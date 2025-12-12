ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / ECONOMY & WORK

Former Fed economist warns further rate cuts could hint at deeper economic trouble in US

Claudia Sahm told Fortune that the Fed was stuck in a hard place.
PUBLISHED 5 HOURS AGO
Chair of the Federal Reserve of the United States, Jerome Powell (Cover image Source: Getty Images/Photo by Alex Wong)
Chair of the Federal Reserve of the United States, Jerome Powell (Cover image Source: Getty Images/Photo by Alex Wong)

The Federal Reserve lowered interest rates again for the third time in a row, at its final meeting of the year. Chair Jerome Powell cited the weakening job market as the reason for the 25 basis point cut, which set the target range of 3.5% to 3.75%. While the move was widely anticipated, analysts and experts aren't widely enthusiastic about the sixth total rate cut since September 2024. Former Fed economist Claudia Sahm warned on Wednesday that any more cuts would be necessary if the economy is in bad shape. 

Marriner S. Eccles Federal Reserve Board Building | Getty Images | Photo By Raymond Boyd/Michael Ochs Archives
Marriner S. Eccles Federal Reserve Board Building (Image source: Getty Images / Photo By Raymond Boyd/Michael Ochs Archives)

As per the publication, the Fed's decision exposed the fractures inside the central bank, as three officials dissented from the move. While Stephen Miran pushed for a 50-basis-point cut, Austan Goolsbee and Jeffrey Schmid urged the Fed to hold the rates steady. However, Powell was ultimately able to guide his deeply divided committee toward a consensus on how to manage the country's higher inflation and unemployment. 

The primary driver of the Fed's decision was the concerning unemployment rate. According to the government’s JOLTS report, released Tuesday, job openings in October rose modestly, but remained far below last year’s levels, while hiring remained stuck at 3.2%. The data were consistent with Powell's description of a "low hire, low fire" labor market.  

Job seekers look over job opening fliers at the WorkSource exhibit | Getty Images | Photo by David McNew
Representative image of job seekers looking over job opening fliers (Image source: Getty Images/ Photo by David McNew)

“If the [Jerome] Powell Fed ends up doing a lot more cuts, then we probably don’t have a good economy. Be careful what you wish for," Sahm told Fortune. She noted that the Fed was straddling between the sticky inflation rate of 2.8% which is higher than its target of 2%, and the unemployment rate rising. “It is a tough one. Whatever they do could upset the other side," she said. 

She added that the fact that Powell is nearing the end of his term, the tension is especially sharp. The Chair of the Fed has three meetings left in his current term in January, March, and April, before the Trump administration puts his successor in place, whose name is expected to be announced around Christmas. 

Hasett with Trump in the Oval Office (Cover image source: Getty Images | Anna Moneymaker)
Director of the National Economic Council of the United States Kevin Hasett with U.S. President Donald Trump in the Oval Office (Image source: Getty Images/Photo by Anna Moneymaker)

However, for Sahm, the data matters more than politics. Sahm focused on the underlying reason for the rate cut; she suggested that the move may be risky. “Initial claims don’t give you a sense of what’s coming,” she said, indicating that the current data is a "lagging indicator," which means the negative rates tend to spike after a recession is underway, not before it. “If the Fed waits until they see signs of deterioration, they’ve waited too long," Sahm said. She suggested that each additional cut requires a stronger justification, and every rate cut takes pressure off the economy while keeping inflation steady. This trend of pushing the bar high while remaining data dependent is what Wall Street calls a "hawkish cut", Fortune noted. 

Wall Street. Manhattan, New York (Image source: Getty Images/Photo by Andre Denisyuk)
Wall Street. Manhattan, New York (Image source: Getty Images/Photo by Andre Denisyuk)

In the end, Sahm told the publication that the December employment report will arrive a week after the rate cut, and that will make it clear whether the move was a much-needed one or the cutting cycle needs to be finished. “If all goes well, this could be the last cut of the Powell Fed," she said.

More on Market Realist: 

Your car loans could remain expensive despite the US Fed cutting interest rates — here's why

Housing expert warns Americans about a price correction that is 'worse than 2008' crisis

Top investor has a major warning about AI that could have a 'terrifying' impact on job market

MORE ON MARKET REALIST
Home Depot has been quietly struggling and it could be bad news for the US economy
ECONOMY & WORK
Home Depot has been quietly struggling and it could be bad news for the US economy
The home improvement retailer cut its earnings projections for a third quarter in a row
3 hours ago
US prices are ‘coming down tremendously,’ Trump says — but the reality is far from it
ECONOMY & WORK
US prices are ‘coming down tremendously,’ Trump says — but the reality is far from it
The President has often made claims that are not entirely true and this seems to be one of them.
4 hours ago
Walmart is still refusing Apple Pay when most major retailers have adopted it — here's why
WALMART
Walmart is still refusing Apple Pay when most major retailers have adopted it — here's why
The retailer has its own payment service that customers are free to use apart from cash and card.
5 hours ago
Former Fed economist warns further rate cuts could hint at deeper economic trouble in US
ECONOMY & WORK
Former Fed economist warns further rate cuts could hint at deeper economic trouble in US
Claudia Sahm told Fortune that the Fed was stuck in a hard place.
5 hours ago
ADP chief economist warns the 'rosy picture' for US economy in 2026 may be hiding something grim
ECONOMY & WORK
ADP chief economist warns the 'rosy picture' for US economy in 2026 may be hiding something grim
Nela Richardson, chief economist at ADP told Fortune, the granular data shows a shift in job trends.
5 hours ago
Amazon may possibly solve the biggest problem that retailers across US are facing
ECONOMY & WORK
Amazon may possibly solve the biggest problem that retailers across US are facing
Shoplifting is a big problem in the country and retailers lose several millions each year.
5 hours ago
Marjorie Taylor Greene has a wild prediction for Trump after he downplayed the economic realities
ECONOMY & WORK
Marjorie Taylor Greene has a wild prediction for Trump after he downplayed the economic realities
The two are having a very public falling out and Greene is even going to leave Congress next year.
5 hours ago
'Wheel of Fortune' fans disappointed as contestant walks away with the lowest prize
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' fans disappointed as contestant walks away with the lowest prize
"She was the worst player/lowest scoring this evening otherwise," a fan reacted.
14 hours ago
The unexpected place Ken Jennings stayed during his historic 74-game streak on 'Jeopardy'
JEOPARDY
The unexpected place Ken Jennings stayed during his historic 74-game streak on 'Jeopardy'
Jennings went on the greatest "Jeopardy!" run of all time, winning a whopping 74 games.
1 day ago
Americans are now relying on GoFundMe to cover basic necessities — yes, the economy is that bad
ECONOMY & WORK
Americans are now relying on GoFundMe to cover basic necessities — yes, the economy is that bad
Clearly, the economy is not in the best shape thanks to inflation and unemployment.
1 day ago
Retirees in America are struggling now — and twist from Social Security in 2026 may make it worse
ECONOMY & WORK
Retirees in America are struggling now — and twist from Social Security in 2026 may make it worse
With the cost of Medicare premiums going up next year, things are not looking good for them.
1 day ago
Finance expert Robert Kiyosaki reveals the secret ways rich people manage their money
ECONOMY & WORK
Finance expert Robert Kiyosaki reveals the secret ways rich people manage their money
In these uncertain times, people are always looking for options to grow their wealth.
1 day ago
Top investor has a major warning about AI that could have a 'terrifying' impact on job market
ECONOMY & WORK
Top investor has a major warning about AI that could have a 'terrifying' impact on job market
Co-chairman of Oaktree Capital raised serious questions on the impact of AI on jobs.
1 day ago
McDonald's removes its AI-generated Christmas ad after unexpected backlash from viewers
MCDONALD'S
McDonald's removes its AI-generated Christmas ad after unexpected backlash from viewers
The fast food chain might have wanted to cut costs but they ended up angering several customers.
1 day ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant tricked into coming on the show by her daughter loses out on new car
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant tricked into coming on the show by her daughter loses out on new car
The mother of two said that one of her daughters had tricked her by recording an audition tape under the guise of a school assignment.
1 day ago
The AI bubble burst will be different compared to the dot-com crash — should you be worried?
ECONOMY & WORK
The AI bubble burst will be different compared to the dot-com crash — should you be worried?
While skeptics often draw comparisons, the outcome of the AI boom may be different.
2 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest accidentally found a century-old sign — then she found its real value
ANTIQUES ROADSHOW
'Antiques Roadshow' guest accidentally found a century-old sign — then she found its real value
The guest said that she did not really care about the item for about 20 years after finding it.
2 days ago
Top economist warns US could be entering a 'jobs recession' — thanks to Trump's tariffs
ECONOMY & WORK
Top economist warns US could be entering a 'jobs recession' — thanks to Trump's tariffs
The economist noted that smaller businesses had no choice but to lay people off as costs increased.
2 days ago
Americans are turning leftovers into meals to tackle the impact of rising grocery prices
ECONOMY & WORK
Americans are turning leftovers into meals to tackle the impact of rising grocery prices
Thousands cannot afford to pay so much for groceries and are being creative with what they have.
2 days ago
FDA recalls popular food item after classifying it as highest risk level — check your pantry ASAP
ECONOMY & WORK
FDA recalls popular food item after classifying it as highest risk level — check your pantry ASAP
Customers who might have purchased the product would do well to throw it away or get a refund.
2 days ago