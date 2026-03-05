Private sector in the US added an unexpected 63,000 jobs in February — but there’s a catch

Education, health services, and construction led hiring while other sectors saw weaker growth.

The private sector hired 63,000 people in February, up from the revised 11,000 in January, a figure that's much higher than anticipated. According to a Fox Business report, payroll processing firm ADP said this outcome exceeded the Dow Jones consensus projection of 48,000 and also surpassed the 50,000 positions economists projected. However, there's a slight catch as hiring was concentrated in just three sectors, suggesting a dynamic shift in the labor market's scope of job creation.

A hiring advertisement (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Joe Raedle)

"We've seen an increase in hiring and pay gains remain solid, especially for job-stayers," Nela Richardson, the chief economist at ADP, stated, before adding, "But with hiring concentrated in only a few sectors, our data shows no widespread pay benefit from changing jobs. In fact, the pay premium for switching employers hit a record low in February." With 58,000 new jobs added in February, education and health services dominated the employment scene. Construction (+19,000), information (+11,000), and other services (+6,000) were among the other industries that reported increases.

Job seekers at a job fair (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Joe Raedle)

Meanwhile, professional and commercial services lost 30,000 jobs in February, while manufacturing lost 5,000, and commerce, transportation, and utilities lost 1,000. So, to sum it all up, small businesses with fewer than 50 employees generated 60,000 jobs, large enterprises added 10,000 jobs, and medium-sized firms with 50 to 499 employees lost 7,000. Wage gains also remained pretty steady, with pay for people who stayed in their positions increased by 4.5% year over year, while pay for those who changed jobs slightly decreased to 6.3% from 6.4%.

However, job growth has steadily declined due to the Trump administration's crackdown on illegal immigrants. Layoffs remain rare despite firms' reluctance to hire, but the Iranian conflict has worsened the persistent inflation concerns, raising worries about the labor market.

A job fair (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by David McNew)

Nevertheless, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent remained optimistic about the labor market, calling it "bullish" for the year and ascribing the increase in construction jobs to a "technology-driven productivity boom." While worries about inflation and rising oil prices are growing, Federal Reserve officials express greater confidence in employment stability. There is less chance of a second cut this year, and traders predict that the next interest rate reduction won't happen until at least July. Wall Street predicts a 50,000 increase in jobs in February ahead of the next nonfarm payrolls data, with the unemployment rate likely to stay at 4.3%, CNBC reported.

