ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / ECONOMY & WORK

Trump's rollback of Biden-era policies can make cars cheaper — but there's still one major issue

Experts aren't sure if the plan will reduce car prices as the administration has envisioned.
UPDATED 6 HOURS AGO
U.S. President Donald Trump at an event (Cover Image Source: GettyImages/Photo by Chip Somodevilla)
U.S. President Donald Trump at an event (Cover Image Source: GettyImages/Photo by Chip Somodevilla)

President Donald Trump is moving forward with his anti-green agenda, and this involves a rollback of the strict Biden-era vehicle fuel efficiency standards. It is purported that this policy change would save automakers billions and lower car prices for consumers. However, according to the administration's own projections and experts who analysed the details, the policy may reduce only upfront prices. Still, the increased gas bills will eat up the savings anyway, as consumers will shell out more cash at gas stations because fewer restrictions will result in reduced fuel efficiency for vehicles.

(Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Orjan F. Ellingvag/Dagens Naringsliv)
Representative image of people pumping gas (Image Source: Getty Images/Photo by Orjan F. Ellingvag/Dagens Naringsliv)

Last week, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) put forward a plan to reduce future fleetwide fuel-economy targets from an average of 50.4 miles per gallon to 34.5 miles per gallon. The previous standards, formally known as Corporate Average Fuel Economy, or CAFE, were set by the Biden administration to lower emissions and boost the development of EVs and fuel-efficient vehicles. However, the Trump administration argued that the strict rules were the reason why vehicles are too expensive, and that cutting them would drive down costs, while making driving safe for Americans, AP News reported.

Surrounded by Republican politicians, administration officials and automobile executives, U.S. President Donald Trump announces changes to the country's fuel economy standards in the Oval Office at the White House (Image source: Getty Images/Photo by Chip Somodevilla)
Surrounded by Republican politicians, administration officials and automobile executives, U.S. President Donald Trump announces changes to the country's fuel economy standards in the Oval Office at the White House (Image source: Getty Images/Photo by Chip Somodevilla)

The NSTSA's economic analysis suggested that the rollback would save automakers roughly $35 billion through 2031, which would in turn bring down upfront vehicle costs by $930, as per Reuters. The reasoning is that manufacturers will spend less on advanced efficiency technologies to meet the standards and increase long-term service revenue. The National Auto Dealers Association praised the move, calling it a win for "consumer choice" and affordability. However, experts argue that the savings will fade away quickly due to the price rise triggered by the rollback.

According to NHTSA's own analysis, the reduced standards will raise the fuel consumption by about 100 billion gallons through 2050, and cost Americans up to $185 billion.

Representative image of motorists driving on Interstate 210 (Image source: Getty Images/Photo by Mario Tama)
Representative image of motorists driving on Interstate 210 (Image source: Getty Images/Photo by Mario Tama)

"The Department of Transportation is now estimating larger upfront savings on technology costs, but they are also estimating even larger losses in fuel savings," Jason Schwartz, legal director at New York University's Institute for Policy Integrity, told Reuters. He further estimated that the upfront savings will evaporate faster than expected in the face of more money spent at gas pumps.

He further explained that car buyers with long-term financing may not feel the short-term benefit either, as their savings will be spread out over time, while they cope with higher gas bills. "From the very first day of driving, it will cost consumers more to operate their less-efficient cars: more for gas, more for repairs, more time wasted pumping gas," Schwartz said.

Representative image of a man paying the bill at a gas station (Image source: Getty Images/Photo by vanilla_jo)
Representative image of a man paying the bill at a gas station (Image source: Getty Images/Photo by vanilla_jo)

Furthermore, it isn't guaranteed that the car prices will immediately come down with the rollback going into effect. According to Politico, automakers have their production plans set years in advance, and there are other factors like tariffs, supply chain issues, demand for bigger cars, and more that may keep the prices elevated.

More on Market Realist:

President Trump announces $12 billion aid package for farmers impacted by his tariff policies

Americans could see car prices drop under Trump admin after its latest decision

The Dell family will donate over $6 billion to fund 'Trump Accounts' for millions of kids

MORE ON MARKET REALIST
Millions of Americans are worried over surge in healthcare costs — and it depends on one key decision
ECONOMY & WORK
Millions of Americans are worried over surge in healthcare costs — and it depends on one key decision
Congress is yet to make a decision about the matter and time is running out.
6 hours ago
Trump's rollback of Biden-era policies can make cars cheaper — but there's still one major issue
ECONOMY & WORK
Trump's rollback of Biden-era policies can make cars cheaper — but there's still one major issue
Experts aren't sure if the plan will reduce car prices as the administration has envisioned.
7 hours ago
FDA issues urgent recall of 11,000 bottles of medication over serious contamination risk
ECONOMY & WORK
FDA issues urgent recall of 11,000 bottles of medication over serious contamination risk
This is not the first time in the recent past that blood pressure medication has been recalled.
7 hours ago
Beloved American diner chain to shut down almost 150 outlets nationwide very soon
ECONOMY & WORK
Beloved American diner chain to shut down almost 150 outlets nationwide very soon
The popular food chain has seen some tough times in recent weeks and wants to rebound.
10 hours ago
'Wheel of Fortune' fans let down as contestant loses $100k and car because of another tough puzzle
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' fans let down as contestant loses $100k and car because of another tough puzzle
"Will the Bonus Round winner tomorrow night edition on Wheel of Fortune!" a fan reacted to the losing streak.
17 hours ago
Costco's rival launches a budget version of its beloved food item — and it might be even better
COSTCO
Costco's rival launches a budget version of its beloved food item — and it might be even better
Costco is one of the biggest retailers in the country and competitors would love to see them fall.
1 day ago
Amazon issues urgent recall of hundreds of thousands of electronics over burn and fire risk
ECONOMY & WORK
Amazon issues urgent recall of hundreds of thousands of electronics over burn and fire risk
There were 15 reports of overheating and 11 of them led to injury and property damage.
1 day ago
Walmart shopper raises concern about retailer collecting his data without his permission
WALMART
Walmart shopper raises concern about retailer collecting his data without his permission
Several people were unhappy with these practices as they would be considered unethical.
1 day ago
Key 401(k) changes in 2026 that Americans preparing for retirement shouldn’t ignore
ECONOMY & WORK
Key 401(k) changes in 2026 that Americans preparing for retirement shouldn’t ignore
The plan allows people to save and invest a part of their income tax-free until retirement.
1 day ago
Walmart just brought back a beloved holiday classic — and the price is even more suprising
WALMART
Walmart just brought back a beloved holiday classic — and the price is even more suprising
This will definitely interest a lot of shoppers as the product in question is a hit during spring.
1 day ago
'Wheel of Fortune' player loses $100K as time ran out just when she guessed the right answer
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' player loses $100K as time ran out just when she guessed the right answer
"She was THAT close to win the bonus round, just ran out of time. That’s gotta hurt," a fan reacted.
1 day ago
Economists predict how the housing market will turn out in 2026 amid recent crisis
ECONOMY & WORK
Economists predict how the housing market will turn out in 2026 amid recent crisis
There are reasons for potential buyers to be positive but one has to be wary.
4 days ago
'Jeopardy' player recreates his identical twin's 3-year-old feat in incredible TV moment
JEOPARDY
'Jeopardy' player recreates his identical twin's 3-year-old feat in incredible TV moment
The story of the Lalonde twins will surely go down in the show's history after recent events.
4 days ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey absolutely loses it after hearing wild answers from players
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey absolutely loses it after hearing wild answers from players
The audience in the studio had a great time watching this round play out.
4 days ago
Even wealthy Americans are turning to dollar stores and Walmart — yes, that's a clear warning
WALMART
Even wealthy Americans are turning to dollar stores and Walmart — yes, that's a clear warning
Several of these retailers have seen an increase in revenue as a result.
4 days ago
Costco is bringing a high-profile face to its board — and it's not good news for Trump
COSTCO
Costco is bringing a high-profile face to its board — and it's not good news for Trump
Former Biden administration Commerce Department Secretary Gina Raimondo has joined Costco.
4 days ago
FDA drops new update on popular product sold at Costco — return ASAP for full refund
COSTCO
FDA drops new update on popular product sold at Costco — return ASAP for full refund
The retailer had issued a voluntary recall for the products a few weeks back.
4 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' fans upset as contestant loses $40,000 in bonus round after winning streak
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' fans upset as contestant loses $40,000 in bonus round after winning streak
"I hope the bonus round wins tomorrow so that we have 3-5 this week," a fan reacted.
4 days ago
Walmart is opening new stores for wealthy urban customers — but there's a major catch
WALMART
Walmart is opening new stores for wealthy urban customers — but there's a major catch
The company has said that this was a way they were looking at to improve delivery service.
5 days ago
Trump admin can 'recreate the exact tariff structure' even if Supreme Court rules against it
ECONOMY & WORK
Trump admin can 'recreate the exact tariff structure' even if Supreme Court rules against it
There is a chance that the administration can utilize certain legal pathways to keep the tariffs.
5 days ago