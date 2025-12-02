ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / PERSONAL FINANCE

Dave Ramsey has a major warning for Americans relying on this ‘predatory’ type of mortgage

Ramsey said there are only two pros and tons of cons of taking a reverse mortgage.
PUBLISHED 10 HOURS AGO
Dave Ramsey Celebrates 25 Years On The Radio During A SiriusXM Town Hall (Cover image source: Getty Images/Photo by Anna Webber/ SiriusXM)
Dave Ramsey Celebrates 25 Years On The Radio During A SiriusXM Town Hall (Cover image source: Getty Images/Photo by Anna Webber/ SiriusXM)

With the cost of healthcare, food, and basic amenities rising, U.S. homeowners, especially those reaching their retirement age, are looking for options to ensure financial stability. One of those is a reverse mortgage, which can fund their retirement with regular payments. However, personal finance expert and best-selling author Dave Ramsey has a word of caution for those considering this option.

Representative image of a couple signing the contract for buying a home (Image source: Getty Images/Stock photo by Kmatta)
Representative image of a couple signing the contract for buying a home (Image source: Getty Images/Stock photo by Kmatta)

“Thinking of getting a reverse mortgage? Bad idea. Reverse mortgages sound like a good plan — after all, who wouldn’t want a dream retirement funded entirely by their house! But here’s the truth: Reverse mortgages are major rip-offs," Ramsey wrote in his blog.

He explained that reverse mortgages are only available to homeowners aged 62 or above who have paid off a major chunk of their home's existing mortgage loan. He added that, similar to a second mortgage, a reverse mortgage allows homeowners to access the value of their home, apart from what they still owe, to get either a lump sum, a line of credit, or fixed monthly payments from a lender. According to the National Consumer Law Center (NCLC), about 480,000 Americans have outstanding reverse mortgages across the nation. 

Representative image of a reverse mortgage loan application (Image source: Getty Images/Photo by designer491)
Representative image of a reverse mortgage loan application (Image source: Getty Images/Photo by designer491)

While the program is designed to help old homeowners borrow money, Ramsey calls them "predatory." He explained that, like a traditional mortgage, people who take out a reverse mortgage put up their house as collateral for the loan. "Can we talk for a second about how risky that is? Why in the world would you want to risk losing your home—the most valuable thing you own—in your senior years? And talk about stress! Try getting a good night’s sleep when the future of your home is up in the air," he wrote.

According to Ramsey, there are only two pros of reverse mortgages. The first is that the borrower gets some cash to pay for their expenses and desires, and the second is that there are no monthly payments to make. "You won’t owe the mortgage company a dime until you move, sell your house, or die," he added. However, Ramsey mentioned a lot of drawbacks of reverse mortgages. "But let’s not act like that cash is falling out of the sky. It’s not a gift, it’s a loan. By definition, that means a reverse mortgage is debt. And you may not have to pay it back right away, but someone will eventually—and that someone could be one of your family members after you die," he wrote. He reiterated that borrowers could lose their homes, and on top of that, these programs come with tons of fees, extra costs, insurance premiums, closing costs, and servicing fees. "Are you getting the picture? These suckers flat-out stink!" Ramsey expressed.

Personal finance guru at 'Dave Ramsey's Total Money Makeover LIVE' | Getty Images | Photo by Jackson Laizure
Personal finance guru at 'Dave Ramsey's Total Money Makeover LIVE' (Image source: Getty Images | Photo by Jackson Laizure)

He further explained that borrowers may end up owing more than their home's value despite the lender's advertising the program otherwise. "Is that really the sort of situation you want to leave your family in when you die? Is that what you want your legacy to be? We’ll answer that for you: Heck no!" Ramsey warned. Coming to the alternatives, Ramsey suggested getting a job, maxing out retirement plans like a 401(k), and making early investments for retirement. He even suggested that readers sell their home and downsize, instead of getting a reverse mortgage.

More on Market Realist:

Finance expert Dave Ramsey has a warning for Americans who rely on Social Security

Finance expert Dave Ramsey has a major warning for Americans planning their retirement

Finance expert Dave Ramsey swears by these 3 secret money tips to build wealth faster than ever

MORE ON MARKET REALIST
Dave Ramsey has a major warning for Americans relying on this ‘predatory’ type of mortgage
PERSONAL FINANCE
Dave Ramsey has a major warning for Americans relying on this ‘predatory’ type of mortgage
Ramsey said there are only two pros and tons of cons of taking a reverse mortgage.
10 hours ago
Finance expert Dave Ramsey has a major warning for Americans planning their retirement
PERSONAL FINANCE
Finance expert Dave Ramsey has a major warning for Americans planning their retirement
The money expert clarified all aspects of the retirement savings plan, sharing his advice.
Nov 24, 2025
Finance expert Dave Ramsey has a warning for Americans who rely on Social Security
PERSONAL FINANCE
Finance expert Dave Ramsey has a warning for Americans who rely on Social Security
The AARP and Ramsey have sounded the alarm for those who rely solely on Social Security for old age.
Nov 10, 2025
Before you start your holiday shopping, the FBI has a warning about these growing scams
PERSONAL FINANCE
Before you start your holiday shopping, the FBI has a warning about these growing scams
The FBI has warned consumers to watch out for the four trending scams that are targeting shoppers.
Nov 6, 2025
Major Medicare Advantage reductions are coming in 2026 — see if your county is on the list
PERSONAL FINANCE
Major Medicare Advantage reductions are coming in 2026 — see if your county is on the list
Senior Americans in some counties are losing out significantly more.
Nov 6, 2025
'Antiques Roadshow' guest can't believe he was walking around with a $100,000 Rolex on his wrist
PERSONAL FINANCE
'Antiques Roadshow' guest can't believe he was walking around with a $100,000 Rolex on his wrist
The guest's father said that whichever brother studies most in life would get to keep the watch.
May 2, 2025
'Antiques Roadshow' guest struggles to hold back tears after expert revealed the value of her bracelet
PERSONAL FINANCE
'Antiques Roadshow' guest struggles to hold back tears after expert revealed the value of her bracelet
The guest couldn't stop even though she had promised not to cry on TV.
Apr 27, 2025
'Pawn Stars' guest gets a massive $25,000 offer for a rare coin, but thinks it is 'ridiculously low'
PERSONAL FINANCE
'Pawn Stars' guest gets a massive $25,000 offer for a rare coin, but thinks it is 'ridiculously low'
While the owner claimed that the coin was worth six figures, the show's expert begged to differ.
Apr 19, 2025
FedEx customer purchases a $1,000 MacBook from Walmart. What she found inside left her stunned.
WALMART
FedEx customer purchases a $1,000 MacBook from Walmart. What she found inside left her stunned.
The creator finally found assistance after the power of TikTok forced them to take notice.
Dec 25, 2024
Woman finds Goodwill selling an empty water bottle. Then, she saw the price: "We've lost the plot..."
PERSONAL FINANCE
Woman finds Goodwill selling an empty water bottle. Then, she saw the price: "We've lost the plot..."
The empty bottle was being sold at a price that was more than the unused filled bottles.
Dec 16, 2024
Lottery winner gets $10 million prize money — but his one decision saw him lose out $3 mn instantly
PERSONAL FINANCE
Lottery winner gets $10 million prize money — but his one decision saw him lose out $3 mn instantly
Experts say most lottery players make the same mistake that costs them as much as half of their winnings.
Dec 15, 2024
If you had invested $1,000 in Costco stock 10 years ago — you’d be sitting on a massive fortune today
COSTCO
If you had invested $1,000 in Costco stock 10 years ago — you’d be sitting on a massive fortune today
The company’s stock has grown tremendously since its IPO, which means those who didn't invest lost out big time.
Dec 13, 2024
Woman who bought a carwash for $0 down reveals the staggering amount she earns from it now
PERSONAL FINANCE
Woman who bought a carwash for $0 down reveals the staggering amount she earns from it now
The Maserati driving kid has shared several videos on TikTok showing off her money collections.
Dec 12, 2024
Bought the $4.99 Costco rotisserie chicken? Customer issues warning why you probably shouldn't
COSTCO
Bought the $4.99 Costco rotisserie chicken? Customer issues warning why you probably shouldn't
The woman also raised questions about the lack of transparency while listing out the spices used.
Dec 11, 2024
Costco customer tried to take over late mother’s membership. She got a 'cold-blooded' response instead.
COSTCO
Costco customer tried to take over late mother’s membership. She got a 'cold-blooded' response instead.
The content creator was told to produce a death certificate as evidence to get membership transferred.
Dec 10, 2024
Experts reveal 10 things you should never buy at a thrift shop — a few could even be a health risk
PERSONAL FINANCE
Experts reveal 10 things you should never buy at a thrift shop — a few could even be a health risk
Some vintage items may be good for reselling but others could end up being more expensive.
Dec 2, 2024
Costco customer returns scratched pans after a year — to see if their '100% guarantee return policy' works
COSTCO
Costco customer returns scratched pans after a year — to see if their '100% guarantee return policy' works
The woman also urged people to refrain from abusing the policy and only return products when they are damaged.
Nov 28, 2024
Mom stunned after her 2-year-old handed over $243 in cash — it took her a while to connect the dots
PERSONAL FINANCE
Mom stunned after her 2-year-old handed over $243 in cash — it took her a while to connect the dots
Viewers were hooked to her probe and were eagerly waiting for an update about the cash.
Nov 27, 2024
If you ever hear the words 'Code Brown' while shopping at Walmart, exit the store ASAP
WALMART
If you ever hear the words 'Code Brown' while shopping at Walmart, exit the store ASAP
There are many other codes that can indicate a number of situations and are used so that customers don't panic.
Nov 26, 2024
If you ever get a message with these 4 words, watch out — it's most likely a money scam
PERSONAL FINANCE
If you ever get a message with these 4 words, watch out — it's most likely a money scam
Scammers are coming up with new ways to make their communication via social media or email.
Nov 25, 2024