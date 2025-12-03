ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / ECONOMY & WORK

Popular product sold at Walmart recalled over major health risk — so check your pantry ASAP

The product in question contained peanuts, a known allergen, and was mislabeled.
PUBLISHED 22 HOURS AGO
Representative image of a Walmart employee stocking the shelves. Cover Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Joe Raedle)
Representative image of a Walmart employee stocking the shelves. Cover Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Joe Raedle)

While American consumers are counting on retail chains for good quality groceries at lower prices, the frequency of food products being recalled isn't helping at all. A popular product sold at Walmart across the country has recently been pulled off the shelves. The item in question is the Ritz Peanut Butter Cracker Sandwiches. Ritz Crackers are loved by Americans everywhere, but this particular product can cause a serious health risk. This is because these peanut butter cracker sandwiches might have been incorrectly labeled as Cheese Cracker Sandwiches, which is not ideal.

Cover Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Justin Sullivan
A Walmart store. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Justin Sullivan)

Some products that may be wrongly labeled do not cause any health concerns, but that is not the case in this situation. Thousands are allergic to peanuts, and those who have severe allergy concerns may even face a life-threatening situation if they mistakenly end up consuming these peanut butter cracker sandwiches, thinking that they are cheese cracker sandwiches. That makes this a serious recall, and customers should take some extra care.

The company that manufactures these products is called Mondelez Global LLC, as per a report in Simply Recipes. The recall was issued after the company discovered that 70 mislabeled cases were shipped to a limited number of retailers in eight states. These eight states were Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Missouri, New Jersey, New York, Oklahoma, and Pennsylvania. Thankfully, Walmart is the only confirmed retailer that has sold the mislabeled products. Despite all of this, there is a silver lining.

Representative image of peanut butter. (Image credit: Getty Images | Photo by Helen Camacaro)
Representative image of peanut-based food products. (Image source: Getty Images | Photo by Helen Camacaro)

Customers do not need to worry about other Ritz Crackers products being affected. The report states that the recall only applies to the Peanut Butter Sandwich Crackers in 20-count cartons. Shoppers have been urged to pay careful attention to the packaging of the product to prevent any health mishap. It has a UPC number of 44000 07584 2, and its Plant Code is “AE.” The product is best if consumed by January 8, 2026, or January 15, 2026.

Shoppers who might have purchased the mislabeled product have been urged to throw it away if there is anyone in their house with a peanut allergy. They have also been asked to contact Mondelez Global at 1-844-366-1171 if they have any questions regarding the recall. The good thing is that the product is safe to consume for those who might not have a peanut allergy. But they won’t be getting the cheese flavor that they might have hoped for at the time of purchasing.

Representative image of Ritz cracker sandwiches. (Image credit: Getty Images | Photo by Kevin Carter)
Representative image of Ritz cracker sandwiches. (Image source: Getty Images | Photo by Kevin Carter)

report about the same by Mondelez Global states that there have been no reported cases of illness or injury that are a direct result of the consumption of these mislabeled products. “Consumers who have a peanut allergy should not eat these products and should discard any product identified in the grid above. Consumers can contact the company at 1-844-366-1171 Monday–Friday, 9 am to 6 pm ET. This recall is being conducted with the knowledge of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration,” the statement added.

More on Market Realist:

Walmart recalls two popular products — shoppers urged to return ASAP for full refund

Walmart boss hints at a major retail change — one that could change how you shop

Walmart’s next earnings report could uncover a major truth about the American consumers

RELATED TOPICS WALMART
MORE ON MARKET REALIST
Millions of Walmart shoppers are being targeted by scammers — FCC issues major warning
WALMART
Millions of Walmart shoppers are being targeted by scammers — FCC issues major warning
Scammers are getting smarter by the day and one always needs to be wary about them.
1 hour ago
'Wheel of Fortune' fans left disappointed as player loses $50,000 over a tricky puzzle
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' fans left disappointed as player loses $50,000 over a tricky puzzle
She did her best but her choice of letters was not good enough.
18 hours ago
FDA issues major recall of 1.5 million bags of shredded cheese — key details revealed
ECONOMY & WORK
FDA issues major recall of 1.5 million bags of shredded cheese — key details revealed
Shoppers are urged to be wary of the product and throw them away if purchased.
19 hours ago
'Jeopardy!' host Ken Jennings calls 14-game winner a 'trivia dictator' in awkward TV moment
JEOPARDY
'Jeopardy!' host Ken Jennings calls 14-game winner a 'trivia dictator' in awkward TV moment
Despite their point of difference, both masters of trivia have a lot of respect for one another.
19 hours ago
Popular product sold at Walmart recalled over major health risk — so check your pantry ASAP
WALMART
Popular product sold at Walmart recalled over major health risk — so check your pantry ASAP
The product in question contained peanuts, a known allergen, and was mislabeled.
22 hours ago
Google CEO Sundar Pichai has a major warning on 'blindly' trusting AI: ‘People need to adapt'
ECONOMY & WORK
Google CEO Sundar Pichai has a major warning on 'blindly' trusting AI: ‘People need to adapt'
In an interview, Pichai stated that organizations will need to work through the disruption.
23 hours ago
The Dell family will donate over $6 billion to fund 'Trump Accounts' for millions of kids
ECONOMY & WORK
The Dell family will donate over $6 billion to fund 'Trump Accounts' for millions of kids
The money from the donation will go to millions of children and will help them be financially secure.
1 day ago
Robert Kiyosaki predicts the 'biggest crash in history' is starting — here’s his advice for investors
ECONOMY & WORK
Robert Kiyosaki predicts the 'biggest crash in history' is starting — here’s his advice for investors
Kiyosaki urged people to invest in precious metals and cryptocurrency to be prepared.
1 day ago
How ‘Jeopardy’ contestant Nancy Zerg’s life changed after ending Ken Jennings’ 74-game streak
JEOPARDY
How ‘Jeopardy’ contestant Nancy Zerg’s life changed after ending Ken Jennings’ 74-game streak
She's not made a lot of public appearances since her mammoth win on the show.
1 day ago
Elon Musk uses a strange 'panda' analogy while defending his now-defunct DOGE project
ECONOMY & WORK
Elon Musk uses a strange 'panda' analogy while defending his now-defunct DOGE project
Despite the cancellation of its contract, Musk believes that DOGE was on the right track.
1 day ago
Target faces backlash over their Black Friday giveaway — shoppers call the deal 'diabolical'
ECONOMY & WORK
Target faces backlash over their Black Friday giveaway — shoppers call the deal 'diabolical'
Hundreds of shoppers waited in line overnight in the cold, only to be left utterly disappointed.
1 day ago
Andrew Yang makes a 'catastrophic' prediction that could impact nearly 40 million workers
ECONOMY & WORK
Andrew Yang makes a 'catastrophic' prediction that could impact nearly 40 million workers
Speaking to CNN, Yang talked about how AI will impact communities and what could be the solution
1 day ago
Ron DeSantis’ property tax plan could bring an unexpected twist for homebuyers in Florida
ECONOMY & WORK
Ron DeSantis’ property tax plan could bring an unexpected twist for homebuyers in Florida
The move has been hailed by those who already own houses, but those who do not will be in trouble.
1 day ago
Surprising new data shows Americans may be losing faith in the real value of college degree
ECONOMY & WORK
Surprising new data shows Americans may be losing faith in the real value of college degree
Many believe that the cost of a college degree is a debt they'd want to bear for years to come.
2 days ago
Expert reveals why US economy has that ‘weird feeling of something you like becoming worse’
ECONOMY & WORK
Expert reveals why US economy has that ‘weird feeling of something you like becoming worse’
Tim Wu, a Columbia Law School professor, says companies are trying to find power over people.
2 days ago
Young Americans who can’t afford homes are now investing in a surprisingly risky alternative
ECONOMY & WORK
Young Americans who can’t afford homes are now investing in a surprisingly risky alternative
These young Americans are often condemned for their trading habits, but there is logic to it.
2 days ago
FDA issues its most severe warning as cheese recall expands nationwide — key details revealed
ECONOMY & WORK
FDA issues its most severe warning as cheese recall expands nationwide — key details revealed
This adds another chapter to the seemingly endless product recalls this year has seen so far.
2 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' fans reveal what they think of new bonus round format — and it's just as expected
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' fans reveal what they think of new bonus round format — and it's just as expected
The new format added an element of unpredictability, which might not have been present earlier.
2 days ago
Costco just confirmed it has dropped a fan-favorite product line in surprising move
COSTCO
Costco just confirmed it has dropped a fan-favorite product line in surprising move
There was no official announcement or statement by the company about the move.
5 days ago
Hedge fund veteran issues major warning to investors about AI: 'The bubble is ahead of us'
ECONOMY & WORK
Hedge fund veteran issues major warning to investors about AI: 'The bubble is ahead of us'
He also cautioned that investors are ill-prepared for the challenges that lie ahead as the AI cycle enters a "more dangerous phase."
5 days ago