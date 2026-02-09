ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / ECONOMY & WORK

The job market has reached a point where candidates are now paying to be recruited

Multiple services have opened up in the country that charge people for interviews with companies.
PUBLISHED 13 HOURS AGO
Representative image of a job seeker. (Cover Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Spencer Platt)
Representative image of a job seeker. (Cover Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Spencer Platt)

The American job market is in crisis. For the first time since the pandemic, there are more unemployed people than open roles. The situation has gotten so bad that people are now paying to get a job. It is usually the other way around, but there is a service that allows people to pay employers a part of their salary if they land the job. For many, this has eased the stress of waiting for a job considerably.

Representative image of a hiring notice. (Image credit: Getty Images | Photo by Catherine McQueen)
Representative image of a hiring notice. (Image credit: Getty Images | Photo by Catherine McQueen)

It is not easy to find the right workplace, but that’s exactly what Refer hopes to do for its customers. It is a service that matches a candidate with the best possible job based on preferences. The service has allowed many to attend interviews and land jobs that otherwise might have seemed impossible. As per a Washington Post report, customers have said that the experience has been refreshing.

Pexels | Media Jobs
Image Source: Pexels | Media Jobs

This model was dubbed a reverse-recruiting model, and the report claims that Amazon.com, Dow, and United Parcel Service are entering the job market. Refer’s model even allows recruiters to apply on behalf of the candidate. “If you are not paying, you are the product,” said Andre Hamra, Refer’s CEO. “It incentivizes us to actually help the person.” While some may believe this model allows them to land a job more quickly, others have experienced concern.

Representative image of job seekers. (Image credit: Getty Images | Photo by SDI Productions)
Representative image of job seekers. (Image credit: Getty Images | Photo by SDI Productions)

Questions have been raised about the ethics of asking a job seeker to pay to get a job. There is also the matter of manipulation tactics that companies may employ to influence desperate job seekers. “These companies are really good at marketing, and I think job seekers who are vulnerable can be easily swayed,” Ken Jordan, co-founder of executive-search firm Purple Gold Partners, said. He also urged those applying for the service to look into how their resumes were being handled.

Image Source: Photo by Alex Green | Pexels
Image Source: Photo by Alex Green | Pexels

Boutique service Reverse Recruiting Agency charges job seekers $1,500 in monthly fees. The whole package includes career coaching and improvement of one’s resume and LinkedIn profile. The report claims that it submits up to 100 job applications a week. If one lands a job, they have to pay 10% of their first-year salary, minus the first month’s fee they paid to the agency.

Job seekers look over job opening fliers at the WorkSource exhibit | Getty Images | Photo by David McNew
Representative image of job seekers | Getty Images | Photo by David McNew

While the question of ethics remains valid, those desperate to be employed see this as their best way forward. “Some folks just don’t have time to do it, some folks are scared, some folks are unemployed and on their last effort,” founder Alex Shinkarovsky said. His agency has placed 20 of 44 customers, and was working with 20 more at the time. Less than half were placed, meaning that the success of this model is not guaranteed.

More on Market Realist

Amazon is cutting 16,000 jobs worldwide — with the US taking the biggest hit

Kevin O'Leary says billionaires don’t get 'the credit they deserve' for creating thousands of jobs

Palantir CTO says 'Americans are being lied to about AI' and that it actually creates more jobs

MORE ON MARKET REALIST
'Price is Right' contestant ignores her friends' advice and ends up losing $15,000
PRICE IS RIGHT
'Price is Right' contestant ignores her friends' advice and ends up losing $15,000
Had she taken their advice, she'd be leaving the stage $15000 richer
13 hours ago
The job market has reached a point where candidates are now paying to be recruited
ECONOMY & WORK
The job market has reached a point where candidates are now paying to be recruited
Multiple services have opened up in the country that charge people for interviews with companies.
13 hours ago
Trump says Americans are already experiencing the 'Trump Economy': 'I'm very proud of it'
ECONOMY & WORK
Trump says Americans are already experiencing the 'Trump Economy': 'I'm very proud of it'
The President spoke about how GDP grew under his watch and called out Democrats over affordability.
15 hours ago
Super Bowl LX bonuses look huge — until this unexpected tax could cost players thousands
ECONOMY & WORK
Super Bowl LX bonuses look huge — until this unexpected tax could cost players thousands
There are now eight municipalities and 21 states that implement this tax.
15 hours ago
Co-workers thought they won $350 in the lottery — then they noticed a life-changing detail
ECONOMY & WORK
Co-workers thought they won $350 in the lottery — then they noticed a life-changing detail
The duo has been buying tickets together for a long time and had promised to split a big prize.
16 hours ago
Trump keeps declaring victory over inflation in his speeches — but the data says otherwise
ECONOMY & WORK
Trump keeps declaring victory over inflation in his speeches — but the data says otherwise
Trump allegedly made dozens of false economic claims about falling prices and inflation
16 hours ago
Small businesses across America are feeling the impact of Trump's decisions
ECONOMY & WORK
Small businesses across America are feeling the impact of Trump's decisions
The President argued that the cuts were aimed that getting the people out that were not necessary.
16 hours ago
Trump’s 'One Big Beautiful Bill' could have a major impact on higher education this year
ECONOMY & WORK
Trump’s 'One Big Beautiful Bill' could have a major impact on higher education this year
Rising college costs and growing student debt are reshaping higher education.
19 hours ago
Treasury chief says Trump's plan is 'working' and his 'economy is delivering for Americans'
ECONOMY & WORK
Treasury chief says Trump's plan is 'working' and his 'economy is delivering for Americans'
Scott Bessent said the Dow at 50,000 signals strong growth and gains for Main Street ahead
19 hours ago
Top economist warns 'crisis will get worse' if Donald Trump follows through on his threat
ECONOMY & WORK
Top economist warns 'crisis will get worse' if Donald Trump follows through on his threat
Peter Schiff warned Trump’s new tariffs will raise prices and worsen the U.S. affordability crisis.
21 hours ago
FDA recalls a popular chocolate sold across 20 states due to undeclared allergens
ECONOMY & WORK
FDA recalls a popular chocolate sold across 20 states due to undeclared allergens
For people with allergies, exposure to some of the allergic ingredients can trigger a wide range of reactions.
2 days ago
Trump praised his tariffs as an ‘economic miracle’ — a quick fact check says otherwise
ECONOMY & WORK
Trump praised his tariffs as an ‘economic miracle’ — a quick fact check says otherwise
Numbers gathered by economists show that Trump's claims in his WSJ piece are misinformed at best.
2 days ago
Americans under 35 are buying homes again — but there's still a major issue
ECONOMY & WORK
Americans under 35 are buying homes again — but there's still a major issue
While the ownership rate rebounded after years of decline, millennials still feel cost is a hurdle.
3 days ago
Trump says millions of Americans are 'going to save a fortune' with his latest initiative
ECONOMY & WORK
Trump says millions of Americans are 'going to save a fortune' with his latest initiative
TrumpRx costs may be as much as 80% less than normal listings, though actual savings may differ.
3 days ago
Jeff Bezos slammed for firing 300 employees — while spending $40 million on Melania Trump's film
ECONOMY & WORK
Jeff Bezos slammed for firing 300 employees — while spending $40 million on Melania Trump's film
The Amazon boss laid off a third of The Washington Post employees, including reporters on duty.
3 days ago
Costco finally solves a major issue affecting many US retailers — including Walmart and Target
COSTCO
Costco finally solves a major issue affecting many US retailers — including Walmart and Target
Members are now required to scan their membership cards simply to get inside a Costco store.
3 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant quickly solves tricky $40,000 puzzle with excellent choice of letters
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant quickly solves tricky $40,000 puzzle with excellent choice of letters
Natalie's younger daughter Bailey couldn't hold back her tears after her mother won a grand total of $63,990.
4 days ago
'Price is Right' player lies down on her $26,000 car in incredible TV moment
PRICE IS RIGHT
'Price is Right' player lies down on her $26,000 car in incredible TV moment
It seemed at one point that the contestant might have missed her chance to win big.
4 days ago
FDA recalls thousands of pizzas from 10 states — here are the key details
ECONOMY & WORK
FDA recalls thousands of pizzas from 10 states — here are the key details
The FDA recently slapped a Class-II warning label on the product, which was sold by the thousands.
4 days ago
New York retailer finds a solution to catch shoplifters — but customers have a major issue
ECONOMY & WORK
New York retailer finds a solution to catch shoplifters — but customers have a major issue
The city's law dictates that all businesses using such surveillance tech must make it public.
4 days ago