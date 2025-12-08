ECONOMY & WORK
DMCA
Amazon issues urgent recall of hundreds of thousands of electronics over burn and fire risk

There were 15 reports of overheating and 11 of them led to injury and property damage.
PUBLISHED 12 HOURS AGO
Workers pack and ship customer orders at the 750,000-square-foot Amazon fulfillment center | Getty Images | Photo by Scott Olson

Product recalls often hit food items that pose health risks and contain allergens, but sometimes electronics with dangerous defects are also recalled. Overheating is a fear most people have, and a recent recall has proven that. More than 200,000 power banks were recalled after multiple reports showed that they burst into flames after overheating. Those affected reported minor injuries and property damage, and the company had no choice but to issue a recall. Since fire hazards are not to be taken lightly, customers have been asked to be careful.

Undoubtedly, this job is risky. But for those who desire to serve the society can now pursue the field without much hassle|Pexels
Representative image of a fire hazard. (Image source: Pexels)

The company is INIU, and the name of the product recalled is BI-B41 Power Banks, as per the Consumer Product Safety Commission. “The lithium-ion battery in the recalled power banks can overheat and ignite, posing fire and burn hazards to consumers,” the description of the hazard read. Due to the flammable nature of the product, the commission has urged people not to throw them with their regular trash, as it is not a safe option.

“Do not throw this recalled lithium-ion battery or device in the trash, in the general recycling stream (e.g., street-level or curbside recycling bins), or in used battery recycling boxes found at various retail and home improvement stores,” it read. The recalled lithium-ion batteries must be disposed of differently from other batteries, because they present a greater risk of fire. Your municipal household hazardous waste (HHW) collection center may accept this recalled lithium-ion battery or device for disposal.”

Representative image of a person using a powerbank (Image source: Getty Images/ stock photo by prykhodov)

As per a CBS report, around 210,000 of these power banks were recalled, and these were sold on Amazon between August 2021 and April 2022. These are 100,000mAh power banks with a black or blue case. The case also has the INIU logo and a paw-print LED light on the front. The report also states that INIU received at least 15 reports of the power banks overheating.

Eleven of these reported cases have led to fires, causing minor burn injuries and property damage. Those who have purchased them are urged to visit the company’s recall page on its website to verify the product serial number. Throwing them away like trash is absolutely not advised due to the greater risk of dumpster fires. It has also been reported that the power banks were manufactured in China.

Representative image of power bank manufacturing. (Image source: Getty Images | Photo by Ryan Pyle)

The portable power banks with serial numbers 000G21, 000H21, 000I21, and 000L21 are the only ones included in the recall. The lithium-ion batteries inside these power banks are used in a lot of different applications, and they have been linked to a lot of items overheating. The report states that customers should stop using such products if they detect a strange odor, a change in color, excessive heat, a change in shape, leaking, or odd noises, according to the National Fire Protection Association.

