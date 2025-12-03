Popular product sold at Walmart recalled over major health risk — so check your pantry ASAP

The product in question contained peanuts, a known allergen, and was mislabeled.

While American consumers are counting on retail chains for good quality groceries at lower prices, the frequency of food products being recalled isn't helping at all. A popular product sold at Walmart across the country has recently been pulled off the shelves. The item in question is the Ritz Peanut Butter Cracker Sandwiches. Ritz Crackers are loved by Americans everywhere, but this particular product can cause a serious health risk. This is because these peanut butter cracker sandwiches might have been incorrectly labeled as Cheese Cracker Sandwiches, which is not ideal.

A Walmart store. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Justin Sullivan)

Some products that may be wrongly labeled do not cause any health concerns, but that is not the case in this situation. Thousands are allergic to peanuts, and those who have severe allergy concerns may even face a life-threatening situation if they mistakenly end up consuming these peanut butter cracker sandwiches, thinking that they are cheese cracker sandwiches. That makes this a serious recall, and customers should take some extra care.

The company that manufactures these products is called Mondelez Global LLC, as per a report in Simply Recipes. The recall was issued after the company discovered that 70 mislabeled cases were shipped to a limited number of retailers in eight states. These eight states were Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Missouri, New Jersey, New York, Oklahoma, and Pennsylvania. Thankfully, Walmart is the only confirmed retailer that has sold the mislabeled products. Despite all of this, there is a silver lining.

Representative image of peanut-based food products. (Image source: Getty Images | Photo by Helen Camacaro)

Customers do not need to worry about other Ritz Crackers products being affected. The report states that the recall only applies to the Peanut Butter Sandwich Crackers in 20-count cartons. Shoppers have been urged to pay careful attention to the packaging of the product to prevent any health mishap. It has a UPC number of 44000 07584 2, and its Plant Code is “AE.” The product is best if consumed by January 8, 2026, or January 15, 2026.

Shoppers who might have purchased the mislabeled product have been urged to throw it away if there is anyone in their house with a peanut allergy. They have also been asked to contact Mondelez Global at 1-844-366-1171 if they have any questions regarding the recall. The good thing is that the product is safe to consume for those who might not have a peanut allergy. But they won’t be getting the cheese flavor that they might have hoped for at the time of purchasing.

Representative image of Ritz cracker sandwiches. (Image source: Getty Images | Photo by Kevin Carter)

A report about the same by Mondelez Global states that there have been no reported cases of illness or injury that are a direct result of the consumption of these mislabeled products. “Consumers who have a peanut allergy should not eat these products and should discard any product identified in the grid above. Consumers can contact the company at 1-844-366-1171 Monday–Friday, 9 am to 6 pm ET. This recall is being conducted with the knowledge of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration,” the statement added.

