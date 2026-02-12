ECONOMY & WORK
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist.
Trump says US should be paying the 'lowest interest rates:' 'We keep the world going'

A majority of FOMC members voted to halt additional rate reduction after three were made last fall.
PUBLISHED 7 HOURS AGO
President Donald Trump on the South Lawn at the White House (Cover image source: Getty Images | Photo by Tasos Katopodis)
President Donald Trump on the South Lawn at the White House (Cover image source: Getty Images | Photo by Tasos Katopodis)

The current Federal Reserve chair has been at odds with the President because of his refusal to cut interest rates, and Trump says his new pick for the position will take those steps. Despite strong pressure from the Trump administration to reduce interest rates, the US Federal Reserve agreed to keep them at 3.5% to 3.75% during its most recent meeting. A majority of FOMC members voted to halt additional rate reduction after three were made last fall. President Trump has even targeted Fed Chair Jerome Powell with verbal attacks and initiated a Justice Department investigation into Powell's management of the central bank's office renovations. Trump stuck to his agenda while discussing his latest nominee for the Fed chair position on Fox News with Larry Kudlow.

President Donald Trump (Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Kevin Dietsch)
President Donald Trump (Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Kevin Dietsch)

"This country should have the lowest interest rates in the world," Trump told host Larry Kudlow. "We keep the world going. Every point is $600 billion," Trump said. "All he has to do is if we went down two points, we don't have a deficit anymore," he claimed. Trump explained that even minor adjustments may have a significant effect on federal finances and connected interest rates to government spending. He pointed to recent market successes as evidence of economic health and recalled earlier forecasts that the Dow Jones Industrial Average would hit 50,000 by the conclusion of a presidential term, Fox News Digital reported. 

President Donald Trump (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Andrew Harnik)
President Donald Trump (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Andrew Harnik)

Trump said, "I remember when I first won, they said if he gets the Dow up to 50,000 by the end of his fourth year, he will have done miracles, and we’re at the end of the first year." He also added, "We’ve had a very good run, and we want to keep it going." He argued against the idea that rapid growth calls for stricter monetary policy, pointing out that worries about inflation might make markets and decision-makers respond negatively. He said that current inflation fears can force markets to collapse despite favorable economic improvements, citing a previous instance in which the stock market responded favorably to excellent news. "They have the yips," Trump said, comparing the reaction to golfers who "can’t sink a three-foot putt" when they hear the word inflation.

Image Source: Getty Images | Kevin Dietsch
Nominated Fed chair Kevin Warsh (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Kevin Dietsch) 

"We have to go back to the old system. When we have good news, the market should go up, and we have bad news, the market should go down," Trump said, adding, "We’ll take care of inflation as it comes." Trump expressed support for Kevin Warsh, his choice to lead the Federal Reserve. He recalled a period when interest rates were among the lowest in the world and asserted that traditionally, the United States maintained low borrowing costs. He also bemoaned the current situation, claiming that bad leadership had cost the country's interest rates.

Federal Reserve Bank Chairman Jerome Powell (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Kent Nishimura)
Federal Reserve Bank Chairman Jerome Powell (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Kent Nishimura)

Trump has maintained that there are large economic losses as a result of the Fed's resistance to lowering rates. Powell and other Fed officials have, however, signaled a halt to rate cuts. Trump attacked Powell's position after the Fed meeting, saying that the rate cut ought to have been larger, The Guardian reported.

