORK

Tim Walz proposes $10 million aid package to immigrant-owned businesses — Republicans hit back

The proposal comes after the volatile ICE crackdown in the state came to an end.
PUBLISHED 5 HOURS AGO
Minnesota Governor Tim Walz. (Cover Image Source: Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)
Minnesota Governor Tim Walz. (Cover Image Source: Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)

Donald Trump’s immigration crackdown in Minnesota might be coming to an end, but the Democratic state Governor Tim Walz is the one facing a lot of criticism on social media. This comes after Walz proposed a $10 million relief package for small businesses that were adversely affected by the actions of ICE in the state. It did not take Republicans and other political commentators to slam the proposal, citing fears of potential fraud in the works.

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz (Image source: Getty Images/Photo by Anna Moneymaker)
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz (Image source: Getty Images/Photo by Anna Moneymaker)

Several fraudulent scandals, which Trump claims have cost taxpayers more than $19 billion, as per a report in The New York Post, have plagued Minnesota. The state’s troubled past in this matter has led many people to believe that this new proposal was inviting even more theft and fraud, the brunt of which would ultimately be borne by taxpayers. The proposal said that the administration would provide forgivable loans ranging from $2,500 to $25,000 to Minnesota businesses that can “demonstrate substantial revenue loss during specified dates.” 

Representative image of a Minnesota protestor. (Image credit: Getty Images | Photo by Stephen Maturen)
Representative image of a Minnesota protestor. (Image credit: Getty Images | Photo by Stephen Maturen)

The specified dates are those during which Operation Metro Surge was active in the city. That’s what led to the murder of two civilians and heated protests against ICE personnel. Several Republicans took to X to slam the move, as per the report. “BREAKING: Tim Walz opens up a new avenue for fraud in Minnesota,” House Majority Whip Tom Emmer (R-Minn.) wrote. “MN taxpayers do not deserve to have more money stolen from them,” Republican state Sen. Michael Holmstrom posted.

Republican Congressman Tom Emmet. (Image credit: Getty Images | Photo by Roberto Schmidt)
Republican Congressman Tom Emmet. (Image credit: Getty Images | Photo by Roberto Schmidt)

Some Republicans compared the proposal to the state’s daycare fraud scandal and reports of an overseas terror group benefitting from welfare funds. “Does that include learning centers?” Rep. Eli Crane (R-Ariz.) said. “Al Shabaab already shopping for some new white BMWs back in Mogadishu,” Republican strategist Matt Whitlock commented.

It is not just politicians who are unhappy with Walz over the proposal. Bill Walsh, the vice president of the Center of the American Experiment, also echoed Republican sentiments. “It’s right on brand for Tim Walz to first scare workers and shoppers from leaving their homes before proposing a new government program to help them that will likely end up adding to our state’s fraud epidemic,” he said, as per the report.

Representative image of a Minnesota protestor. (Image credit: Getty Images | Photo by Stephen Maturen)
Representative image of a Minnesota protestor. (Image credit: Getty Images | Photo by Stephen Maturen)

“How about a law that says the Walz admin can spend a dollar on these loans for every dollar they recoup from fraud investigations?” David Thul, a political activist in the state, asked. It’s safe to say that while Walz held his own against the Trump administration’s crackdown on his state’s citizens, a lot of people did not take well to this proposal, given the state’s history. It will be interesting to see whether the plan goes ahead in the near future. 

More on Market Realist

New bill could expose information of SNAP applicants to ICE — key details revealed

Democratic senator accuses Trump of ‘stealing’ from American taxpayers, calls for his impeachment

Democrats claim American families have quietly paid an extra $1,200 due to Trump’s tariffs

MORE ON MARKET REALIST
Diners were stunned to see an extra 20% fee on their bill — the reason caught them off guard
ECONOMY & WORK
Diners were stunned to see an extra 20% fee on their bill — the reason caught them off guard
Some restaurants are charging extra fees, and this has sparked a debate over transparency.
3 hours ago
New Yorkers are flocking to city's 'first free grocery store' — but there's a major catch
ECONOMY & WORK
New Yorkers are flocking to city's 'first free grocery store' — but there's a major catch
Residents have been struggling with high prices and this was an opportunity they couldn't miss.
5 hours ago
Tim Walz proposes $10 million aid package to immigrant-owned businesses — Republicans hit back
ECONOMY & WORK
Tim Walz proposes $10 million aid package to immigrant-owned businesses — Republicans hit back
The proposal comes after the volatile ICE crackdown in the state came to an end.
5 hours ago
Economist warns Trump’s pressure on the Federal Reserve could cause major problems
ECONOMY & WORK
Economist warns Trump’s pressure on the Federal Reserve could cause major problems
In an effort to lessen the bank's impact on the market and cut borrowing costs, Trump has been pushing the Fed to decrease interest rates.
7 hours ago
White House says Trump is 'focused on using tariffs to make America great again'
ECONOMY & WORK
White House says Trump is 'focused on using tariffs to make America great again'
"President Trump's economic agenda has a proven track record and unleashed historic job wage and economic growth," the White House said.
7 hours ago
New Fed report on Trump’s tariffs confirms what most economists warned about
ECONOMY & WORK
New Fed report on Trump’s tariffs confirms what most economists warned about
94% of the burden of these tariffs fell on Americans between January and August, 92% in September and October, and 86% in November. 
9 hours ago
'Price Is Right' contestant who was clueless about the rules ends up losing $20,000
PRICE IS RIGHT
'Price Is Right' contestant who was clueless about the rules ends up losing $20,000
Fans of the show were not happy and they made their opinions known.
22 hours ago
Trump praised for making Americans 'believe they can find work' after returning to the workforce
ECONOMY & WORK
Trump praised for making Americans 'believe they can find work' after returning to the workforce
The report stated that America added 130,000 jobs, much higher than the predicted 70,000.
1 day ago
FDA issues new update on popular food product recalled in 28 states — return ASAP for full refund
ECONOMY & WORK
FDA issues new update on popular food product recalled in 28 states — return ASAP for full refund
The affected products were first recalled in January of this year over fears of plastic contamination.
1 day ago
Even Trump admin wasn't prepared for what January's job market report revealed
ECONOMY & WORK
Even Trump admin wasn't prepared for what January's job market report revealed
White House senior trade advisor previously said even a gain of 50,000 jobs would be positive.
1 day ago
Trump opens up about the 'big mistake' he made in first term: 'Sometimes you listen to people'
ECONOMY & WORK
Trump opens up about the 'big mistake' he made in first term: 'Sometimes you listen to people'
The President said that he was influenced to make the decision at the time.
1 day ago
Trump says US should be paying the 'lowest interest rates:' 'We keep the world going'
ECONOMY & WORK
Trump says US should be paying the 'lowest interest rates:' 'We keep the world going'
A majority of FOMC members voted to halt additional rate reduction after three were made last fall.
1 day ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant solves tough puzzle to win $40,000 and one more chance to play
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant solves tough puzzle to win $40,000 and one more chance to play
The big win also gave him a chance to compete again at the end of the week.
1 day ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant loses $40,000 as her choice of letters fails to crack a tough puzzle
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant loses $40,000 as her choice of letters fails to crack a tough puzzle
Fans were not happy about the puzzle that they felt was unkind.
1 day ago
Americans are having a major problem with the new pizza delivery tipping trend
ECONOMY & WORK
Americans are having a major problem with the new pizza delivery tipping trend
It turns out that Americans are not willing to pay exorbitant tips in such an economy.
2 days ago
'Price is Right' fans moved by contestant's mom cheering him on as he won a brand new car
PRICE IS RIGHT
'Price is Right' fans moved by contestant's mom cheering him on as he won a brand new car
The contestant's mother encouraged her to take the risk and go for the car.
2 days ago
Americans urged to watch out for plastic in this popular food product — return for full refund
ECONOMY & WORK
Americans urged to watch out for plastic in this popular food product — return for full refund
The item was voluntarily recalled and no illness or injury has yet been reported from it.
2 days ago
There's some bad news for customers who buy gift cards from Costco
COSTCO
There's some bad news for customers who buy gift cards from Costco
The company issuing and managing these gift cards recently filed for bankruptcy.
2 days ago
Former Google insider issues a serious warning if AI growth remains unchecked
ECONOMY & WORK
Former Google insider issues a serious warning if AI growth remains unchecked
Tech companies are racing to develop AI that exceeds human cognitive abilities.
2 days ago
Trump says his new Fed chair pick will boost US economy by 15%: 'I think more than that'
ECONOMY & WORK
Trump says his new Fed chair pick will boost US economy by 15%: 'I think more than that'
With an average annual growth rate of 2.8% during the last 50 years, the US economy is expected to expand by 2.4% in 2026.
2 days ago