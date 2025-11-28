Walmart recalls two popular products — shoppers urged to return ASAP for full refund

The faulty products could lead to serious harm and may even result in death in the worst case.

Retailers have been hit by product recalls from time to time, and things aren't getting any better ahead of the holiday season. Walmart recently announced urgent recalls of a couple of products over safety concerns, shortly after the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) issued safety warnings about these products. One of those products could even lead to severe injury or death.

Image of a Walmart store. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photos By Kena Betancur)

According to a Newsweek report, the products in question are the Ozark Trail Tabletop 1-Burner Butane Camping Stove and the Outdoor Master children’s and youth helmets. The report also stated that a spokesperson from Walmart claimed that the helmets have not been on the store’s shelves since February. When it came to the camping stove, the same individual suggested returning it to the nearest store for a full refund.

The camping stove seems like the more dangerous item, as there have been multiple reports of it exploding and causing second-degree burns. Specifically, there have been 26 instances of the item exploding or catching fire, and 16 of them resulted in second-degree burns. Walmart recalled 201,000 of these products, which had the model number BG2247A1. They were manufactured by China Window Industry Co., Ltd., of Taipei, Taiwan, and were sold online and in stores across the country with prices from $8 to $45.

Representative image of a couple using a camping stove. (Image source: Getty Images | Photo by Ted Levine)

The other item, which the CPSC flagged for safety concerns and issued a recall, was Outdoor Master-branded children’s and youth helmets. These are imported by Maysun Products, Inc., of Chino, California, and about 24,300 of them have been recalled. A helmet can rarely pose a threat to someone’s health and safety, but it might not be good enough to protect a customer from damage if not made properly.

That was the issue with this product. They did not comply with mandatory safety standards for bicycle helmets as they lacked positional stability and proper head protection coverage. These were sold on Walmart and Amazon for $20 to $32. There haven't been any reported injuries with these products, but the CPSC knows that it is better to be safe than sorry. Therefore, it is not surprising that these products were recalled.

Representative image of a woman wearing a bike helmet. (Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by shironosov)

The recall of the helmets includes the Model OM-TD BIKE and the Model OM-KSKB. Walmart is doing whatever it can to educate customers about these products and is urging anyone who purchased them to return them for a full refund. “The company has fully cooperated with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission and the manufacturer of the impacted product to remove it from our stores and notify consumers of the recall. Purchasers of the recalled product are advised to discontinue use and return it to their nearest store for a full refund,” a company spokesperson said.

