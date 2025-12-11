ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / NEWS

Your car loans could remain expensive despite the US Fed cutting interest rates — here's why

While rate cuts may eventually bring relief, other factors may push costs upwards.
PUBLISHED 2 HOURS AGO
A customer at a car dealership (Cover Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Scott Olson)
A customer at a car dealership (Cover Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Scott Olson)

At a time when people are struggling to cope with the rising cost of living, an interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve has given Americans hope for credit that won't burden them with debt. However, analysts estimate that even with the cuts, one area where consumers may not find relief is auto loans. This is primarily due to a shift in the market with big banks taking the majority share of the market, and other factors that push costs upwards. 

Representative concept image of a car loan (Image source: Getty Images/Stock photo by krisanapong detraphiphat)
Representative concept image of a car loan (Image source: Getty Images/Stock photo by krisanapong detraphiphat)

The nation's central bank cut short-term interest rates by a quarter percentage point to a new target range of 3.5% to 3.75%, according to The New York Post. Citing the slowdown in job gains and high unemployment rates, the Fed decided with a split vote. While from a consumer standpoint, it may seem like a good opportunity to refinance higher-rate mortgages and car loans, analysts estimate that the latter may not get cheaper.

According to AP News, Americans have faced steeper auto loan rates for the past three years after the Fed raised the benchmark interest rates in 2022. While that is not expected to come down any time soon, the recent rate cuts may lead to eventual relief, although its arrival will be delayed, analysts told the publication. 

Federal Reserve Bank Chairman Jerome Powell | Getty Images | Photo by Kent Nishimura
Federal Reserve Bank Chairman Jerome Powell (Image source: Getty Images/Photo by Kent Nishimur)

Furthermore, another shift in the market may contribute to expensive car loans. Citing Experian's Q3 State of the Automotive Finance Market, The Street noted that the 'big banks' seem to have taken control, and they may soon dictate the terms of auto loans. The report shows that banks now occupy 28.9% of total auto financing. This marked the sharpest gain of any lender type, marking a growth of 3.1 percentage points from a year earlier.

The publication noted that with the banks controlling the market, consumers with high credit scores may be favored, if they use it to their advantage. However, for those with scores below 600, things may seem grim. According to AP News, currently, an auto loan annual percentage rate can be between 4% and 30% depending on the borrower's credit score, while the average auto loan interest rates are currently at 7.5% on a 60-month for a new car loan. Thus, with the declining share of credit unions and captive finance companies, consumers with lower credit scores may have fewer options, and the higher interest rates set by the banks may hurt their finances severely. 

Getty Images Credit: DjelicS (Representative)
Representative image of a couple working on their taxes (Image source: Getty Images/Photo by DjelicS)

With rates being high, Equifax’s 2025 auto lending trends piece showed that delinquencies and repossessions are nearly at an all-time high, while data from the Consumer Federation of America shows that U.S. consumers owe a record $1.66 trillion in auto loan debt, making it the largest category of consumer debt after mortgages. This indicates that auto lending is in turmoil as 2.2 million cars have been repossessed so far this year, the highest since the Great Recession, with delinquencies and defaults rising across income levels and credit tiers, CNBC reported.

More on Market Realist:

Trump's OBBBA offers $10,000 tax rebate on car loans — but here's why it's useless for most Americans

Trump's rollback of Biden-era policies can make cars cheaper — but there's still one major issue

Dave Ramsey has a major warning for Americans relying on this ‘predatory’ type of mortgage

MORE ON MARKET REALIST
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey wasn't too excited hearing a contestant's answer about exes
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey wasn't too excited hearing a contestant's answer about exes
It was clear that the host was expecting much more from the player, as the question had potential.
1 hour ago
Americans could see a minimum wage hike coming in 2026 — here are the key details
NEWS
Americans could see a minimum wage hike coming in 2026 — here are the key details
An expert believes that raising the minimum wages has been a crucial boost for underpaid workers.
2 hours ago
Costco shoppers have an unexpected problem that’s impacting far more people than expected
COSTCO
Costco shoppers have an unexpected problem that’s impacting far more people than expected
Costco keeps its aisle labels vague intentionally to make the shoppers wander around and explore products.
2 hours ago
Your car loans could remain expensive despite the US Fed cutting interest rates — here's why
NEWS
Your car loans could remain expensive despite the US Fed cutting interest rates — here's why
While rate cuts may eventually bring relief, other factors may push costs upwards.
2 hours ago
Trump is optimistic about US economy — but a new poll predicts a grim future for Americans
NEWS
Trump is optimistic about US economy — but a new poll predicts a grim future for Americans
A Politico poll conducted last month found Americans were struggling with spending constraints.
7 hours ago
Costco shopper's bid to help the homeless goes over budget — then a Christmas miracle happens
COSTCO
Costco shopper's bid to help the homeless goes over budget — then a Christmas miracle happens
The shopper who was buying coats to donate to the homeless was met with incredible generosity.
1 day ago
Donald Trump wants his face on new $1 coins — Democrats are determined to stop him
NEWS
Donald Trump wants his face on new $1 coins — Democrats are determined to stop him
The Democratic senators argued that no living/sitting president should have their likeness on a coin.
1 day ago
'Price is Right' contestant falls to the ground after winning an SUV in wild TV moment
PRICE IS RIGHT
'Price is Right' contestant falls to the ground after winning an SUV in wild TV moment
The contestant had a slim chance after getting only two out of five guesses right.
2 days ago
President Trump announces $12 billion aid package for farmers impacted by his tariff policies
NEWS
President Trump announces $12 billion aid package for farmers impacted by his tariff policies
The payments will be funded by the tariff revenue and reach farmers early next year.
2 days ago
Sydney Sweeney cheats on 'Family Feud' by discussing answers — Steve Harvey calls her out
FAMILY FEUD
Sydney Sweeney cheats on 'Family Feud' by discussing answers — Steve Harvey calls her out
Sweeney's team blatantly broke a rule and the host had to let it go multiple times.
3 days ago
JP Morgan CEO says AI won't reduce jobs dramatically — but he still expects one major thing
NEWS
JP Morgan CEO says AI won't reduce jobs dramatically — but he still expects one major thing
Dimon reiterated a nuanced and overall upbeat view about the effect of artificial intelligence on the economy.
3 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant stuns Ryan Seacrest by solving $45,000 puzzle in a second
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant stuns Ryan Seacrest by solving $45,000 puzzle in a second
The player, Aimee Ursitti won nearly $65,000 in one night.
7 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest gets stunned after hearing the value of her Nancy Drew books
ANTIQUES ROADSHOW
'Antiques Roadshow' guest gets stunned after hearing the value of her Nancy Drew books
The guest who worked closely with the author said the collection was sentimental to her.
7 days ago
A huge number of millionaires in the US still don't see themselves as rich, study reveals
NEWS
A huge number of millionaires in the US still don't see themselves as rich, study reveals
As per a recent study, nearly half of the millionaires think they need better financial planning.
7 days ago
Walmart’s newest delivery method could be a game changer for thousands of shoppers
WALMART
Walmart’s newest delivery method could be a game changer for thousands of shoppers
Partnering with Wing, Walmart has expanded its service to yet another metro, this time in Georgia.
7 days ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey gives contestant a fist bump after hearing his wild answer
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey gives contestant a fist bump after hearing his wild answer
The answers made Harvey smile and groove on the show.
7 days ago
Economists say personal finance is too complex for most Americans — share easy solutions instead
NEWS
Economists say personal finance is too complex for most Americans — share easy solutions instead
Economists, John Campbell and Tarun Ramadorai told CBS that Americans are unprepared for retirement.
Dec 3, 2025
Many Costco shoppers are giving up their memberships — and Trump is at the center of it
COSTCO
Many Costco shoppers are giving up their memberships — and Trump is at the center of it
Supporters of the Trump administration are not happy with the retailer's latest move.
Dec 3, 2025
More than 1,000 Amazon employees issue major warning on how AI could impact humanity
NEWS
More than 1,000 Amazon employees issue major warning on how AI could impact humanity
The advocacy group, Amazon Employees for Climate Justice, addressed the letter to CEO Andy Jassy.
Dec 3, 2025
'Wheel of Fortune' player stuns fans by solving a tough puzzle worth $40,000 in bonus round
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' player stuns fans by solving a tough puzzle worth $40,000 in bonus round
The player, Noah Kraski solved the final puzzle with just two clues on the board.
Dec 3, 2025