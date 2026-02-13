Tim Walz proposes $10 million aid package to immigrant-owned businesses — Republicans hit back

The proposal comes after the volatile ICE crackdown in the state came to an end.

Donald Trump’s immigration crackdown in Minnesota might be coming to an end, but the Democratic state Governor Tim Walz is the one facing a lot of criticism on social media. This comes after Walz proposed a $10 million relief package for small businesses that were adversely affected by the actions of ICE in the state. It did not take Republicans and other political commentators to slam the proposal, citing fears of potential fraud in the works.

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz (Image source: Getty Images/Photo by Anna Moneymaker)

Several fraudulent scandals, which Trump claims have cost taxpayers more than $19 billion, as per a report in The New York Post, have plagued Minnesota. The state’s troubled past in this matter has led many people to believe that this new proposal was inviting even more theft and fraud, the brunt of which would ultimately be borne by taxpayers. The proposal said that the administration would provide forgivable loans ranging from $2,500 to $25,000 to Minnesota businesses that can “demonstrate substantial revenue loss during specified dates.”

The specified dates are those during which Operation Metro Surge was active in the city. That’s what led to the murder of two civilians and heated protests against ICE personnel. Several Republicans took to X to slam the move, as per the report. “BREAKING: Tim Walz opens up a new avenue for fraud in Minnesota,” House Majority Whip Tom Emmer (R-Minn.) wrote. “MN taxpayers do not deserve to have more money stolen from them,” Republican state Sen. Michael Holmstrom posted.

Republican Congressman Tom Emmet. (Image credit: Getty Images | Photo by Roberto Schmidt)

Some Republicans compared the proposal to the state’s daycare fraud scandal and reports of an overseas terror group benefitting from welfare funds. “Does that include learning centers?” Rep. Eli Crane (R-Ariz.) said. “Al Shabaab already shopping for some new white BMWs back in Mogadishu,” Republican strategist Matt Whitlock commented.

It is not just politicians who are unhappy with Walz over the proposal. Bill Walsh, the vice president of the Center of the American Experiment, also echoed Republican sentiments. “It’s right on brand for Tim Walz to first scare workers and shoppers from leaving their homes before proposing a new government program to help them that will likely end up adding to our state’s fraud epidemic,” he said, as per the report.

“How about a law that says the Walz admin can spend a dollar on these loans for every dollar they recoup from fraud investigations?” David Thul, a political activist in the state, asked. It’s safe to say that while Walz held his own against the Trump administration’s crackdown on his state’s citizens, a lot of people did not take well to this proposal, given the state’s history. It will be interesting to see whether the plan goes ahead in the near future.

